National Thrive Outside Day kicks off in Grand Rapids Saturday

Activities throughout the month-long celebration include kayaking trips, guided hikes, bonfires and s’mores, and tours of the City’s outdoor gear lending library

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids’ Thrive Outside organization is celebrating National Thrive Outside Day with a series of free outdoor experiences around the city.

The events kick off Saturday, Sept. 24 with a “Base Camp” open house at the Thrive Outside Gear Library, located at the Roosevelt Park Community Gym (739 Van Raalte Ave. SW), from noon to 3 p.m. The day will include free food, family games, music, Gear Library tours, and camping equipment demos.

Following the open house, Thrive Outside Grand Rapids will host free events throughout the month of October. Pre-registration for the following events will be available at the Sept. 24 event.

Saturday Oct. 1 at Riverside Park (2002 Monroe Ave. NE): First-timers only kayaking trip on the Grand River. All equipment and training are provided.

Saturday, Oct. 8 at Roosevelt Park (739 Van Raalte Ave. SW): Community volunteer day cleaning the park, doing light landscaping, and painting the community gym. Free refreshments provided.

Sunday, Oct. 9 at Aman Park (O-1859 Lake Michigan Dr. NW): Hiking 101. Self-led, family friendly hike. Approximately 1.5 miles through natural wooded trails. Thrive Outside staff will show visitors how to navigate a trail, what to bring, how to hang a hammock, and more. Jackets and shoes will be available to borrow at no cost.

Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Roosevelt Park (739 Van Raalte Ave. SW): Bonfire, s’mores and apple cider at the Thrive Outside Gear Library.

Saturday, Oct. 22 at Ken-O-Sha Park (1353 Van Auken St. SE): Self-guided hike on the Plaster Creek trail. Maps and hot beverages provided. Jackets, shoes, and binoculars will also be available to borrow at no cost.

“Equitable access to outdoor equipment and experiences is so important for our community,” said Gear Library Supervisor Sam Truby. “These spaces belong to all of us, and our hope is that Thrive Outside Day and the following events will empower a new generation of outdoor enthusiasts in Grand Rapids who feel comfortable and confident exploring the outdoors.”

See full event details at the Thrive Outside Grand Rapids website HERE.

Thrive Outside Grand Rapids began as an initiative by the Outdoor Foundation to help diverse communities build and strengthen networks that provide children and families with repeated experiences in the outdoors. Since the initial investment from the foundation, the City’s Parks and Recreation Department has made Thrive Outside Grand Rapids a permanent fixture in the community to bring equitable outdoor experiences to families who need it most.

El Día Nacional de Thrive Outside comienza en Grand Rapids el sábado

Las actividades durante todo este mes de celebración incluyen excursiones en kayak, caminatas guiadas, fogatas y s'mores, así como recorridos por la biblioteca de préstamos de equipo al aire libre de la ciudad

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan: la organización Thrive Outside de la Ciudad de Grand Rapids está celebrando el Día Nacional de Thrive Outside con una serie de experiencias al aire libre gratuitas por toda la ciudad.

Los eventos comienzan el sábado 24 de septiembre con una jornada de puertas abiertas de “Campamento Base” en la biblioteca de equipos Thrive Outside, ubicada en el Roosevelt Park Community Gym (739 Van Raalte Ave. SW), desde las 12 hasta las 3 p.m. El día incluirá comida gratuita, juegos familiares, música, recorridos por la biblioteca de equipos y demostraciones de equipos de campamento.

Después de la jornada de puertas abiertas, Thrive Outside Grand Rapids organizará eventos gratuitos durante todo el mes de octubre. La preinscripción para los siguientes eventos estará disponible en el evento del 24 de septiembre.

Sábado 1 de octubre en Riverside Park (2002 Monroe Ave. NE): viaje en kayak sólo para debutantes por el Grand River. Se proporciona todo el equipo y la capacitación.

Sábado 8 de octubre en Roosevelt Park (739 Van Raalte Ave. SW): día de voluntariado comunitario limpiando el parque, haciendo jardinería ligera y pintando el gimnasio comunitario. Se proporcionan refrigerios gratuitos.

Domingo, 9 de octubre en Aman Park (O-1859 Lake Michigan Dr. NW): iniciación al senderismo. Caminata autodirigida, apta para familias. Aproximadamente 1.5 millas a través de senderos boscosos naturales. El personal de Thrive Outside enseñará a los visitantes cómo navegar un sendero, qué traer, cómo colgar una hamaca y más. Se podrán prestar chaquetas y zapatos sin costo alguno.

Miércoles, 19 de octubre en Roosevelt Park (739 Van Raalte Ave. SW): fogata, s'mores y sidra de manzana en la biblioteca de equipos Thrive Outside Gear Library.

Sábado, 22 de octubre en Ken-O-Sha Park (1353 Van Auken St. SE): caminata autoguiada por el sendero Plaster Creek. Se proporcionan mapas y bebidas calientes. Se podrán prestar chaquetas, zapatos y binoculares sin costo alguno.

"El acceso equitativo a equipos y experiencias al aire libre es muy importante para nuestra comunidad", dijo el supervisor de la biblioteca de equipos, Sam Truby. "Estos espacios nos pertenecen a todos, y nuestro deseo es que el Día de Thrive Outside y los eventos subsiguientes motiven a una nueva generación de entusiastas del aire libre en Grand Rapids a sentirse cómodos y seguros explorando el aire libre".

Consulte todos los detalles del evento en el sitio web de Thrive Outside Grand Rapids AQUÍ.

Thrive Outside Grand Rapids comenzó como una iniciativa de la Outdoor Foundation para ayudar a diversas comunidades a construir y fortalecer redes que puedan brindar a los niños y las familias experiencias continuas al aire libre. Desde la inversión inicial de la fundación, el Departamento de Parques y Recreación de la Ciudad ha hecho de Thrive Outside Grand Rapids un elemento permanente en la comunidad para brindar experiencias al aire libre equitativas a las familias que más lo necesitan.

