BETHEL — The top 10 property tax delinquents in Bethel owe more than $460,000 to the town, according to records from the Bethel Tax Collector’s Office. “They are mainly companies,” Tax Collector Paula Usher said, noting that two of the properties on Bethel’s list of top 10 tax delinquents are being put up for auction next month, while the rest have been sent to collections.

23 HOURS AGO