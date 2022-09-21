Read full article on original website
Related
Dare to dazzle with blue eyes and red lips
Of course a shock of blue mascara teamed with a punchy red lip isn’t the most wearable look. But hear me out. The no-makeup look has its space but experimenting with colour will stop you getting in a rut. Blue – from pastels to indigos – was ubiquitous at the AW shows. They all happen to look really great with a red or pink lip. Don’t fancy blue mascara? A liner offers less commitment. And if red lips feel too much, pink or coral will do. Yes, it might take you out of your comfort zone but it’ll keep your makeup bag on its toes.
Science Daily
Mysterious ripples in the Milky Way were caused by a passing dwarf galaxy
Using data from the Gaia space telescope, a team led by researchers at Lund University in Sweden has shown that large parts of the Milky Way's outer disk vibrate. The ripples are caused by a dwarf galaxy, now seen in the constellation Sagittarius, that shook our galaxy as it passed by hundreds of millions of years ago.
Comments / 0