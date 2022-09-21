ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

wvlt.tv

Road dedicated to a Sevier County businessman

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County businessman was remembered Thursday for his dedication to the community. Family members of the late Bud Ogle and the community gathered to dedicate Larry Bud Ogle Drive in Kodak. Ogle was a businessman and community leader serving on Gatlinburg City Commission and several...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
homecrux.com

Pete Nelson Builds Mountain-View Treehouse Rentals in Tennessee

Often labeled as the world’s best treehouse builder, Pete Nelson has been realizing people’s dream of highrise living for the last several years. Lately, the American treehouse builder has again been commissioned by Ayres to build eight new mountain-view treehouses at Treehouse Grove in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With new additions on the forested hill, the resort has now a total of 16 treehouse rentals.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Multi-million dollar recovery center opening in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar recovery center, aimed at helping people overcome substance abuse issues, is opening in Knoxville on Friday. City officials said it will be the first of its kind in the city. Thursday was the open house ceremony for The Gateway, located on West 5th...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Get to know Miss Lottie! A stray looking for a new home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Miss Lottie, this week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week. This German Sheppard mix came to the shelter as a stray and the staff describes her as a sweet lover who wants a lot of attention. “If you do stop petting her,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

GPD: Man hit by arrow outside Greeneville bar

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was standing outside a Greeneville bar early Saturday morning when he was suddenly hit in the knee by an arrow, according to police. According to a police report, Chuck Swatzell said he was standing outside the Watering Trough when he felt a pain in his knee and realized that […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Driver partially ejected from car after Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a serious car crash at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday on Washington Pike at Adair Road in East Knox County, according to a spokesperson for Rural Metro Jeff Bagwell. When crews arrived, they found a car on its side with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Truck Causes Power Outage to Parts of Oak Ridge

Shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, the power on the West side of the Oak Ridge Turnpike, including the Grove Center area where we are located, was knocked out by a tractor trailer which clipped a power line on a side access road beside the Grove Market. The truck then pulled the line which caused the power pole to break and some lines were severed. It is unknown if the driver of the truck will face any charges. The ORPD is investigating the incident. It took the City of Oak Ridge Electrical Department a little over an hour to restore power to the area, but worked on replacing the pole until after 11pm.
OAK RIDGE, TN

