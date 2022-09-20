After an impressive win against the Michigan State Spartans, the 3-0 Washington Huskies are approaching their first PAC-12 test of the year against the Stanford Cardinal. The 1-1 Cardinal are two weeks removed from a 41-28 loss to USC and have had a bye week to prepare for this match-up. Even so, they will be without their most dynamic offensive player, EJ Smith, who has accounted for 269 yards and four touchdowns from scrimmage in just two games this season. Let’s take a look at the rest of the Stanford Squad.

