Plainsman
An outside interest in Huron's future
HURON — The introduction on Jordan Hanson’s Facebook profile reads simply, “On a never ending quest for knowledge.”. In meeting with Hanson for a moment, it’s obvious that he’s seeking knowledge in order to match an already-significant amount of passion and energy. Hanson is the...
Plainsman
Prairie Wranglers 4-H plant trees at Heartland rodeo grounds
The Prairie Wranglers 4-H club planted 40 trees at the local Heartland rodeo grounds in September. Club members applied for and were awarded a grant through the Beadle County Leaders Association. All members felt that planting additional trees at the grounds would help the environment and also provide additional shade...
Gigantic South Dakota Home Turns Into Wedding Venue?
If you're looking for a three-bedroom, nine-bathroom, retractable roof home with a fish pond that sits on over eight acres of land...well you're out of luck. This lavish Mitchell, South Dakota home is officially off the market. A story from the Mitchell Republic is reporting the buyer of this extravagant...
Plainsman
Beadle County adds 28 COVID cases over past week
HURON — After an increase last week, the numbers dropped this past week, the lowest weekly new positive COVID-19 cases reported the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) since June 1. The state reported 956 new positive cases this week, along with three new deaths and 997 new recovered...
Plainsman
Huron School Board earns state award
HURON — Huron School Board members were honored by the Associated School Boards of South Dakota for their collective efforts to enhance their knowledge of school board work throughout the 2021-22 school year. The Huron School Board earned a Bronze level award in ASBSD’s statewide board recognition program: ALL,...
Plainsman
Huron cross country competes in Brookings
BROOKINGS – Huron Tiger cross country runners participated in the Russ Strande Invite Tuesday in Brookings. Brandon Valley swept the team titles in varsity boys’ and girls’ events. Huron’s boys finished fifth in team standings in the boys and third in the girls. Cashton Johnson won...
Plainsman
Living out your mission and purpose
The annual SHE Speaks event will be taking place at 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Fine Arts Center in Huron. This year’s keynote speaker has been empowering women for over 20 years!. Melanie Brown blends humor and storytelling all while breathing new life into the women that she meets. She believes a woman’s ability to truly be herself starts with the “why” in life. It’s the true purpose that drives the heart and soul each day. Melanie will help attendees find their courage and their attitude of gratitude — both of which help women shatter through any doubts and ignite “The Power to be Me!”
Plainsman
HMS football teams face Watertown
HURON — Watertown won a pair of games against the Huron eighth-grade football team on Tuesday. The Arrows emerged with a 20-8 win in the A-game. Anderson Porisch scored for Huron on a 4-yard run and then added the conversion on a run. Ty Kleinsasser led the Tigers with...
Plainsman
Wolsey-Wessington 2022 royalty candidates
Wolsey-Wessington will hold its homecoming coronation at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the WW commons. Royalty candidates include, back row, from left, Blaze Herdman, Joey Hoverson, Daelyn Rainford and Chris Wuestewald; and in front, Summer Stahl, Mya Boomsma, Leah Williams and Taylor Horn. Homecoming will be Sept. 28-30, with a parade on Friday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m. The parade theme is Seasons / Holidays.
Plainsman
Aberdeen Central wins Friday against Tigers
HURON — After a very hard-fought first half, the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles dominated the time of possession and the scoreboard in the second half, defeating the Huron Tigers 24-7 Friday at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers and Golden eagles traded three-and-out opening drives. After a pair of runs gained...
Plainsman
Iroquois 2022 homecoming royalty candidates
Iroquois Homecoming Royalty candidates are, back row, from left, Braxton Stroud, Logan Peskey, Tobias Arbeiter and Logan Pekron; and in front, Lexi Burma, Anna Decker, Lily Blue and Kaylee Morehead. Coronation will be held Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the school’s north gym, followed by the burning of the “I.”...
Plainsman
Tigers record sweep to earn victory against Brookings
HURON – On a night that saw a big individual moment for senior libero Bryn Huber, the Huron Tigers moved to 10-1 with a 25-19, 25-23, and 25-18 sweep of the Brookings Bobcats at Huron Arena Thursday. The first set opened with the two teams trading errors. Of the...
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell police and Crime Stoppers looking for suspect(s) in theft of catalytic converters
Mitchell police and Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help. Sometime between August 12th and September 12th, two catalytic converters were stolen from two Ford Econoline vans parked in the 700 block of East 15th. If you have information in relation to this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 996-1700. You do not have to identify yourself, and a cash reward is available if it leads to an arrest. You can also go to http://www.mitchellcrimestoppers.org. to submit a crime tip by e-mail.
Plainsman
Area volleyball 9-23-22
REDFIELD — Redfield needed a 15-10 win in the fifth set to slip past Milbank 3-2 on Thursday. Milbank won the opening set 25-17, but the Lady Pheasants were able to even the match with a 25-15 win in the second set. Redfield grabbled the lead with a 27-25...
