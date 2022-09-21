ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

TheStreet

Forget Pumpkin Spice, Pepsi Leans Into Another Fall Favorite

The virality of Starbucks (SBUX) 's Pumpkin Spice Latte has, for many people, pushed out all other flavors when it comes to people's associations with fall. Candy apples, cranberries, cider and even Halloween candy all pale in comparison to the dominance of the loosely "autumnal" combination of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves.
Mashed

McDonald's Just Launched A Limited Time Cheesy Breakfast

Aside from cheeseburgers, Happy Meals, and French fries, McDonald's has developed quite the reputation for its breakfast. Since the fast food chain first started serving breakfast more than 50 years ago in 1971, the morning meal has grown to make up nearly a quarter of McDonald's' sales (via Forbes). The menu features a bevy of nostalgic favorites, including the classic Egg McMuffin, flaky hash browns, and McGriddle (and don't forget the hotcakes).
Mashed

We Tried Chick-Fil-A's Autumn Spice Milkshake. Here's How It Went

While others are busy arguing whether pumpkin spice or apple pie is the best fall flavor, Chick-fil-A has opted to go in an equally-spiced but less controversial direction. Released on September 12th, Chick-fil-A is offering the Autumn Spice Milkshake for a limited time during the fall season. While it's got the same warm baking spices that you'll find in both pumpkin and apple pies, it doesn't have any of the fruity or squashy flavors that spark such heated debates — instead, it focuses on the spices we can all agree on.
Mashed

National Ice Cream Cone Day 2022: Where To Get The Best Food Freebies And Deals

Though Italian immigrant Italo Marchiony claimed to have created ice cream cones in 1896, he didn't receive a patent until September 22, 1903 — the day that eventually became National Ice Cream Cone Day, per Checkiday. Just a year later, around 50 booths at the St. Louis World's Fair sold ice cream in cones, rather than dishes, known as "penny licks" or "licking glasses," as it was before.
The Guardian

Cleaners at Amsterdam gallery ordered to let insects run wild in name of art

No vacuum cleaners and no feather dusters: that’s the order that has gone out to cleaning staff at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. As part of an exhibition exploring the changing perceptions of creepy-crawlies in art and science through the ages, the national museum of the Netherlands has been allowing its crevices and corners to go wild for the last three months.
The Guardian

Shrines of Gaiety by Kate Atkinson review – thrills, spills and gone girls

K — ate Atkinson’s new novel is a heady brew of crime, romance and satire set amid the sordid glitz of London nightlife in the 1920s. It begins when the notorious club owner Nellie Coker has just ended a six-month jail term for a licensing breach at one of her legendary Soho venues – an embarrassing episode that leaves her asking if she’s really getting value for money from the backhanders she’s giving police. Worse still, there’s a new broom in town: upstanding DCI Frobisher, keener than his colleagues to investigate a flood of missing girls, among them 14-year-old runaway Freda, whose dreams of West End stardom run aground on the night-time economy’s thirst for flesh.
Gin Lee

Homemade country-style handheld fruit pies

Homemade country-style handheld fruit pies/Gin Lee. Handheld fruit pies look as delicious as they taste and the best part is that the centers can be filled with fresh cut fruit, canned fruit, fruit jams, jellies, and marmalades.
SheKnows

We Highly Recommend Spicing Up Your Morning Coffee With Hot Sauce — Yes, Really

Okay, okay — hear us out. Hot sauce in coffee is actually a great idea. But not just any old hot sauce. Ujjo is a hot sauce brand that specifically makes hot sauce meant to go in coffees, teas, and cocktails, and once you try it, there’s no way you’re going back to just milk and sugar. Ujjo’s hot sauce is a precise blend of sweet and “cozy spice” that takes your coffee to the next level. The company’s founder, Lauren, wanted to recreate something akin to her grandmother’s spiced chai but for coffee. “On one fateful morning in 2020, a friend...
J.R. Heimbigner

New Starbucks drink combines coffee with lemonade

Photo of Starbucks CupsPhoto by Kevs (Creative Commons) There is no doubt that Starbucks has a wide variety of drinks available to customers. Customers can customize their drinks to make unique drinks such as the Banana Cream Pie Frappucino which is really a Vanilla Bean Cream Frappucino and a pump of hazelnut syrup and sliced banana. While that is a very unique combination, it's easy to see how that might actually taste really good.
Mashed

Why Putting Cheap Vodka Through A Brita Is Making A Comeback

Filed under what is old can be new again, TikTok has rediscovered a vodka hack that might filter out some harsh flavors in those value priced spirits. As many people turn to the social media site for hacks, trends, and other novelties, the idea of making a cost-effective vodka more palatable has people ready to pour another shot. CallMeBelly put the "vodka through a Brita filter" concept to a taste test. Although it is questionable if the liquor tastes like water, it seems to be less harsh. And while the pair's reaction might be a little over the top, the idea has resonated with many people.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Wetherspoons employee spills the beans on the snappy breakfast and other secrets

Have you ever wondered how you get your breakfast so quickly in a Wetherspoons pub? How do they grill that bacon so fast and what's the key to quick eggs?. All is revealed as a staff member at the chain speaks to Channel 5. And the main ingredients in serving a prompt breakfast appear to be staff training and the humble microwave.
princesspinkygirl.com

Polyjuice Potion

The magical Harry Potter Polyjuice Potion Punch recipe may be a complex and time-consuming concoction in the Wizarding World, but when you make it at home the muggle way, it’s so much easier and faster. You only need 3 ingredients and 5 minutes to prepare this green fizzy punch;...
