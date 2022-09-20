Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July
The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Celtics HC Ime Udoka ‘significant suspension’ report
ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a “Woj bomb” on Wednesday night with news about Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Wojnarowski reports that Udoka is “facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines.”. “Discussions are...
NBC Sports
Report: Danny Ainge reunites with Kelly Olynyk in Jazz-Pistons trade
Boston Celtics fans are about to be even more familiar with the 2022-23 Utah Jazz. The Jazz are trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. Current Jazz CEO of basketball operations and alternate governor Danny Ainge...
Hawks Sign Former Rockets And Raptors Player
According to Brad Rowland, the Atlanta Hawks have signed Armoni Brooks to a training camp deal. Brooks previously played for the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets.
Ime Udoka Facing Suspension With Celtics
Former Sixers assistant Ime Udoka is facing a significant suspension with the Boston Celtics.
Yardbarker
Boston Celtics Sign Former 1st-Round Pick
View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics are coming off an incredible season where they made it all the way to the NBA Finals (they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games). They have now been to the Eastern Conference Finals in three out...
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics sign ex-Spurs big man to training camp deal
The Boston Celtics reportedly added frontcourt depth on Wednesday. According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, the C's signed big man Luka Samanic to a training camp deal on Wednesday. The move comes one day after the team waived forward Bruno Caboclo. With Samanic replacing Caboclo, Boston is back to having...
Yardbarker
Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla likely to replace Ime Udoka during suspension
A candidate to serve as the Boston Celtics’ interim coach while Ime Udoka is suspended has been revealed. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell report on Wednesday night. He said that Udoka was facing a suspension for violating Celtics organizational guidelines. Woj later appeared on “SportsCenter” to discuss...
Yardbarker
New York Knicks Announce Signing Of New Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will open up training camp in a week, and play their first preseason game on October 4 against the Detroit Pistons. They are coming off a disappointing season where they went just 37-45 and finished as the 11th...
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka replacement Celtics coach candidate revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka reportedly faces a severe suspension for an “improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff.”. While no final decision on the length of the suspension has been made, “internal discussions have included scenarios that would keep Udoka out for the entirety of the 2022-2023 season,” according to ESPN sources.
Clippers President Gives Update on Kawhi Leonard’s Recovery
He hasn’t played in an NBA game since the 2021 playoffs.
Source: Celtics Made ’No Guarantees’ to Ime Udoka About His Future
Last season marked the Boston coach’s first season as head coach.
