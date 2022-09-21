Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ambulance Committee votes to recommend City of Ruston
After months of meetings, research and debates, the Ambulance Committee voted 7-3-1 in favor of recommending the City of Ruston’s proposal to the Lincoln Parish Police Jury as the choice for the ambulance and rescue in the parish. This occurred this morning during the latest Ambulance Committee meeting held...
Natchitoches Times
NSU names new Cenla campus manager
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University has named Amber Baysden its new Cenla Campus manager. Baysden will work closely with students, faculty, staff and Cenla Campus Executive Director Jason Parks to continue the collaborative work taking place within the Cenla Community. “Our campus is fortunate to have Ms. Baysden joining...
kalb.com
City of Alexandria announces plans for AlexWinterFete 2022
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In just a few short months, downtown Alexandria will be flooded with people for AlexWinterFete 2022. City officials are promising more in the way of food, vendors and fun. The ice-skating rink will again be the main attraction, but festivalgoers can also look forward to stilt...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Annual Louisiana Chicken Festival begins today
Dubach will again host the 33rd annual Louisiana Chicken Festival, which will kick off activities at noon today with an arts and crafts area and food booths. The festival will take place at 116 E Hico Street, Dubach. “It’s important because it’s one of the only fundraisers we have to...
Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing in Louisiana still on the run
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time. They are the most trusted inmates in the facility. In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, Chelsea Monae revisits a case of a Union Parish work-release escapee who worked […]
KTBS
Alexandria, LA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
westcentralsbest.com
Reward Offered for Natchitoches Murder
Natchitoches, La - The City of Natchitoches and the Natchitoches Police Department are seeking the public’s help with any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for killing Jay Tousant, Jr. On August 6, 2022 around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department heard several gunshots...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
REWARD: For information leading to the arrest of the killer or killers of Jay Tousant, Jr.
The City of Natchitoches and the Natchitoches Police Department are seeking the public’s help with any information leading to the arrest of the killer or killers of Jay Tousant, Jr. Jay Tousant, Jr. was murdered on August 6, 2022 on Woodyard Drive. Jay, affectionately known as “Bugs” by family and friends, was a father to his young daughter and son of Jay Tousant, Sr. and Jennifer Toussaint.
KNOE TV8
Friday Night Blitz Highlights -- Week 4, Part 1
Louisiana Tech partners with United Airlines to train future pilots to address nationwide shortage. “We know that the demand for qualified pilots is at an all-time high and we know that we have a great pipeline here,” explained Dr. Les Guice. False claim of active shooter at Neville High...
klax-tv.com
High School Football games tonight, several celebrating Homecoming
The Pineville High School Homecoming parade rolled down Main Street yesterday evening, with Mayor Rich Dupre leading the parade as the Grand Marshall. The Homecoming court, football players and of course the marching band celebrated with candy and music. The football team will play Barbe at home tonight. Tioga plays Marksville for their Homecoming game, Buckeye plays Vidalia, ASH plays East Ascension and Boltons Homecoming game is against Arcadia. Good luck to all the high school football players tonight.
UPDATE: two suspects identified in Richwood Road shooting
UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department, detectives have identified Jeremiah Bluford and Ronnie Jones as suspects in the September 23, 2022, early morning shooting at the 1100 block of Richwood Road #2. The shooting left one victim injured and another deceased. The suspects are wanted for Second-Degree Murder and other weapons charges. Bluford and Jones […]
KNOE TV8
West Monroe bingo hall robbed at gunpoint, men arrested
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who were wanted for armed robbery. OPSO said in a press release they responded to a robbery at Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on Sept. 21, 2022, after two men allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took cash.
KNOE TV8
MPD responds to shots fired at Pecanland Mall
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police say a fight broke out between a group of juveniles at Pecanland Mall shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2022. Police said it was a verbal altercation between two juveniles that escalated into a physical altercation. Sgt. Michael Fendall said while officers were responding to the fight, an unknown suspect discharged a firearm inside the mall. Fendall said no one was shot.
KNOE TV8
Two people wanted in Calhoun, fled from officers
CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who fled after an attempted traffic stop. Ouachita Parish Sheriff Deputies are currently searching for two wanted persons in Calhoun. At approximately 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-20 west bound at Well Road. The vehicle stopped, and then sped off from the location westbound on I-20. A pursuit ensued, during which time the driver operated the vehicle at a high rate of speed in a reckless manner, ultimately crashing on Calhoun Barn Road. The driver and occupant then exited the vehicle and fled on foot into the nearby woods. One suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 6′ tall and weighing 200 lbs. wearing multi colored shorts with yellow being the dominant color. The other is believed to be a Black male, approximately 6′ tall and weighing 200 lbs., a clothing description is not available.
Natchitoches Times
Bealls Outlet sets Grand Opening date
The new Bealls Outlet will host its Grand Opening Oct. 20 according to Project Manager Carinda Johnwell and Minden store manager David Rico. The duo are set up in front of the store location in the River South Commons shopping center on South Drive. They are hosting an on-site job fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today – Thursday this week and next week. Interviews last approximately 15 minutes and they are hiring all positions from supervisors to part time.
KNOE TV8
Richwood Rd. shooting kills woman, injures man
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured another person. Officers responded to the shooting shortly after midnight on Sept. 23, 2022, on Richwood Rd. in Monroe. Monroe Police said in a press release they found two victims -- a male...
Authorities release additional information about the arrest of 2 armed robbery fugitives
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (09/21/2022; 3:18 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, at 3:18 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released additional information about the arrest of Bouwell and Stephenson. According to deputies, they responded to an Armed Robbery at the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe, La. […]
kalb.com
APD seeking missing juvenile
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Destiny Rowland, 16. Destiny is about 5′2″ and weighs about 125 pounds. She may be in the Lower 3rd Street area. If you have any information on Destiny’s location, please contact...
kalb.com
Man arrested in Grant Parish for killing 2 dogs and shooting at 2 people
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested on Thursday in the Williana community after fatally shooting two of his dogs and shooting at two people. Joseph Garrison, III, 38, barricaded himself inside of a garage after the shootings. Grant and...
klax-tv.com
Peabody High 1968 Graduates Write About Growing Up in the Segregated South
Dr. Helen Benjamin and 24 co-authors wrote a historical narrative about growing up in the segregated South. They were 1968 graduates of Peabody High School. Co-Editor and Contributor Dr. Helen Benjamin says, “Because young people know today know very little about what happened and what our lives were like.”
