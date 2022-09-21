Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Road dedicated to a Sevier County businessman
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County businessman was remembered Thursday for his dedication to the community. Family members of the late Bud Ogle and the community gathered to dedicate Larry Bud Ogle Drive in Kodak. Ogle was a businessman and community leader serving on Gatlinburg City Commission and several...
WATE
Blount County single mom getting a new home and a fresh start
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WATE) — A single mom of three daughters is ready for a fresh start on a new home. It was built by team members with Clayton Homes, a company that encourages its employees to give where their heart leads them. In this case, hundreds of Clayton...
homecrux.com
Pete Nelson Builds Mountain-View Treehouse Rentals in Tennessee
Often labeled as the world’s best treehouse builder, Pete Nelson has been realizing people’s dream of highrise living for the last several years. Lately, the American treehouse builder has again been commissioned by Ayres to build eight new mountain-view treehouses at Treehouse Grove in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With new additions on the forested hill, the resort has now a total of 16 treehouse rentals.
Law enforcement warns of dangers of ‘The Dragon’
The Blount County Sheriff's Office put out a warning to drivers that there will be more deputies patrolling the 11-mile stretch known as 'the Dragon' this fall.
Flies, unlabeled chemical bottles found in popular Gatlinburg restaurant
The inspector marked down nearly half a dozen violations at this popular restaurant. Several of the risk factor violations required a follow-up inspection.
wvlt.tv
Fentanyl, guns, money seized from Morristown home
University of Tennessee student tour guides teach a history lesson with campus landmarks.
wvlt.tv
Multi-million dollar recovery center opening in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar recovery center, aimed at helping people overcome substance abuse issues, is opening in Knoxville on Friday. City officials said it will be the first of its kind in the city. Thursday was the open house ceremony for The Gateway, located on West 5th...
WBIR
'I find it heartless' | Some Knoxville families forced to leave home for new property manager's renovations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Families looking for a home to rent in Knoxville are facing incredible challenges. Between rising rents and a low supply, some don't know where they will live. In Mechanicsville, 12 families received notices that they would need to navigate the market soon. "That was very low...
WATE
Get to know Miss Lottie! A stray looking for a new home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Miss Lottie, this week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week. This German Sheppard mix came to the shelter as a stray and the staff describes her as a sweet lover who wants a lot of attention. “If you do stop petting her,...
GPD: Man hit by arrow outside Greeneville bar
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was standing outside a Greeneville bar early Saturday morning when he was suddenly hit in the knee by an arrow, according to police. According to a police report, Chuck Swatzell said he was standing outside the Watering Trough when he felt a pain in his knee and realized that […]
WATE
Blount County Sheriff encourages public to drive safely on ‘The Dragon’
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong is asking the public to drive safely on U.S. Highway 129, also known as “The Dragon,” after a series of accidents and incidents involving reckless driving. Berrong reported about 93 crashes on the 11.2 miles stretch of...
47-Year-old Amy Hicks Died In A Bicycle Crash On Harriman Highway (Harriman, TN )
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a bicycle crash in the 1900 block of Harriman Highway around 10 p.m. According to the THP, the bicyclist was identified as [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
215 years since this East TN town was capital for a day
215 years ago an East Tennessee town was the state capital for one day.
wvlt.tv
Driver partially ejected from car after Knoxville crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a serious car crash at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday on Washington Pike at Adair Road in East Knox County, according to a spokesperson for Rural Metro Jeff Bagwell. When crews arrived, they found a car on its side with...
bbbtv12.com
Truck Causes Power Outage to Parts of Oak Ridge
Shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, the power on the West side of the Oak Ridge Turnpike, including the Grove Center area where we are located, was knocked out by a tractor trailer which clipped a power line on a side access road beside the Grove Market. The truck then pulled the line which caused the power pole to break and some lines were severed. It is unknown if the driver of the truck will face any charges. The ORPD is investigating the incident. It took the City of Oak Ridge Electrical Department a little over an hour to restore power to the area, but worked on replacing the pole until after 11pm.
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after Knoxville man hit and killed in Nashville
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
Knoxville mom’s lease ended unexpectedly after getting letter asking her to renew
A Knoxville woman, who rents an apartment, is confused tonight after her lease was unexpectedly terminated.
KAAR: August housing trends indicate possible demographic shifts in Knoxville areas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors released its monthly report on the city's housing market. Once again, they said home sales increased in August compared to the previous month, but not by as much as last year. They said home sales increased 4.8% in...
WATE
Jacksboro women get new housing after previous rent raised by 60 percent
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — Rising rent prices are forcing many people to find more affordable apartments. After a 60 percent rent increase, a disabled woman has received some good news. Janie Osborne lived at the Indian Mound Apartment complex in Jacksboro. The monthly rent at a complex increased by...
6 free things to do in Morristown Sept. 23-25
Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Morristown and have fun for the upcoming fall.
