Register Citizen
Milford's Porchfest to feature 102 bands, 72 locations
MILFORD — The Milford community will have 72 porches to choose from to hear live music on Oct. 1. The third annual Milford Porchfest is part of the annual music event held across the country, where bands gather on front porches in a community. The event started in Ithaca, N.Y., in 2007 to bring local musicians and neighbors together and celebrate. A volunteer committee is organizing Milford's Porchfest with cooperation from the Milford Arts Council.
ctbites.com
Guide To Great Coffee in Connecticut: Happy National Coffee Day 2022!
October 1st is National Coffee Day. If this listing was a coffee cup it would be a mega-super-duper-de-booper-trente. To make the (brewing) process easier for you to discover fabulous-and sometimes hidden- java joints to caffeinate or simply enjoy the velvety and multi-faced notes of a fine cup of’ Joe, we have divided this list by county. Enjoy the thrill of a new favorite spot or re-visit an old favorite.The slow pour has already begun as you read this…
Oscar Winner Meryl Streep Giving Back With The Silver Mountain Foundation For The Arts
Actress Meryl StreepVittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images. Three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep has been a faithful resident of Connecticut throughout her long, illustrious career. She has famously forgone a life in Hollywood for the quiet, small-town feel of Salisbury, Connecticut, where she chose to raise her family.
WTNH.com
Fall in Connecticut: Your guide to Halloween, autumn events
Conn. (WTNH) — Spooky season is here as September marks the unofficial start of Halloween. Whether you’re a horror fan or pumpkin pie enthusiast, we’ve rounded up a list of all the best events to celebrate fall in Connecticut. Haunted Houses. Nothing screams Halloween like a good...
NewsTimes
Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID
WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
westernmassnews.com
2 Longmeadow teens saved from CT River
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two teens were rescued by from the Connecticut River after their boat took on water Saturday morning. According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s office, deputies of their Marine Patrol Unit were flagged down by two teens just before 8:30 a.m. under I-391 near the Medina Street boat ramp.
A Surprise Moment of Incredible Beauty at a Torrington Park
I've lived in Torrington for over 6 months, but I'm still making cool discoveries around my new hometown every day. I took my dog for a walk at Coe Memorial Park for the first time yesterday. Wow. I didn't expect to be awed at how incredibly beautiful it is. I'm...
Matt Scott's beard: Shave it or Save it?
HARTFORD, Conn. — Over the past month, Meteorologist Matt Scott has sported a beard after having grown it while on vacation. FOX61 has teamed up with The Village with the goal to help keep kids warm this winter season with "Save It or Shave It: The Village Winter Coat Drive."
NewsTimes
Hogan's Cider Mill in Burlington is becoming a social media sensation, with drinks like the 'Drunken Donut'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. "I drove 3 hours for this apple cider and I'd do it again," read the caption on a TikTok by user @chantillysongs, showing a compilation of scenes from a sunny day at Hogan's Cider Mill. The short video from...
NewsTimes
8 'haunted’ restaurants in CT that give ‘ghost kitchen’ a new meaning
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With several of these Connecticut restaurants and bars located in historical, centuries-old buildings, employees and guests say they’ve experienced spooky happenings: unexplained movements, sounds and even sightings of apparitions. But even if you don’t leave with your own personal ghost story, you'll still enjoy the food and drink.
New Milford-Based Christmas Movie Set to Release This November
It's always cool to see the town you live in a movie, and yet again New Milford, your opportunity to say "That's my car!" is coming up. Almost a year ago to the day, we told you about New Milford being chosen as the filming location for the filming of an inspirational Christmas movie called The Thursday Night Club. According to the description of the film on IMDB, the film "Will brighten and illuminate your Christmas celebration". According to the synopsis, it's the story of how a dinner with very special man inspires 5 best friends to spread the spirit of the season through charitable projects. Here's the trailer, featuring a cameo by Billy Mo himself -
New Britain Herald
Plainville Stadium Reunion at Berlin Fair Grounds to showcase local racing history
PLAINVILLE – The 14th annual Plainville Stadium Reunion this Saturday at the Berlin Fair Grounds will showcase local racing history. The reunion, sponsored by the Berlin Lions Club at Nutmeg Kart Club, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds at Beckley Road in Berlin. Visitors will be able to see the sort of vehicles that raced in the former Plainville Stadium, where the Lowe's Home Improvement now stands, during its heyday and meet some of the former racers.
DoingItLocal
Merritt Parkway Crash
2022-09-24@6:15pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A crash on the Merritt Parkway northbound between exits 40 and 41. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
NewsTimes
Long-dormant Cheshire property could attract 300 apartments and a national grocery store chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A long-dormant Cheshire commercial property, located near the intersection of two major Connecticut highways, is springing to life with residential construction that is likely to lure a national grocery chain to the site, according to New York City-based retail consultant.
Bristol Press
PET OF THE WEEK: Camille
*I can live in a single family home, condos and apartments considered. *I want to live with dog savvy kids over age 14. *I have not had much experience with cats or dogs but am willing to consider sharing my home with a furry friend. *I am a high energy...
zip06.com
Real Estate Transactions for Sept. 22
186 Austin Ryer Lane Unit 186: Eva S. Sands and Dunnith Heenan of Branford to Kayla Thomson, $190,000 on 09/01/2022. 229 Austin Ryer Lane Unit 229: Louise D. Jones of Branford to Duncan E. Jones, $175,000 on 09/01/2022. 49 Brookwood Dr: Louis Maresca of Branford to Braydon R. Orndorff, $395,000...
mycitizensnews.com
Sandy Hook responder found dead in Naugatuck cemetery
NAUGATUCK — A retired Newtown police sergeant, who responded in the wake of the Sandy Hook School shooting, was found dead Monday afternoon at a local graveyard. Borough police identified the man as John Cole, 60, of Naugatuck. Police were dispatched to Holy Saviour Polish National Catholic Cemetery at...
This Halloween Attraction Is Just A 1 Hour Drive From The Berkshires
Like the song "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell and Michael Jackson. Today as I am writing this post it is the official last day of summer and that can only one thing. Halloween is just around the corner! The time of year for spooks, thrills, and even lots of candy being sold in stores now.
14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
