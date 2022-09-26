WATCH LIVE: NASA conducts save-the-world experiment

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A NASA spacecraft closed in on an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.

The galactic grand slam was set to occur at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles away, with the spacecraft named Dart plowing into the rock at 14,000 mph. Scientists expected the impact to carve out a crater, hurl streams of rocks and dirt into space and, most importantly, alter the asteroid’s orbit.

Watch the live video below:

Credit: NASA

