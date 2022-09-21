Of course a shock of blue mascara teamed with a punchy red lip isn’t the most wearable look. But hear me out. The no-makeup look has its space but experimenting with colour will stop you getting in a rut. Blue – from pastels to indigos – was ubiquitous at the AW shows. They all happen to look really great with a red or pink lip. Don’t fancy blue mascara? A liner offers less commitment. And if red lips feel too much, pink or coral will do. Yes, it might take you out of your comfort zone but it’ll keep your makeup bag on its toes.

MAKEUP ・ 41 MINUTES AGO