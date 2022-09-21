Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Photos show suspects in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, D’Iberville police released surveillance pictures of the suspects accused of killing a man outside the Scarlet Pearl Casino. Nicholaus Craig, of California, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the casino’s parking lot early Wednesday morning. Craig died at the scene from a single gunshot wound. He had been celebrating his birthday.
Police: Disabled Mississippi man missing for nearly 5 days
An alert has been issued for a Mississippi man missing for nearly 5 days. The Vicksburg Police Department has released an alert for a missing person, Morgan Bartholomew Bell. Bell is a 50-year-old Black male who is disabled and is a severe diabetic. He was last seen on Sept. 17...
WDAM-TV
Shooting suspect returns to Jones Co. for initial court appearance
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman arrested in Alabama in connection to a Jones County shooting on Tuesday has been transported back to Mississippi. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Loretta Denise Elkins, the accused shooter of a four-year-old girl at Lone Oak Apartments, was transported by JCSD corrections officers on Friday morning from Sumter County, Ala.
Man celebrating birthday killed outside Mississippi casino
A man was found dead outside a Mississippi Gulf Coast casino after celebrating his birthday.
George Co. man arrested for shooting
UPDATE: Jonah Pinkney was arrested Thursday evening with assistance for the public. He is being held in the George County Regional Correctional Facility. GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are looking for a Lucedale wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. The George County Sheriff’s Office said Jonah Pinkney, 36, […]
Livestock theft in LaSalle Parish leads to arrest of Mississippi Man
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture arrested a Mississippi man in Copiah County. An investigation by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission led to the arrest based on a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana. John Colter Pyron, 34, of […]
Two brothers found guilty for 2019 Ridgewood Road homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two brothers were found guilty in connection to a Jackson homicide that happened in August 2019. After a four day trial, Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were found guilty of first-degree murder and a drive-by shooting. Prosecutors said Thomas and Terry killed 29-year-old Earnest Myers after a dispute at a grocery […]
WLBT
Church building in Jackson catches on fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A church in Jackson off of Texas Avenue caught fire on Thursday. The Jackson Fire Department received a call about the fire at 2 p.m., when firefighters would find the Spoken Word Ministries church building smoking. Clyde Rudd, the pastor, says he and his wife were...
Mississippi woman accused of shooting 4-year-old arrested
Investigators believe Brown fired a handgun during an altercation with others at the apartment complex, and she inadvertently struck the child.
WLBT
Police: A child was not abducted at the Pearl Walmart, it was only a ‘misunderstanding’
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Pearl are dousing rumors that a child was nearly abducted at Walmart on Wednesday afternoon. Posts on Facebook alleged that a man snatched a child in the store, but that the mother was eventually able to retrieve her son. According to a post by...
Stokes wants burned Jackson building torn down
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Wad 3, held a news conference in front of the burned down abandoned building on Palmyra and Monument streets on Friday. Stokes explained just how bad the fire could have been for Jackson neighbors. Plastic, tires and various car parts were inside the building. The building […]
mageenews.com
Police Uniforms Ordered
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Police Chief Shane Little informed the Board of Aldermen at the September 20, 2022 meeting that uniforms for all policemen have been ordered and should arrive soon.
Natchez Democrat
15-year-old dies in Port Gibson shooting; four suspects charged with murder
NATCHEZ — A 15-year-old died early Monday morning, the result of a drive-by shooting in Claiborne County. Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said in a Facebook post that at approximately 1:16 a.m. Monday, his office was notified by the staff at Claiborne County Hospital that they were treating the victim of a gunshot.
Pastor, wife saved from church fire in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire broke out at a church on Texas Avenue in Jackson while a pastor and his wife were still inside on Thursday, September 22. According to Jackson Fire Department officials, the fire at Spoken Word Ministries was reported at 1:59 p.m. A neighbor saw smoke and went inside the church […]
170 arrested in 4 month Mississippi Gulf Coast drug trafficking investigation
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) – Over 170 people were arrested and thousands of drug doses seized on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in a summer-long special investigation. The Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) was announced by Governor Tate Reeves on May 11. It sent a wave of state and federal law enforcement personnel and resources into Hancock, Harrison […]
WLBT
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was murdered by her boyfriend on Saturday around midnight in Yazoo City. According to the Yazoo City Police Department, police were called out to Windsor Court Apartments. When officers arrived, 33-year-old Margaret Harris was unresponsive, her boyfriend, 23-year-old Levontaye Ellington, along with her...
WLBT
Need an office building in downtown Jackson? The city wants to sell you one.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One downtown Jackson property could soon be put back on the tax rolls. Jackson is seeking bids to sell a city-owned property at 400 E. Silas Brown St. The minimum asking price is $25,000. Interested parties must submit bids by Tuesday, October 4, according to city bid documents.
WLBT
Memphis man killed in wreck on Highway 27 in Lawrence Co.
LAWRENCE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Memphis, Tennessee man was killed in a wreck on Highway 27 in Lawrence County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the following vehicles were traveling on Highway 27 just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. 2010 Ford Fusion driven by 40-year-old Gregory Millican of Memphis, TN.
Natchez teen out on bond arrested for Jackson shooting
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez teen, who was free on a $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun at a family member. The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon L. Holmes was previously arrested in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin, Jr., in October […]
WLBT
Man shot waiting on food outside Jackson Waffle House
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning outside the Waffle House on Highway 18 in south Jackson. It happened around 4 a.m. JPD says a man was shot in both legs as he slept waiting on his food outside the restaurant. He is in...
