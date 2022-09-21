ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, CT

New Haven Independent

Long Wharf Hotel-To-Apts Conversion Advances

A local developer’s plans to convert a 112 extended-stay hotel on Long Wharf into 112 new apartments moved ahead thanks to a favorable recommendation from the City Plan Commission. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during their latest regular monthly meeting, which was held online via Zoom.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

CT business industry survey shows a shortage in labor workforce

(WTNH) – A big economic summit was held in Hartford on Friday. The Connecticut Business and Industry Association dropped results from a new survey that shows a majority of businesses can’t find workers. The survey shows one-third say the state is too expensive. So, what are the two men vying to be the next governor […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

16 Condos OK’d For City Point

A Stratford-based builder won permission to construct 16 more condos in City Point as part of the final phase of development for the Breakwater Bay Condominiums. Local land-use commissioners granted that approval Wednesday night during the latest regular monthly meeting of the City Plan Commission, which was held online via Zoom.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

YNHH Cuts 155 Management Jobs

Yale New Haven Health laid off 72 hospital managers Wednesday and eliminated another 83 vacant administrative positions in a system-wide ​“restructuring” done in the face of rising costs and an expected $300 million deficit. YNHH Vice President Vin Petrini confirmed those layoffs during a phone interview with...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

East Haddam Swing Bridge Renovations Now Underway

Work is has begun on the East Haddam Swing Bridge. The 110-year-old bridge is being upgraded with new equipment, structure repairs and a new sidewalk. The state Department of Transportation said the changes will improve safety, access and operations. “The steel will be strengthened, the mechanicals will be replaced and...
EAST HADDAM, CT
Fairfield Mirror

Members of the Fairfield Community React to Construction of New Residence Hall ‘Regis West’ Construction

On July 14, 2022, Josh LaBella of The Fairfield Citizen wrote in the CT Insider and Connecticut Post an article titled “Fairfield University plans to build new sophomore dorm,” deconstructing a long-circling rumor that the University would indeed be breaking ground on a new residence hall, taking inspiration from the namesake of Regis Hall.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

One Trumbull eatery fails August health inspection

TRUMBULL — Only one food service establishment in town failed its August inspection by the Trumbull Health Department. However, it has since passed re-inspection and an employee there said all issues have been addressed. The health department inspected eight food service establishments in August and Trumbull One Stop, a...
TRUMBULL, CT
New Haven Independent

Union Complaint Further Stalls Crisis Team

New Haven’s police union has filed a labor complaint to hold off the city’s long-delayed initiative to dispatch social workers instead of cops in response to certain 911 calls. The union has submitted a complaint to the state’s Board of Labor Relations alleging that the city has been...
NEW HAVEN, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Resolution Reached on Tod’s Point Beach Access Incident

On Friday afternoon, Greenwich Parks & Rec issued a statement about its Greenwich Point, aka Tod’s Point, gate operations following a complaint that first surfaced on social media earlier this week. In a post that went viral on Nextdoor Greenwich, a Stamford resident said his niece had been a...
GREENWICH, CT
Yale Daily News

Who’s running and how to vote in the November elections

This year, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Although it’s an off-year for local races in New Haven, voters will have plenty of important decisions to make in the upcoming midterm elections. Who’s on the ballot in Connecticut?. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Rosa DeLauro...
NEW HAVEN, CT
institutionalinvestor.com

‘Everyone Was Shocked’: Investment Committee Members Resign After Hartford HealthCare Fires Staff, Hires Morgan Stanley

Five members of Hartford HealthCare’s investment committee have stepped down after the organization suddenly terminated its entire investment staff and hired Morgan Stanley to serve as its outsourced chief investment officer. Wesleyan University CIO Anne Martin, General Electric CIO Harshal Chaudhari, Cynthia Steer, City of Hartford director of investments...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Nurses at Windham Hospital Begin Two-Day Strike

Nurses at Windham Hospital went on strike Thursday morning after months of negotiations with the hospital. The nurses say they are striking to call further attention to a patient care crisis in the region. They have worked through covid, they're forced to work mandatory overtime and they can barely afford...
WINDHAM, CT
WTNH

Work begins on East Haddam swing bridge

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — If you use the East Haddam Swing Bridge to get across the Connecticut River, get ready for construction-related delays. Work is getting started on the 110-year-old bridge along Route 82. The construction includes new bridge equipment, structural repairs and a new sidewalk. “Both towns are thrilled with the addition of […]
EAST HADDAM, CT
Bristol Press

Condo fire in Bristol displaces one family

BRISTOL – A condo fire in Bristol on Thursday displaced one family. The fire was reported around 2:43 p.m., at 183 Robertson St., a two-story, three-unit condo, where police had responded for a medical call when they called in to the fire department upon seeing heavy smoke coming from the building.
BRISTOL, CT
zip06.com

Real Estate Transactions for Sept. 22

186 Austin Ryer Lane Unit 186: Eva S. Sands and Dunnith Heenan of Branford to Kayla Thomson, $190,000 on 09/01/2022. 229 Austin Ryer Lane Unit 229: Louise D. Jones of Branford to Duncan E. Jones, $175,000 on 09/01/2022. 49 Brookwood Dr: Louis Maresca of Branford to Braydon R. Orndorff, $395,000...
BRANFORD, CT

