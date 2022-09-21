Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Archaeological Review Required Ahead of North Branford Police Facility Construction
NORTH BRANFORD - Two federal requirement issues which came to light earlier this month need to be resolved, before construction can start on the town’s new Police Facility and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 305 Forest Road. In order for the $13 million project to receive the $4.5 million...
Long Wharf Hotel-To-Apts Conversion Advances
A local developer’s plans to convert a 112 extended-stay hotel on Long Wharf into 112 new apartments moved ahead thanks to a favorable recommendation from the City Plan Commission. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during their latest regular monthly meeting, which was held online via Zoom.
CT business industry survey shows a shortage in labor workforce
(WTNH) – A big economic summit was held in Hartford on Friday. The Connecticut Business and Industry Association dropped results from a new survey that shows a majority of businesses can’t find workers. The survey shows one-third say the state is too expensive. So, what are the two men vying to be the next governor […]
16 Condos OK’d For City Point
A Stratford-based builder won permission to construct 16 more condos in City Point as part of the final phase of development for the Breakwater Bay Condominiums. Local land-use commissioners granted that approval Wednesday night during the latest regular monthly meeting of the City Plan Commission, which was held online via Zoom.
YNHH Cuts 155 Management Jobs
Yale New Haven Health laid off 72 hospital managers Wednesday and eliminated another 83 vacant administrative positions in a system-wide “restructuring” done in the face of rising costs and an expected $300 million deficit. YNHH Vice President Vin Petrini confirmed those layoffs during a phone interview with...
NBC Connecticut
East Haddam Swing Bridge Renovations Now Underway
Work is has begun on the East Haddam Swing Bridge. The 110-year-old bridge is being upgraded with new equipment, structure repairs and a new sidewalk. The state Department of Transportation said the changes will improve safety, access and operations. “The steel will be strengthened, the mechanicals will be replaced and...
Fairfield Mirror
Members of the Fairfield Community React to Construction of New Residence Hall ‘Regis West’ Construction
On July 14, 2022, Josh LaBella of The Fairfield Citizen wrote in the CT Insider and Connecticut Post an article titled “Fairfield University plans to build new sophomore dorm,” deconstructing a long-circling rumor that the University would indeed be breaking ground on a new residence hall, taking inspiration from the namesake of Regis Hall.
Register Citizen
One Trumbull eatery fails August health inspection
TRUMBULL — Only one food service establishment in town failed its August inspection by the Trumbull Health Department. However, it has since passed re-inspection and an employee there said all issues have been addressed. The health department inspected eight food service establishments in August and Trumbull One Stop, a...
Union Complaint Further Stalls Crisis Team
New Haven’s police union has filed a labor complaint to hold off the city’s long-delayed initiative to dispatch social workers instead of cops in response to certain 911 calls. The union has submitted a complaint to the state’s Board of Labor Relations alleging that the city has been...
greenwichfreepress.com
Resolution Reached on Tod’s Point Beach Access Incident
On Friday afternoon, Greenwich Parks & Rec issued a statement about its Greenwich Point, aka Tod’s Point, gate operations following a complaint that first surfaced on social media earlier this week. In a post that went viral on Nextdoor Greenwich, a Stamford resident said his niece had been a...
Yale New Haven Health lays off over 70 in pandemic restructuring, VP says
Yale New Haven Health (YNHH) laid off 72 management-level employees on Wednesday. “These positions are all management-level and above,” Vincent Petrini, senior vice president at YNHH, said in responding to a Connecticut Post story. “It’s part of a restructuring post-pandemic. No direct patient-facing positions are impacted by this action.”
Yale Daily News
Who’s running and how to vote in the November elections
This year, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Although it’s an off-year for local races in New Haven, voters will have plenty of important decisions to make in the upcoming midterm elections. Who’s on the ballot in Connecticut?. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Rosa DeLauro...
institutionalinvestor.com
‘Everyone Was Shocked’: Investment Committee Members Resign After Hartford HealthCare Fires Staff, Hires Morgan Stanley
Five members of Hartford HealthCare’s investment committee have stepped down after the organization suddenly terminated its entire investment staff and hired Morgan Stanley to serve as its outsourced chief investment officer. Wesleyan University CIO Anne Martin, General Electric CIO Harshal Chaudhari, Cynthia Steer, City of Hartford director of investments...
NBC Connecticut
Nurses at Windham Hospital Begin Two-Day Strike
Nurses at Windham Hospital went on strike Thursday morning after months of negotiations with the hospital. The nurses say they are striking to call further attention to a patient care crisis in the region. They have worked through covid, they're forced to work mandatory overtime and they can barely afford...
New DOT study looks expanding Shore Line East from Norwich to Rhode Island
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Riding the rails in southeastern Connecticut usually means being on an Amtrak train but there is a study underway that looks at expanding Shore Line East which now goes from New Haven to New London. The state Department of Transportation is looking at extending the passenger rail service north to […]
Southington school leader defends teacher who used vocab sheet featuring inclusive terms
Officials with Southington Public Schools say they support a high school English teacher who used a vocabulary list including terms like cisgender, transgender and white privilege.
Work begins on East Haddam swing bridge
EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — If you use the East Haddam Swing Bridge to get across the Connecticut River, get ready for construction-related delays. Work is getting started on the 110-year-old bridge along Route 82. The construction includes new bridge equipment, structural repairs and a new sidewalk. “Both towns are thrilled with the addition of […]
greenwichfreepress.com
Tod’s Point Ticket Booth Employee Removed While Town Conducts Review of Gate Access Practices
A post Tuesday on the app Nextdoor.com titled Scam at Greenwich Point described an alleged incident at the Tod’s Point ticket entry booth. The post had garnered 90 comments by Wednesday morning. The post was from David Mickelson, a North Stamford man, who said he had given his niece...
Bristol Press
Condo fire in Bristol displaces one family
BRISTOL – A condo fire in Bristol on Thursday displaced one family. The fire was reported around 2:43 p.m., at 183 Robertson St., a two-story, three-unit condo, where police had responded for a medical call when they called in to the fire department upon seeing heavy smoke coming from the building.
zip06.com
Real Estate Transactions for Sept. 22
186 Austin Ryer Lane Unit 186: Eva S. Sands and Dunnith Heenan of Branford to Kayla Thomson, $190,000 on 09/01/2022. 229 Austin Ryer Lane Unit 229: Louise D. Jones of Branford to Duncan E. Jones, $175,000 on 09/01/2022. 49 Brookwood Dr: Louis Maresca of Branford to Braydon R. Orndorff, $395,000...
