The annual SHE Speaks event will be taking place at 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Fine Arts Center in Huron. This year’s keynote speaker has been empowering women for over 20 years!. Melanie Brown blends humor and storytelling all while breathing new life into the women that she meets. She believes a woman’s ability to truly be herself starts with the “why” in life. It’s the true purpose that drives the heart and soul each day. Melanie will help attendees find their courage and their attitude of gratitude — both of which help women shatter through any doubts and ignite “The Power to be Me!”

HURON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO