Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
US charges dozens with $250m pandemic relief fraud
US prosecutors have charged 47 people in the largest Covid relief fraud scheme alleged to date. The suspects are accused of stealing $250m (£220m) from a government aid programme that was supposed to feed children in need during the pandemic. They allegedly spent the spoils on properties, cars and...
Fraudsters likely stole $45.6 billion from U.S. unemployment insurance program in COVID
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Fraudsters likely stole $45.6 billion from the United States' unemployment insurance program during the COVID-19 pandemic by applying tactics like using Social Security numbers of deceased individuals, a federal watchdog said on Thursday.
Watchdog identifies $45 billion paid in fraudulent COVID-19 unemployment claims
The Department of Labor's independent watchdog estimates that roughly $45.6 billion may have been fraudulently paid out through jobless benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly $30 billion more than a previous appraisal.
Feds say $45.6 billion in pandemic jobless aid was likely stolen
An estimated $45.6 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits was likely stolen by fraudsters who used the Social Security numbers of dead people and prisoners to claim the aid, a government watchdog said Wednesday in a report.The report, issued by the Labor Department's inspector general, said the loss total was revised upward from a June 2021 assessment that about $16 billion had been stolen by fraudulent claims. "Hundreds of billions in pandemic funds attracted fraudsters seeking to exploit the [unemployment insurance] program, resulting in historic levels of fraud and other improper payments," Labor Department Inspector General Larry Turner said in a statement. First...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Credit card company to pay out $190million to Americans but deadline to claim is fast-approaching – see exact date
CAPITAL One recently agreed to a multimillion-dollar payout following a massive data breach in 2019, but claimants must file quickly. The company was fined $80million and settled customer lawsuits for $190million, according to the Department of Justice. The approval was recently granted by a federal judge on September 8. The...
Mexicans abroad sending record amounts of money home
Mexicans living abroad are sending record amounts of money back home despite worldwide inflation.
DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pandemic unemployment benefits fraud may top $45 billion, federal watchdog says
Some $45.6 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits may have been fraudulently paid to criminals between March 2020 and April 2022, the US Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General said in a memorandum on Thursday. It's the latest report to identify widespread schemes to steal money from a variety of federal relief programs.
Republican plans to block student loan relief would keep millions of Americans in debt
Republican attorneys general and right-wing legal groups are considering legal challenges to block President Joe Biden’s transformative student loan debt cancellation plan that would provide immense relief for millions of borrowers.If GOP challenges are successful, more than 20 million Americans whose remaining balances are set to be wiped out would be forced back into debt.And unless state lawmakers in several Republican-dominated state legislatures work quickly to change how student loan relief is taxed, despite a federal exemption, borrowers in those states could also face significant tax bills for their canceled debts.Roughly 43 million federal student loan borrowers are eligible for...
How to get a student loan refund if you paid during pandemic
When President Joe Biden announced a plan to forgive student loan debt, many borrowers who kept making payments during the pandemic wondered if they'd made the right choice.Borrowers who paid down their debt during a pandemic freeze that started in March 2020 can in fact get a refund — and then apply for forgiveness – but the process for doing that hasn’t always been clear.If you think you’re eligible, here’s what you need to know:___WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR A REFUND?Borrowers who hold eligible federal student loans and have made voluntary payments since March 13, 2020, can get a refund,...
CNET
Will You Owe Taxes on Forgiven Student Loans? Borrowers in These States Will
While the details of President Biden's widespread federal student loan forgiveness are still being finalized, many borrowers are wondering if they'll be taxed on any forgiven debt. The answer? It's complicated. Borrowers won't owe federal taxes on this debt -- a provision tucked into the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
How to Claim Money from Capital One's $190 Million Data Breach Settlement
A huge data breach in March 2019 exposed the personal information of more than 100 million Capital One customers. As a result, the financial powerhouse has agreed to a proposed $190 million settlement that is set to receive final approval next week. The plaintiffs in a class action suit claimed...
AOL Corp
More Americans Filed Unemployment Claims Last Week
The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits rose slightly last week with the Federal Reserve pushing hard to cool the economy and tamp down inflation. Applications for unemployment benefits for the week ending Sept. 17 rose by 5,000 to 213,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Last week's number was revised down by 5,000 to 208,000, the lowest figure since May.
FOXBusiness
Department of Labor IG suspects more than $45B in fraudulent UI claims handed out during pandemic
The Department of Labor Inspector General reported it suspects at least $45 billion in fraudulent unemployment insurance claims have been handed out since March 2020. A new report from the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) addressed its concern with the Employment and Training Agency (ETA) failing to respond to previous reports that billions of dollars in fraudulent claims were being paid and for failing to provide accurate and timely information.
Washington employees may get $1K for receiving COVID-19 booster
Under a tentative deal Washington state employees would get $1,000 bonuses for receiving a COVID-19 booster shot. The agreement between the state and the Washington Federation of State Employees also includes 4% pay raises in 2023, 3% pay raises in 2024 and a $1,000 retention bonus, The Seattle Times reported.
Fact check: False claim that Coloradans will see a 54-cent gas increase starting in January
There is no imminent increase expected for the federal gas tax, and a statewide road usage fee going into effect next year will start at $0.02.
'I Gave Him My Life Savings': Investors Sue Swindler Selling Tiny Homes on TikTok for Fraud
Matt Sowash, founder of the Colorado-based nonprofit Holy Ground Tiny Homes, is facing two lawsuits.
How $250 Million Was Stolen From A Pandemic Food Program
U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger has called the swindle "a brazen scheme of staggering proportions," per the Justice Department. If they had gotten away with it, the 48 perpetrators charged with fraud and bribery per NBC News, would have stolen no less than a quarter of a billion dollars from the Federal Child Nutrition Program, a USD initiative originally set up to ensure that children from low-income families have access to nutritious meals.
Comments / 0