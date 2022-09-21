Read full article on original website
Report Of Erratic Driver Leads To Operating Under Influence Charge For Man In Darien
A 52-year-old man was charged after police said he drove in Fairfield County while intoxicated at more than three times the legal limit. Police responded to a report of an erratic driver in the area of Post Road and Hecker Avenue in Darien shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, the Darien Police Department said.
Register Citizen
Attorney: CT state police sergeant accused of hit-and-run negotiates damages with college student
DANBURY — The attorney for a Connecticut State Police sergeant accused of fleeing from a car crash said Friday his client is negotiating to pay for the other driver's damages. Connecticut State Police Sgt. Catherine Koeppel, 36, was issued a misdemeanor summons for following too close and evading responsibility...
North Haven police investigating two armed robberies
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Friday evening, followed by a second armed robbery about 15 minutes later. The first robbery occurred at 8:30 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue. The masked suspect allegedly held a knife to an employee’s neck and […]
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: State DOT adds 7 new locations to wrong-way driver program
(WFSB) - Another wrong-way crash in the state has left two people dead. Police say a woman from Massachusetts and her passenger were driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Windsor after midnight before hitting another car. Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink dug into the data behind wrong way...
mycitizensnews.com
Sandy Hook responder found dead in Naugatuck cemetery
NAUGATUCK — A retired Newtown police sergeant, who responded in the wake of the Sandy Hook School shooting, was found dead Monday afternoon at a local graveyard. Borough police identified the man as John Cole, 60, of Naugatuck. Police were dispatched to Holy Saviour Polish National Catholic Cemetery at...
2 people injured after SUV crashed into Hartford gas station
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At around 11:20 Saturday morning an SUV crashed into a gas station convenience store, injuring two people, according to the Hartford Police Department. An apparent medical emergency caused the SUV driver to crash into the convenience store next to the Noble gas station near Capitol Avenue and Broad Street, a police […]
Connecticut police ask for help to identify body found along railroad tracks in Beacon Falls
BEACON FALLS, Conn. — Troop I is seeking help to identify a body discovered along the railroad tracks in Beacon Falls on Friday night. State Police said Troop I responded at approximately 6:54 p.m. to a wooded area, ½ mile north of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road in Beacon Falls for a medical. Rail service was halted for the investigation.
EXCLUSIVE: Witness reacts to seeing deadly wrong-way collision into tractor-trailer
WINDSOR, Conn. — Two people are dead after their car crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, police said. The wrong-way driver was caught on an Uber dash camera on the northbound side of Interstate 91 near exit 38 early Friday morning. The car would go on to crash...
NewsTimes
Death of retired Newtown police sergeant found in Naugatuck cemetery still under investigation
NAUGATUCK — The state office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the death of John Cole, a retired Newtown police sergeant found dead at a local cemetery this week. A spokesperson for the medical examiner said Cole's cause of death is pending further studies, while the manner...
Duo Charged For Crack Cocaine Transaction In Torrington, Police Say
A man and a woman were charged after police said the man was seen selling "eight balls" of crack cocaine to the woman in Connecticut. Bashaun Faison, age 31, and 52-year-old Michele Annette Abbott, both of Torrington, were arrested on Wednesday, Sept 21, in Litchfield County, Connecticut State Police said.
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Crash With Entrapment
DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Body found near train tracks in Beacon Falls; MTA train service delayed
BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are conducting an investigation after a body was found near the train tracks in Beacon Falls around 7 p.m. on Friday night. State police said the deceased person was a 60-70 year old male and was found along the tracks 1/2 north of the Beacon Falls Train Station. […]
Eyewitness News
Watertown police confirm low flying aircraft Wednesday night
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown residents reported a low flying aircraft Wednesday night. Watertown police said there were aircraft in the area and there was no issue. Police were in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft. Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to...
fox61.com
'It is a devastating situation' | Naugatuck hit and run suspect arraigned; victim not expected to fully recover
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The man Naugatuck police say was responsible for a July hit and run that left the victim with life threatening injuries has been arrested and he is someone with quite the arrest history. The girlfriend of the victim, Brandon Guth, 42, of Naugatuck, tells FOX61 as...
Eyewitness News
Delays clear on I-91 north in Rocky Hill after crash
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – A crash caused delays on I-91 north in Rocky Hill Thursday afternoon. The backup has since cleared. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said it happened between Exits 24 and 25. Multiple vehicles were involved. The DOT said one lane was closed. State police said...
34-Year-Old Accused Of Tearing Pride Flags From Local Democrat Organization's Sign In Tolland
A 34-year-old man was charged after police said he tore more than a dozen pride flags from a Connecticut Democrat organization's sign, which was already vandalized multiple times earlier this summer. Troopers responded to a report of an individual damaging property in the area of the I-84 eastbound on-ramp in...
westernmassnews.com
2 Longmeadow teens saved from CT River
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two teens were rescued by from the Connecticut River after their boat took on water Saturday morning. According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s office, deputies of their Marine Patrol Unit were flagged down by two teens just before 8:30 a.m. under I-391 near the Medina Street boat ramp.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police make 3 arrests in Naugatuck hit-and-run
Today, the Department of Consumer Protection says several applicants are one step closer to getting their license. What to do if your rental property is sold during your lease.
Police: Bridgeport man arrested at traffic stop for possessing ghost gun, ecstasy
Police say when they pulled over Edgar Sanchez III, they found a loaded, unregistered gun and ecstasy.
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Driver Accused of Ramming Vehicle, Hitting Father With Toddler in Hamden
Police have arrested a person that's accused of ramming into a vehicle and hitting a father carrying a toddler in Hamden in June. The hit-and-run crash happened on June 9 on Dixwell Avenue near Homestead Avenue. Police said they've arrested 26-year-old Richard Atterberry on an outstanding warrant. Officers responded to...
