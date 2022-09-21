ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WTNH

North Haven police investigating two armed robberies

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Friday evening, followed by a second armed robbery about 15 minutes later. The first robbery occurred at 8:30 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue. The masked suspect allegedly held a knife to an employee’s neck and […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

I-TEAM: State DOT adds 7 new locations to wrong-way driver program

(WFSB) - Another wrong-way crash in the state has left two people dead. Police say a woman from Massachusetts and her passenger were driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Windsor after midnight before hitting another car. Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink dug into the data behind wrong way...
WINDSOR, CT
Sharon, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Sandy Hook responder found dead in Naugatuck cemetery

NAUGATUCK — A retired Newtown police sergeant, who responded in the wake of the Sandy Hook School shooting, was found dead Monday afternoon at a local graveyard. Borough police identified the man as John Cole, 60, of Naugatuck. Police were dispatched to Holy Saviour Polish National Catholic Cemetery at...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

2 people injured after SUV crashed into Hartford gas station

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At around 11:20 Saturday morning an SUV crashed into a gas station convenience store, injuring two people, according to the Hartford Police Department. An apparent medical emergency caused the SUV driver to crash into the convenience store next to the Noble gas station near Capitol Avenue and Broad Street, a police […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut police ask for help to identify body found along railroad tracks in Beacon Falls

BEACON FALLS, Conn. — Troop I is seeking help to identify a body discovered along the railroad tracks in Beacon Falls on Friday night. State Police said Troop I responded at approximately 6:54 p.m. to a wooded area, ½ mile north of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road in Beacon Falls for a medical. Rail service was halted for the investigation.
BEACON FALLS, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Crash With Entrapment

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Watertown police confirm low flying aircraft Wednesday night

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown residents reported a low flying aircraft Wednesday night. Watertown police said there were aircraft in the area and there was no issue. Police were in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft. Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to...
WATERTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Delays clear on I-91 north in Rocky Hill after crash

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – A crash caused delays on I-91 north in Rocky Hill Thursday afternoon. The backup has since cleared. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said it happened between Exits 24 and 25. Multiple vehicles were involved. The DOT said one lane was closed. State police said...
ROCKY HILL, CT
westernmassnews.com

2 Longmeadow teens saved from CT River

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two teens were rescued by from the Connecticut River after their boat took on water Saturday morning. According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s office, deputies of their Marine Patrol Unit were flagged down by two teens just before 8:30 a.m. under I-391 near the Medina Street boat ramp.
LONGMEADOW, MA

