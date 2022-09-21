ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

cenlanow.com

Photos show suspects in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, D’Iberville police released surveillance pictures of the suspects accused of killing a man outside the Scarlet Pearl Casino. Nicholaus Craig, of California, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the casino’s parking lot early Wednesday morning. Craig died at the scene from a single gunshot wound. He had been celebrating his birthday.
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Shooting suspect returns to Jones Co. for initial court appearance

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman arrested in Alabama in connection to a Jones County shooting on Tuesday has been transported back to Mississippi. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Loretta Denise Elkins, the accused shooter of a four-year-old girl at Lone Oak Apartments, was transported by JCSD corrections officers on Friday morning from Sumter County, Ala.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

George Co. man arrested for shooting

UPDATE: Jonah Pinkney was arrested Thursday evening with assistance for the public. He is being held in the George County Regional Correctional Facility. GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are looking for a Lucedale wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. The George County Sheriff’s Office said Jonah Pinkney, 36, […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Livestock theft in LaSalle Parish leads to arrest of Mississippi Man

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture arrested a Mississippi man in Copiah County. An investigation by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission led to the arrest based on a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana. John Colter Pyron, 34, of […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two brothers found guilty for 2019 Ridgewood Road homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two brothers were found guilty in connection to a Jackson homicide that happened in August 2019. After a four day trial, Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were found guilty of first-degree murder and a drive-by shooting. Prosecutors said Thomas and Terry killed 29-year-old Earnest Myers after a dispute at a grocery […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Church building in Jackson catches on fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A church in Jackson off of Texas Avenue caught fire on Thursday. The Jackson Fire Department received a call about the fire at 2 p.m., when firefighters would find the Spoken Word Ministries church building smoking. Clyde Rudd, the pastor, says he and his wife were...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Stokes wants burned Jackson building torn down

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Wad 3, held a news conference in front of the burned down abandoned building on Palmyra and Monument streets on Friday. Stokes explained just how bad the fire could have been for Jackson neighbors. Plastic, tires and various car parts were inside the building. The building […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Police Uniforms Ordered

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Police Chief Shane Little informed the Board of Aldermen at the September 20, 2022 meeting that uniforms for all policemen have been ordered and should arrive soon.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Pastor, wife saved from church fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire broke out at a church on Texas Avenue in Jackson while a pastor and his wife were still inside on Thursday, September 22. According to Jackson Fire Department officials, the fire at Spoken Word Ministries was reported at 1:59 p.m. A neighbor saw smoke and went inside the church […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was murdered by her boyfriend on Saturday around midnight in Yazoo City. According to the Yazoo City Police Department, police were called out to Windsor Court Apartments. When officers arrived, 33-year-old Margaret Harris was unresponsive, her boyfriend, 23-year-old Levontaye Ellington, along with her...
YAZOO CITY, MS
WLBT

Memphis man killed in wreck on Highway 27 in Lawrence Co.

LAWRENCE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Memphis, Tennessee man was killed in a wreck on Highway 27 in Lawrence County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the following vehicles were traveling on Highway 27 just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. 2010 Ford Fusion driven by 40-year-old Gregory Millican of Memphis, TN.
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Natchez teen out on bond arrested for Jackson shooting

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez teen, who was free on a $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun at a family member. The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon L. Holmes was previously arrested in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin, Jr., in October […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man shot waiting on food outside Jackson Waffle House

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning outside the Waffle House on Highway 18 in south Jackson. It happened around 4 a.m. JPD says a man was shot in both legs as he slept waiting on his food outside the restaurant. He is in...
JACKSON, MS

