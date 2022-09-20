Read full article on original website
Around Our Nation: Huskies carrying momentum heading into Pac-12 slate
Chris Fetters from Dawgman247 gives us the latest intel on Washington as the Huskies open their Pac-12 slate against Stanford.
How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. Washington State
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (2-1) begin conference play against Washington State on Saturday as they travel to Pullman for their first true road game. Oregon did travel to Atlanta to take on No. 1 Georgia, but because the game was not in Athens, it is listed as a neutral site game.
247Sports
Red Wave Report Podcast: Fresno State Bye Week Updates
The Fresno State Bulldogs are now 1-2 after after a 45-17 loss at the No. 7 USC Trojans, suffering key injuries in the process. Now the 'Dogs have a much-needed bye week before taking on the UConn Huskies. BarkBoard.com's Red Wave Report Podcast reviews last week's performance, discusses the bye week developments, talks Mountain West football and more.
Analyzing Washington's fast start and strong recruiting class
With Saturday night’s impressive 39-28 victory over then No. 11 Michigan State, the Kalen DeBoer era in Seattle improved to 3-0, one win away from matching the Huskies victory total from a very forgettable campaign a year ago. They've been playing an exciting brand of football too. Washington boasts...
Western Iowa Today
September 23rd High School Football Stats
Brock Littler led the Chargers with four rushing scores and one passing TD. He ran for 200 yards on 12 carries. Ben Franzeen scored one touchdown and ran for 95 yards. Ben Marsh had a 34 yard TD catch. Joe Crawford found the end zone on a four yard run. Avery Phillippi caught five passes for Nodaway Valley/O-M with 87 yards receiving.
Western Iowa Today
ADM tops Atlantic in Class 3A District #6 Football Game
(Atlantic) Brevin Doll scored six touchdowns to lead ADM past Atlantic 56-27 in a Class 3A District #6 football game at Atlantic. The Tigers jumped ahead 14-0 in the first quarter on a six-play 40-yard drive, capped by Doll’s three-yard TD. followed a ten-play 61-yard drive and Doll’s one-yard touchdown. Doll carried the ball 18-times for 97 yards.
247Sports
USC offensive line excited, focused ahead of trip to Oregon State
This one is personal for USC's offensive linemen. They have probably had Saturday’s matchup at Oregon State circled on their calendar since before the season. It’s hard to forget losing by more than two touchdowns in the Coliseum in front of 51,564 people in attendance almost a year ago to the day.
Methow Valley News
LBHS Mountain Lions maul ACH, 50-0, in football home opener
Liberty Bell High School’s Mountain Lions continued their roll of outstanding performances with a 50-0 defeat of 2021 state 1B Champion Almira-Coulee-Hartline (ACH) at Friday night’s football game (Sept. 16). It was the home opener for Liberty Bell after two road games at Odessa and Lummi Nation, and...
H.S. Football Roundup: Berne Union, FCA cruise to victories
Fairfield Christian Academy 55, Fisher Catholic 17: After starting the season 0-4, the Knights seem to be finding their groove as they won for the second straight week in a dominating Mid-State League-Cardinal Division win over the Irish (0-6). Sophomore Danny Blair had four touchdowns, including a 97-yard touchdown run. Jimmy Schmitz had two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown and freshman Rusty Hutchinson blocked a punt and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown. ...
Dawgman.com's Game Preview: The Stanford Cardinal
After an impressive win against the Michigan State Spartans, the 3-0 Washington Huskies are approaching their first PAC-12 test of the year against the Stanford Cardinal. The 1-1 Cardinal are two weeks removed from a 41-28 loss to USC and have had a bye week to prepare for this match-up. Even so, they will be without their most dynamic offensive player, EJ Smith, who has accounted for 269 yards and four touchdowns from scrimmage in just two games this season. Let’s take a look at the rest of the Stanford Squad.
Trojans know they can't overlook Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan
USC fans scouting Oregon State as a run-only team may be in for a rude awakening Saturday when the Trojans invade Corvallis. Yes, Oregon State remains a strong, physical running team but the Beaver passing game is not one to be slept on this season. Senior quarterback Chance Nolan has evolved as a passer. While the opportunistic play-action component of Jonathan Smith’s offensive blueprint remains intact, Nolan’s growth as a pure passer who can also run gives the Trojans plenty on their plate to prepare for as they approach game day.
247Sports
Three more prospects selected to play in 2023 Polynesian Bowl
The 2023 Polynesian Bowl invited three more new players to the game this week, two from Hawaii and one originally from Hawaii. Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman receiver Trech Kekahuna, who is originally from Hawaii, was joined by Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele and Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou cornerback Travis Ross.
Final Scores: Get Athens-area high school football Week 6 results
Welcome to Week 6 of the High School football season. Halfway through the season and region competition is heating up, as is the case with Jefferson traveling to Clarke Central for a Region 8-5A opener for both teams. Complete Athens-area high school football results are on the scoreboard bel ...
UCLA Prospects In Games This Weekend -- Week Five
Check out where UCLA prospects will be playing this weekend throughout the West as the fall season continues around the country...
Live updates: Farmington High-Rio Rancho high school football blog from Hutchison Stadium
FARMINGTON − Live coverage from Hutchison Stadium will get underway shortly before game time, with photos, game updates and scores from other contests involving San Juan County teams. 9:31 p.m. -- 1:08 to go in the game and FHS calls their final time out and the Rams have the ball inside the 20. The Rams are on their way to a 35-28 win on the road. ...
Wiltfong Whiparound: Kalen DeBoer and staff making strides for Washington on the recruiting trail
247Sports' Steve Wiltfong highlights the impressive 3-0 start for the Washington Huskies and how it has helped them on the recruiting trail.
What are Week 4's must-see Mid-Valley prep volleyball, soccer and football games?
Game of the week: Sprague's football team (1-2, 0-1 Special District 1) will face 6A Roseburg (0-2, 0-1 SD1) in a league game at home on Friday at 7:15 p.m. Here are the other must-see prep games across the Mid-Valley for Week 4 of the fall high school sports season.
