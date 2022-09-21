Read full article on original website
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I don’t wanna be called a gold digger because I’m not." An 89-year-old billionaire weds a 26-year-old aspiring model.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Gun waiving man frightens people shopping in Cinco RanchCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Katy Mills adds two stores and a well known restaurantCovering KatyKaty, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas, and more!
When you think of Houston, Italian food is probably not what comes to mind. But one of the best parts of living in Houston is just how diverse the restaurant scene is. And if you find yours googling “Best Italian Restaurants near me”, we have you covered!. Whether...
franchising.com
Verlo Mattress Expands Into Houston Area
September 23, 2022 // Franchising.com // Houston, TX - Milwaukee-based Verlo Mattress announced today that it awarded five new franchises in the North West Houston area. The five franchise stores will open over the next few years and expand the Verlo Mattress presence in Texas to twelve stores total. The first location will be a Verlo Mattress Factory supporting the additional four Verlo Mattress Stores in the Houston Area. Verlo Mattress previously awarded seven new franchise stores in San Antonio.
houstoniamag.com
10 Houston-Area Antique Shops That Never Get Old
From imported items to one-of-a-kind vintage finds, it’s out with the new and in with the old. Thrifting is in, from shopping second-hand vintage clothes that model forgotten times to collecting accent furnishings or colorful trinkets. Another way to embrace a vintage style is through antiquing. There’s no better feeling than looking for—and scoring—one-of-a-kind items that become the perfect staple piece in your home.
KHOU
Pizza vending machines make their debut in Houston
HOUSTON — Pizza fans – listen up!. The delicious delicacy just got more convenient! You can now get a hot, fresh pie straight from a vending machine in a new craze coming to Houston. The sights, the sounds, and the smells of Downtown Houston don't typically make your...
Where to shop for Mexican and Latin American food in Houston
From grocery stores to small markets, here's where to find spices, baked goods and more.
Why did Krispy cream fail in Houston ?
I can tell you that A LOT rides on how well the franchise licensee (franchise owner) understands the company they are buying into. A ton of nationally successful brands will fail in a new market if there is not support from the company in terms of Marketing and Advertising and support infrastructure. Most companies will gladly take your money in franchise fees, especially if the liability for success is not on their shoulders. Basically, if the franchise operator does know the ins and outs of how the company is structured, they can sometimes be left stranded in an isolated market with little support from the company they bought into. Krispy Kreme has some more complex machinery that has to be maintained as well. If you can’t get a tech out to fix it because the nearest one is in MS, that HOT NOW light is either not coming on, or will be false advertising.
cw39.com
Whenever she hears a beat she starts moving!
HOUSTON (KIAH) – She may not be in kindergarten just yet, but she has the twinkle toes that just won’t stop! 4 year old Houston native Maya Dagan is a dancing force to be reckoned with, and her talent is already receiving national attention. Maya is a 4...
Eater
Houston’s 8th Wonder Brewery to Open Cannabis Dispensary and Lounge This October
Houston brewery and distiller 8th Wonder and cannabis store Bayou City Hemp Co. are teaming up to open a dispensary and lounge that will serve hop- and hemp-based cannabis products. On October 17, the two companies will launch 8th Wonder Cannabis, a dispensary and lounge hosted in the 8th Wonder...
Massive alligator discovered in Texas driveway
What would you do if you walked outside and found a massive swamp creature in your driveway? Neighbors in Harris County had to figure it out this week when they stumbled upon a 10-foot-long alligator hanging out in their neighborhood.
Click2Houston.com
‘A total blindside for all of us’: Funeral held for Houston-area native professional bull rider shot and killed in Utah
HOUSTON – Family and friends have said their final goodbyes to Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell” in the professional bull riding world. The 27-year-old originally from Fresno, Texas, was shot and killed in Utah during a trip earlier this month, allegedly by his girlfriend, Leshawn Bagley, according to reports.
KHOU
Texas' second-largest solar farm being built outside of Houston
HOUSTON — A new farm is being built west of Houston in East Saint Bernard. But this farm won't be growing corn and soybeans. This farm will be producing energy. What will be the state's second-largest solar farm will be spread over 1,500 acres in rural Fort Bend County. The ultimate goal for Spanish company Acciona Energy is to have 590,000 solar panels to power the 317-megawatt plant.
Gizmodo
A Houston Community Is Being Dismantled by Mandatory Buyouts
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Dolores Mendoza lived in the Houston neighborhood of Allen Field for...
Let’s Take a Big Peek Inside the Most Expensive Home in Houston, TX Today
So, if you're clicking this you're probably like me and just curious about Houston's $60 million dollar home. If you could actually afford it, you probably our perusing radio station websites for your next giant-a$$ mansion. Of course homes like this English manor exist in one of the largest U.S....
Houston's best fishing spots?
I’m a beginner into fishing. Looking forward to know good fishing spots. Thanks in advance.
houstoniamag.com
How Paradise Palace Is Changing Houston’s Nightlife Scene
No sections. No bottle service. No hierarchy. Just dancing. This is the ethos of Paradise Palace, the new social club in East Downtown that redefines Houston’s club culture. Located in the building that once housed LA-based arcade bar EightyTwo, the new club boasts a vibrant aesthetic that fuses classical elements of ancient Greece with South Beach Miami. It welcomed thousands of patrons across two weekends back in late July and has continued to find success by introducing new and under-recognized music genres to the city’s nightlife scene.
bluebonnetnews.com
FLNB opens Mont Belvieu branch
First Liberty National Bank (FLNB) now has seven locations to serve customers in Southeast Texas. On Thursday, Sept. 22, bank leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce to mark the opening of its newest branch at 7110 FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu. “We...
getnews.info
Guide “Erase Your Criminal Record” Helps Community Members With A Fresh Start
This project from “Shawn Lacy Arnold” enables readers with a complete blueprint to expunge their criminal records in Houston, TX. The guide “Erase Your Criminal Record” is intended to present thousands of individuals with a second chance. There is no debate that having a criminal record is one of the most damaging things to a person’s life. Federal statistics show that over four million people have an active criminal record, even if they were arrested only once.
Several horses killed in massive stable fire at Linn Street Stables in northeast Houston
Daylight SkyEye video showed the stable completely destroyed after the fire was put out. Arson is investigating what exactly sparked the flames.
Click2Houston.com
Houston resident, businessman, rapper 50 Cent, strikes drink deal with Houston Astros ⚾🥂
HOUSTON – The Houston Astros and rapper, philanthropist, and new Clutch City resident 50 Cent struck a partnership between the MLB franchise and his company Sire Spirits. Fifty, whose birth name is Curtis Jackson, is the owner of Sire Spirits which retails spirits and wine in stores across the nation.
Woman killed inside Porsche during triple shooting in west Houston, police say
Houston police said they believe there are two suspects because casings from a rifle and handgun were found at the scene.
