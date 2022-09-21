Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oscar Winner Meryl Streep Giving Back With The Silver Mountain Foundation For The ArtsFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Related
ctexaminer.com
Greenwich Parents Sound Off to Board of Education Following Project Veritas Exposé
GREENWICH – Parents took to the podium to discuss claims of employment discrimination and the appropriateness of school curriculums on Thursday night at the first public meeting of the Board of Education since the release of a hidden-camera exposé of Cos Cob Asst. Principal Jeremy Boland. In the heavily-edited video, Boland claimed to discriminate against conservatives, Catholics, and older hires.
greenwichfreepress.com
Resolution Reached on Tod’s Point Beach Access Incident
On Friday afternoon, Greenwich Parks & Rec issued a statement about its Greenwich Point, aka Tod’s Point, gate operations following a complaint that first surfaced on social media earlier this week. In a post that went viral on Nextdoor Greenwich, a Stamford resident said his niece had been a...
NewsTimes
Bethel’s top 10 property tax delinquents owe more than $460K to the town
BETHEL — The top 10 property tax delinquents in Bethel owe more than $460,000 to the town, according to records from the Bethel Tax Collector’s Office. “They are mainly companies,” Tax Collector Paula Usher said, noting that two of the properties on Bethel’s list of top 10 tax delinquents are being put up for auction next month, while the rest have been sent to collections.
institutionalinvestor.com
‘Everyone Was Shocked’: Investment Committee Members Resign After Hartford HealthCare Fires Staff, Hires Morgan Stanley
Five members of Hartford HealthCare’s investment committee have stepped down after the organization suddenly terminated its entire investment staff and hired Morgan Stanley to serve as its outsourced chief investment officer. Wesleyan University CIO Anne Martin, General Electric CIO Harshal Chaudhari, Cynthia Steer, City of Hartford director of investments...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield Mirror
Members of the Fairfield Community React to Construction of New Residence Hall ‘Regis West’ Construction
On July 14, 2022, Josh LaBella of The Fairfield Citizen wrote in the CT Insider and Connecticut Post an article titled “Fairfield University plans to build new sophomore dorm,” deconstructing a long-circling rumor that the University would indeed be breaking ground on a new residence hall, taking inspiration from the namesake of Regis Hall.
NewsTimes
Long-dormant Cheshire property could attract 300 apartments and a national grocery store chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A long-dormant Cheshire commercial property, located near the intersection of two major Connecticut highways, is springing to life with residential construction that is likely to lure a national grocery chain to the site, according to New York City-based retail consultant.
Yale Daily News
Who’s running and how to vote in the November elections
This year, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Although it’s an off-year for local races in New Haven, voters will have plenty of important decisions to make in the upcoming midterm elections. Who’s on the ballot in Connecticut?. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Rosa DeLauro...
NBC Connecticut
East Haddam Swing Bridge Renovations Now Underway
Work is has begun on the East Haddam Swing Bridge. The 110-year-old bridge is being upgraded with new equipment, structure repairs and a new sidewalk. The state Department of Transportation said the changes will improve safety, access and operations. “The steel will be strengthened, the mechanicals will be replaced and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New DOT study looks expanding Shore Line East from Norwich to Rhode Island
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Riding the rails in southeastern Connecticut usually means being on an Amtrak train but there is a study underway that looks at expanding Shore Line East which now goes from New Haven to New London. The state Department of Transportation is looking at extending the passenger rail service north to […]
A police chief is bringing his community together with his vision for law enforcement
Alisyn Camerota introduces us to Chief Foti Koskinas and his Westport, Connecticut police force who are restoring faith in American law enforcement with innovative community involvement.
Eyewitness News
Protest over controversial worksheet given to Southington students
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A protest over a vocabulary sheet that a Southington High School teacher handed out took place tonight. A 10th grade English teacher handed out a vocab list before a reading assignment that had some words that she wanted to clarify and define. Some of those words...
YNHH Cuts 155 Management Jobs
Yale New Haven Health laid off 72 hospital managers Wednesday and eliminated another 83 vacant administrative positions in a system-wide “restructuring” done in the face of rising costs and an expected $300 million deficit. YNHH Vice President Vin Petrini confirmed those layoffs during a phone interview with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsTimes
Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID
WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
Bristol Press
Bristol man who police say allowed minor to gain access to gun enrolled in program that could result in dismissal
BRISTOL – A Bristol man facing charges for allegedly allowing a minor to gain access to a gun has been granted a diversionary program that will allow him to earn a dismissal. Somboun Senethong, 51, of 154 Castle Road, was enrolled in the program during a hearing last week...
New Milford is the Largest Town in Connecticut?
You learn something new every day. I love that about life. Today I learned something that confirmed what I've been feeling lately, which is damn, New Milford is a BIG town. It's not just a big town, it's the largest in all of Connecticut when it comes to square mileage.
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: State DOT adds 7 new locations to wrong-way driver program
(WFSB) - Another wrong-way crash in the state has left two people dead. Police say a woman from Massachusetts and her passenger were driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Windsor after midnight before hitting another car. Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink dug into the data behind wrong way...
CT’s big hospital systems are buying up private practices and small hospitals. What does that mean?
While regionalizing health care improves the bottom line for Connecticut's hospitals, it leaves patients farther away from medical care.
Avon loses bid to keep records secret in ex-police chief's departure
Avon residents are a step closer to learning more about the accusations that led to the retirement of the town’s former police chief. A superior court judge on Tuesday rejected Avon’s bid to keep secret an 11-page document that describes incidents involving former Chief Mark Rinaldo. That 11-page...
Register Citizen
Feds: Inmate coordinated large-scale fentanyl deals from Mexico to CT while incarcerated
NEW HAVEN — A man will serve more prison time after he coordinated large-scale fentanyl deliveries from Mexico to Connecticut while incarcerated, according to federal prosecutors. In New Haven federal court Friday, U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall sentenced Felix Cancel Jr., 49, to nine years in prison followed...
sheltonherald.com
Connecticut's city schools have struggled in football while the wealthy towns dominate
At a school like Harding, football coach Eddie Santiago says, there’s another layer to that for players whose families might be living in poverty in a place where, he says, surviving walking down the street is a challenge, where they have to be tough, be in “defense mode.”
Comments / 0