anash.org
When the Dogs Lead the People
Harav Yaakov Viderevitch, Moscow Rov and later of New York, was once taking a walk with Mr. Zev Wissotzky, founder of the famous tea company. A conversation about the dogs turned into an important lesson for Mr. Wissotzky. Harav Yaakov Viderevitch (5595-5671) was a chossid of the Tzemach Tzedek and...
