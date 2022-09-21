Read full article on original website
20,000,000,000,000,000 ants are crawling around Earth, researchers find, weighing more in total than all birds and mammals combined
Researchers have worked out an estimate for the number of ants crawling around Earth — and the total is "astounding." Scientists at the University of Hong Kong say there are 20,000,000,000,000,000 — that's 20 quadrillion — of the critters around the globe. The combined weight of those ants is more than all of the wild birds and mammals on the planet.
Which animals could go extinct by 2050?
With climate change, habitat loss, overhunting and more, which animals are at risk of extinction by 2050?
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Find That Reintroducing Bison Into Grasslands Will Increase Plant Diversity
Research performed by Kansas State University discovered that restoring bison, a once dominating grazer, increases plant variety in a tallgrass prairie. The study, which included more than 30 years of data from the Konza Prairie Biological Station, was just published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, or PNAS.
20,000,000,000,000,000 ants exist across the Earth, researchers find
Researchers have worked out an estimate for the number of ants crawling around Earth — and the total is "astounding." Scientists at the University of Hong Kong say there are 20,000,000,000,000,000 — that's 20 quadrillion — of the critters around the globe. The combined weight of those ants is more than all of the wild birds and mammals on the planet. The weight is also equal to about one-fifth of the total weight of humans. Scientists say the findings, published Monday in the peer-reviewed Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, are "conservative." Ants are present in nearly all ecosystems around the planet, thanks...
natureworldnews.com
World's Largest Single Organism Pando is Breaking Down to Smaller Fractions
Pando, the world's largest single organism, may soon disperse into smaller parts. A study suggests that "chronic herbivory," or simply overfeeding by animals, may be about to cause this enormous forest organism known as "Pando" to "break up." Although this 100-acre structure resembles a typical aspen forest in Utah, it...
Plague of Flesh-Eating Bugs Are Munching on People's Feet in California
Microscopic marine isopod lice have been biting and drawing blood from people wading on San Diego beaches.
Phys.org
A new study has concluded that there is no clear evidence that COVID-19 was transmitted from bats
A new Tel Aviv University study rejects assertions that the origin of the COVID-19 outbreak lies in bats. According to the study, bats have a highly effective immune system that enables them to deal relatively easily with viruses considered lethal for other mammals. The study was led by Dr. Maya...
Phys.org
Trees can't outrun climate change. Should humans give them a lift?
One tree at a time, David Saville has made it his life's work to bring back West Virginia's red spruce forests—and maybe help preserve the species hundreds of miles farther north while he's at it. Last year, Saville spent weeks hiking up peaks like Panther Knob, Dolly Sods and...
The Frogs Vanished, Then People Got Sick. This Was No Harmless Coincidence.
Since the global pandemic began in 2020, the world has become ever more aware that the health of our species is closely intertwined with other animals. Today, the conversation is mostly focused on birds and mammals, with amphibians rarely considered – but that may be a dangerous oversight. A newly published study on frogs and malaria illustrates how intimately human health may be impacted by these lovable – if somewhat slimy – creatures. In the 1980s, ecologists in Costa Rica and Panama began to notice a quiet and dramatic decline in amphibian numbers. Frogs and salamanders in this part of the world were...
Want noisy miners to be less despotic? Think twice before filling your garden with nectar-rich flowers
Noisy miners are complicated creatures. These Australian native honeyeaters live in large cooperative groups, use alarm calls to target specific predators, and sometimes help raise the young of other miners. But they’re perhaps best known for their aggressive and coordinated attacks on other birds – a behaviour known as “mobbing”. We conducted a study investigating some of the possible factors that influence mobbing. We were interested in whether access to human food left on plates at cafes, or a high nectar supply thanks to planted gardens, might give urban miners extra energy and time to mob other species more often. We...
Frog Patiently Waits for Lizard to Get Close Before Leaping Into a Huge Meal: VIDEO
It is dinner time for a frog, and this dude is definitely lining up a lizard for meal time, but he’s awfully patient in this viral video. You can see the frog sitting and waiting. He’s simply looking for some food. Well, a lizard makes his way down. We don’t know if the lizard even paid attention to the frog. But the lizard’s fate would soon come to pass. That frog snapped up the lizard, then fell to the ground. We last see the frog simply holding the lizard in his mouth. Maybe he’s taking his time to have dinner. This video has it all for you to see for yourself.
Woman horrified when she finds glass and sand in organic parsley
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever found something in your food that shouldn't be there? It's an unpleasant experience, to say the least.
One Solution to Invasive Species: Eat Them
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Sea turtles, burrowing owls, ocelots, and manatees are bordering on dangerously low numbers, but invasive species—Burmese pythons, European starlings, feral hogs, and lionfish—are populating in out-of-control numbers. Consider the emerald ash borer, a glittery insect native to Russia, China, and Japan that started popping up in Michigan in 2002, destroying ash trees in their wake. It’s hypothesized that the species hitched a ride on cargo ships carrying lumber, and, since then, millions of ash trees have been destroyed in the U.S.
Smithonian
Nine-Year-Old Finds a Three-Foot-Long Earthworm in His Backyard
Nine-year-old Barnaby Domigan was playing in his family’s backyard in Christchurch, New Zealand, when he noticed something bobbing in the water of a nearby riverbed. He grabbed a stick, fished it out and discovered it was a three-foot-long, dead earthworm, reports Radio New Zealand (RNZ). “I could not believe...
Scientists calculated the global population of ants: there are 20 quadrillion, or 2.5 million per person
Taken together, the tiny insects would weigh at least 12 million tonnes, according to researchers, more than every bird and wild mammal combined.
Futurity
Termites could have ‘huge’ impact on warming world
Termites could soon be moving toward the North and South poles as global temperatures warm from climate change, research finds. Most people think termites are a nuisance that consume wood in homes and businesses. But those termites represent less than 4% of all termite species worldwide. Termites are critical in...
Tiny solar backpacks could help save the plains wanderer – one of Australia’s most endangered birds
Researchers hope to learn about movement of small birds using solar-powered devices tracked by satellite
techeblog.com
Fire Ant Rafts are Formed Due to the Cheerios Effect, a Capillary Action
It may not be as flashy as this nuclear-powered Sky Hotel, but the mystery of fire ant rafts and why they form may have been solved by scientists at Georgia Tech. The team, led by Ko, conducted 72 experiments with groups ranging from 72-158 ants, each placed on the surface of a small laboratory aquarium.
dornob.com
Symbiotic Architecture: Artificial Intelligence Envisions Living Housing Built into Redwood Trees
AI-generated art has advanced so much recently, it’s winning first prize in fine arts competitions meant for human artists. Programs like DALL-E and Midjourney make it possible to produce surprisingly beautiful, nuanced works of art just by entering text-based prompts. This development is stirring up a lot of controversy and ethical concerns, and rightfully so.
BBC
Village to celebrate its ancient dying wych elm
A celebration is to be held for what is believed to be Europe's oldest wych elm. The tree at the ruins of Beauly Priory in Beauly is almost 800 years old. Saturday's celebration will involve art and talks by writers and tree experts. A celebration is to...
