fox8tv.com
Harmony Grange Fair
In Southwestern Clearfield County the Harmony Grange Fair is underway. Admission is free but there is a $5 dollar parking fee, and a portion of that money goes towards the Harmony High School senior class trip fund. Today at the fair was judging day for all of the Grange displays.
Onward State
Mark Zuckerberg Seemingly Grabs Lunch In State College
Who had “Mark Zuckerberg cameo” on their Central Michigan weekend bingo card?. It appears the CEO of Meta (the company formerly known as Facebook) flew into Happy Valley for a quick stop Friday afternoon. Zuckerberg flew into either the University Park or Bellefonte airport around noon after taking...
New coffee location opens in Duncansville
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– A new coffee location has officially taken over the old garage storage space on 3rd Avenue in Duncansville. Coffee on 3rd is a sit-down coffee restaurant and drive-thru located at 1524 3rd Ave. Folks can taste multiple coffee staples and homemade pastries and dishes. Owner Ashlyn Dugan found the shop, and […]
Photos: Altoona defeats CD East, 28-14
Altoona vs CD East in high school football — Altoona defeated CD East 28-14 Friday. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Punxsutawney Phil enjoys a banana during an appearance at the Weather Discovery Center. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
thebablueprint.com
B-A Golf Competes in Operation Our Town and Sectionals
The B-A golf team competed in the Operation Our Town Tournament on Wednesday. The team shot 4 under par in a scramble style match. Bellwood-Antis sent its top 4 golfers, which consisted of senior Caleb Beiswenger and juniors Ethan Johnston, Zach Pier, and Josh Dorminy. Dorminy said that they were...
MAP: Here’s when Altoona will collect brush, leaves from your home
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As summer finishes up, the City of Altoona is preparing for the fall and released a map to show residents when they can expect to see brush and leaf collections. Residents can begin their fall clean-up as the city will start collecting on Oct. 17. Different areas of Altoona will see […]
Onward State
‘Oeuf Boeuf Et Bacon’ French Diner Now Open In Former Baby’s Location
It appears that “Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon,” a new French diner, is now open for business in downtown State College. The diner is located at 131 S. Garner St. in the former location of Baby’s Burgers & Shakes, which closed in 2020. Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon —...
Huntingdon County Blair Building to be torn down
HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — After previously announcing plans to refurbish the property, the Blair House Building in Huntingdon is being demolished. Huntingdon Borough Council President, Jim Bair, said with the current state of the building, the former apartment complex cannot be revitalized. The planned restoration project was originally estimated to cost $10,000,000. Bair said the […]
Elk-watching ‘spectacle’ in Pa. accessible via scenic drive, live stream
The prime time for viewing the Pennsylvania elk herd has arrived. Boss bulls throughout the Elk Range in Cameron, Clearfield and Elk counties are herding and protecting their harems of cows. The high-pitched bugling from those bulls and their competitors are echoing across the mountains and valleys of the region.
thebablueprint.com
COACHES CORNER: Juniata Valley edition
The Bellwood-Antis Blue Devils take on Juniata Valley tonight in Alexandria hoping to remain undefeated in the ICC. Coach Nick Lovrich sat down with the BluePrint to discuss his team’s fortunes against the Hornets.
Pedestrian elevators closing for maintenance in Downtown Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 13th Street pedestrian elevators will be closing for maintenance in Downtown Altoona. While the maintenance is said to be preventative, the City will close them on Monday, Sept. 26 and Tuesday, Sept. 27. Pedestrians will be able to access the stairway throughout the maintenance process or they can use the […]
National Hunting & Fishing Day events Saturday and Sunday in Pennsylvania
National Hunting and Fishing Day, which was born in Pennsylvania, marks the 50th anniversary of its designation as an official national day on Saturday, September 24. The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will mark the date with events at various spots across the state on Saturday and Sunday, September 25.
State College
Three new Habitat homes to be dedicated in Bellefonte
BELLEFONTE — On Sept. 22, three families will celebrate reaching the most American of dreams — having a home to call their own. A Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County dedication ceremony will honor both the homeowners having safe and affordable housing, and the volunteers who gave more than 8,000 hours of their time and talent to the effort. Working hand in hand with HFHGCC volunteers, each homeowner has put many hours of their own “sweat equity” into the homes.
Father and his two sons dead after being trapped in silo on Penns Valley farm
Their deaths were ruled accidental.
fox8tv.com
Luzerne St. House Fire
Authorities in Cambria County are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in Westmont Borough. 911 officials say crews from eight area departments were dispatched to the home, located along the 1100 block of Luzerne Street extension, around 5 a.m. Thursday. Authorities confirmed that the fire started in...
Ford pickup stolen out of Somerset County, search continues
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Somerset are asking anyone with information on a stolen inoperable Ford truck to come forward to help solve the case. State police were told the theft took place sometime between Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. to Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the 14700 block of Main […]
Altoona beats Central Dauphin East in Week 5
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Altoona claimed a 28-14 victory over Central Dauphin East during week five of the season on Friday, Sept. 23. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
Boat, trailer stolen from Bedford County business
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft of a boat and trailer from Snake Spring Township. The boat and trailer were stolen from a business on Bedford Plaza Road in Snake Spring Township, according to state police in Bedford. The incident is believed to have occurred Aug. 18 around 1:30 p.m. […]
State College
PennDOT narrows 322 connector options to 3
BOALSBURG — And then there were three. Recently, PennDOT narrowed the nine options to three for the State College Area Connector project, which will provide the “missing link” for U.S. Route 322 as it comes into Happy Valley. The three preferred alternatives are all in the current...
