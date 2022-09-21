ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, CT

ctexaminer.com

Greenwich Parents Sound Off to Board of Education Following Project Veritas Exposé

GREENWICH – Parents took to the podium to discuss claims of employment discrimination and the appropriateness of school curriculums on Thursday night at the first public meeting of the Board of Education since the release of a hidden-camera exposé of Cos Cob Asst. Principal Jeremy Boland. In the heavily-edited video, Boland claimed to discriminate against conservatives, Catholics, and older hires.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Resolution Reached on Tod’s Point Beach Access Incident

On Friday afternoon, Greenwich Parks & Rec issued a statement about its Greenwich Point, aka Tod’s Point, gate operations following a complaint that first surfaced on social media earlier this week. In a post that went viral on Nextdoor Greenwich, a Stamford resident said his niece had been a...
GREENWICH, CT
NewsTimes

Bethel’s top 10 property tax delinquents owe more than $460K to the town

BETHEL — The top 10 property tax delinquents in Bethel owe more than $460,000 to the town, according to records from the Bethel Tax Collector’s Office. “They are mainly companies,” Tax Collector Paula Usher said, noting that two of the properties on Bethel’s list of top 10 tax delinquents are being put up for auction next month, while the rest have been sent to collections.
institutionalinvestor.com

‘Everyone Was Shocked’: Investment Committee Members Resign After Hartford HealthCare Fires Staff, Hires Morgan Stanley

Five members of Hartford HealthCare’s investment committee have stepped down after the organization suddenly terminated its entire investment staff and hired Morgan Stanley to serve as its outsourced chief investment officer. Wesleyan University CIO Anne Martin, General Electric CIO Harshal Chaudhari, Cynthia Steer, City of Hartford director of investments...
HARTFORD, CT
Kent, CT
Fairfield Mirror

Members of the Fairfield Community React to Construction of New Residence Hall ‘Regis West’ Construction

On July 14, 2022, Josh LaBella of The Fairfield Citizen wrote in the CT Insider and Connecticut Post an article titled “Fairfield University plans to build new sophomore dorm,” deconstructing a long-circling rumor that the University would indeed be breaking ground on a new residence hall, taking inspiration from the namesake of Regis Hall.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Yale Daily News

Who’s running and how to vote in the November elections

This year, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Although it’s an off-year for local races in New Haven, voters will have plenty of important decisions to make in the upcoming midterm elections. Who’s on the ballot in Connecticut?. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Rosa DeLauro...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

East Haddam Swing Bridge Renovations Now Underway

Work is has begun on the East Haddam Swing Bridge. The 110-year-old bridge is being upgraded with new equipment, structure repairs and a new sidewalk. The state Department of Transportation said the changes will improve safety, access and operations. “The steel will be strengthened, the mechanicals will be replaced and...
EAST HADDAM, CT
Eyewitness News

Protest over controversial worksheet given to Southington students

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A protest over a vocabulary sheet that a Southington High School teacher handed out took place tonight. A 10th grade English teacher handed out a vocab list before a reading assignment that had some words that she wanted to clarify and define. Some of those words...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Haven Independent

YNHH Cuts 155 Management Jobs

Yale New Haven Health laid off 72 hospital managers Wednesday and eliminated another 83 vacant administrative positions in a system-wide ​“restructuring” done in the face of rising costs and an expected $300 million deficit. YNHH Vice President Vin Petrini confirmed those layoffs during a phone interview with...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID

WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
WESTON, CT
Eyewitness News

I-TEAM: State DOT adds 7 new locations to wrong-way driver program

(WFSB) - Another wrong-way crash in the state has left two people dead. Police say a woman from Massachusetts and her passenger were driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Windsor after midnight before hitting another car. Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink dug into the data behind wrong way...
WINDSOR, CT

