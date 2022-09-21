Read full article on original website
Kansas football defeated Duke 35-27 on Saturday, which moves the Jayhawks to 4-0 on the season. It's the first time since 2009 that KU has started a season with four-straight wins and first time since 2013 that KU has started a season 3-0. The Jayhawks were able to continue their perfect start to the season thanks to another stellar offensive display and some timely stops on defense. With that, here are three observations from the game...
Duke Football dropped its first game of the season and the first game of the Mike Elko era on Saturday afternoon, falling to Kansas 35-27 in Lawrence. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels was responsible for all five Jayhawk touchdowns, passing four four and running for another while racking up 407 total yards of offense. Daniels finished the game 19-for-23 for 324 yards passing and rushed for 83 yards on 11 carries.
The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off an NCAA championship and are preparing to defend their title.
By nature, college sports feature relatively constant turnover. Your favorite players may be on campus for a few years. With short windows of eligibility and high roster turnover, the head coaches are the biggest and most recognizable stars. College basketball has seen the recent departure of a few of those stars as legendary figures Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, and Jay Wright have all retired from the game. One of the biggest names left in the business reigns supreme in the Big 12 as the head coach of the defending national champions, Kansas University’s Bill Self.
Olathe Northwest wrestling coach fired, then arrested
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A man who, until recently, was Olathe Northwest High School’s head wrestling coach and physical education teacher is facing felony charges, accused of having sex with a student. According to an employment history check with district staff, 47-year-old Steven Mesa had been teaching for Olathe...
Kelly’s response to GOP attacks on her vetoes of trans athlete bans produces swift blowback
Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in a new TV ad released Wednesday responded to weeks of attacks from state Attorney General Derek Schmidt over her vetoes of bans on transgender athletes competing in girls and women’s sports. “You may have seen my opponent’s attacks, so let me just say...
Harvesters officials said move to Lawrence came after unsuccessful bid to find warehouse in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a year of looking for a new warehouse in Topeka, Harvesters officials said they found a suitable location in Lawrence. The announcement of Harvesters moving its Topeka warehouse at 215 S.E. Quincy to Lawrence came this week. Stephen Davis, the president and chief executive officer...
Harvesters Community Food Network to move Kansas distribution facility from Topeka to northwest Lawrence
Harvesters Community Food Network is moving its Topeka distribution facility to northwest Lawrence. Harvesters, a regional Feeding America food bank, is purchasing a property at 1220 Timberedge Road and plans to begin operating there by June of 2024; the nonprofit’s president and CEO, Stephen Davis, told the Journal-World last week that he expected to close the sale by late December. The property is in the industrial area just north of the Kansas Turnpike, across from Standard Beverage Corporation’s facility.
Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
Unique Topeka homes to be opened to public for 2-day viewing experience
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four unique homes in southwest Topeka will be opened to the public for a 2-day viewing experience. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas announced its 2022 Fall in Love with Your Home tours. It said a partnership with Thiessen Design + Construction will open four homes to the public as a fundraiser to benefit the organization.
Goodyear Tire Investing $125 Million in Topeka, Adding 40 New Jobs
TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday announced the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.’s decision to invest $125 million and hire 40 new employees at its Topeka plant as part of modernizing its Kansas facility, which has been in operation since 1945. This announcement comes during Governor Kelly’s...
Fork in the Road: Sandwiches keep customers craving more at Charlie’s
HAVENSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - We take a drive north of Saint Marys, up Highway 63, to Charlie’s in Havensville for this week’s Fork in the Road. When you want to go off the beaten path, Charlie’s Bar and Grill at 321 Commercial St. in Havensville is perfect for the ambiance. The restaurant is housed in a building over a century old and was originally built as a bank, however, when owner Dona Flowers was growing up, she said it was a post office and on her bucket list was owning a bar and grill. So came the birth of Charlie’s in 2013.
Last-standing Topeka YMCA building on the market
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The last-standing YMCA facility in Topeka is for sale. The commercial real estate website Crexi posted a listing for the Southwest Topeka Y’s 38,325 sq. ft. facility with an asking price of $2.75 million. According to Crexi, the building at 3635 SW Chelsea Dr. opened...
Police ID suspect who set fire to Kan. school football field
DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating vandalism at Lawrence High School football field, 1901 Louisiana in Lawrence, have identified a suspect, according to police spokesperson Laurie McCabe. "The joint investigation, between police and the Lawrence Douglas County Fire Department, has led to the ID of a suspect." The Lawrence...
Senior Management Transitions at Silver Lake Bank
Silver Lake Bank announced several senior management changes. Kay Graham Scott, Senior Vice President, Retail Operations Manager, recently retired after more than 21 years of service with Silver Lake Bank. She played an instrumental role in the Bank’s growth and success. Patrick Gideon, President, and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”)...
3 Kansas restaurants’ assets seized for failing to pay over $63k in sales tax reopen, deal reached
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Three Mexican-style restaurants in Clay Center, Wamego, and Manhattan were temporarily closed by the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) for nonpayment of retail sales tax on Tuesday. According to the KDOR, the three restaurants that had tax warrants executed against them were Viva La Fiesta of Wamego Mexican Cantina Inc., La […]
Man shot at South Topeka bar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released regarding an early Friday morning shooting at a South Topeka bar. It happened at the 45th Street Bar, located in the 4600 block of SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka Police Dept. Watch Commander, Lt. Joe Perry, said officers responded shortly before 1...
Topeka snow plow looks for new name, here’s how you can help
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new contest has opened in Topeka to name one of the city’s 72,000-pound snowplows. According to the City of Topeka’s Street Division, the contest is open now through to Friday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. The rules for the contest are as follows: One entry per adult or child Entries must […]
Silver Lake man identified in fatal accident on NW 46th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a single vehicle accident last weekend in northern Shawnee Co. Officials say Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, was the driver of a 2015 Ford Tarus that crashed near NW 46th St. and NW Landon Rd.
