Adora drops preview for debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’
Adora has dropped a preview for her debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’ ahead of its release next week. The new “album sampler” for the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming debut EP was unveiled earlier today (September 22) and features brief snippets of all five tracks to be included in the forthcoming record. ‘Adorable REbirth’ is due for release next week on September 26 at 6pm KST.
Gorillaz and Del the Funky Homosapien perform ‘Rock The House’ live for first time
Gorillaz and Del the Funky Homosapien performed ‘Rock The House’ live for first time at a gig this week – see footage below. The track appears on Gorillaz’ self-titled debut album from 2001, one of two collaborations between the pair on the record – the other being hit single ‘Clint Eastwood’.
Floating Points drop sizzling new single ‘Problems’
Floating Points – aka Sam Shepherd – has dropped a new single titled ‘Problems’, accompanied by an official music video. The track sees Shepherd collaborate with creative studio Hamill Industries (Pablo Barquín and Anna Diaz) on the official music video. Taking its lead from the...
BLACKPINK – ‘Born Pink’ review: K-pop titans consolidate their identity
The name BLACKPINK comes with certain expectations: larger-than-life production, catchy choruses and drops, staccato raps that name-drop brands, and a fierce bravado end-to-end. And the group’s second album ‘Born Pink’ demonstrates how they’ve honed this formula over the years, especially under the expert supervision of Teddy Park, who has shaped their sound. It comes laden with these familiar elements, led by the single ‘Pink Venom’ that streamlines the audacious approach of BLACKPINK classics like ‘Boombayah’ or ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’.
Puscifer to reinterpret and dramatise songs from first two albums for Halloween concert films
Puscifer have shared details of two Halloween concert films that feature music from their 2007 debut ‘V Is For Vagina’ and its 2011 follow-up ‘Conditions Of My Parole’. The band, which is a side project of Tool and A Perfect Circle singer Maynard James Keenan, will...
Ex-Journey frontman Steve Perry files to block former bandmates from trademarking song titles
Steve Perry, who fronted American classic rock stalwarts Journey from 1977 to 1998 and sang on many of their most well-known hits, is attempting to stop his former bandmates from owning trademarks to the names of some of the band’s biggest songs. As Billboard reports, Journey’s two biggest mainstays...
BLACKPINK become first K-pop girl group to land UK Number One album
BLACKPINK have become the first-ever K-pop girl group to achieve a Number One album in the UK. The South Korean band hit the top spot today (September 23) with their second full length record, ‘Born Pink’, which was released last Friday (September 16). BLACKPINK previously peaked at Number...
Meet the six brilliant new artists on the Brooklyn Sound gig series lineup
If you’re a New York-based music lover with a keen eye on the brightest and buzziest new acts, make space in your diary for the Brooklyn Sound gigs throughout October and November. NME has partnered with Brooklyn Brewery to launch the revival of their live music series, where hype is truly cemented: since its inception in 2018, Brooklyn Sound has supported renowned local artists such as Ho99o9, Lightning Bolt, and Sunflower Bean through its events.
Listen to Courtney Barnett cover Sleater-Kinney’s ‘Words And Guitar’
Sleater-Kinney have confirmed details of the forthcoming ‘Dig Me Out’ covers album – listen to Courtney Barnett‘s version of ‘Words And Guitar’ below. The album, a full-length, covers-based recreation of the rock trio’s 1997 album, was first touted earlier this year, with the likes of St. Vincent, Wilco, The Linda Lindas and TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe confirmed to contribute.
Jessie Reyez announces ‘YESSIE’ UK tour dates for 2023
Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez has announced she’ll be touring the UK early next year – find tickets here. Named after her latest album, The YESSIE Tour will be a limited run, kicking off on Saturday January 28 at Birmingham’s O2 Institute, followed by performances at Manchester’s Academy 2 and London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.
Andy C to become first drum’n’bass act to headline The O2 in London
Andy C is set to become the first drum’n’bass artist to headline The O2 in London – tickets for the show will be available here. The DJ, producer and RAM Records co-founder (real name Andrew Clarke) will host his “ground-breaking” ‘Alive 2.0’ show at the 20,000-capacity venue on Good Friday next year (April 7, 2023).
Listen to Stevie Nicks’ cover of Buffalo Springfield’s ‘For What It’s Worth’
Stevie Nicks has shared a cover of Buffalo Springfield‘s ‘For What It’s Worth’, the ’60s protest anthem written by Stephen Stills. The release of the new version was announced earlier this week in a handwritten letter posted to social media. It follows the Fleetwood Mac member’s most recent solo album, 2014’s ’24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault’, a collection of re-recorded demos written between 1969 and 1987. Her last album of new original material was 2011’s ‘In Your Dreams’.
Sam Smith teams up with Kim Petras on throbbing new single ‘Unholy’
Sam Smith and Kim Petras have teamed up on a new track, ‘Unholy’ – you can listen to it below. The throbbing, synth-heavy collaboration serves as the lead single from Smith’s upcoming fourth studio album. “Mummy don’t know daddy’s getting hot/ At the body shop/ Doing something Unholy,” its choral hook goes.
Ed Sheeran to release new single ‘Celestial’ in collaboration with ‘Pokémon’
Ed Sheeran is set to release a new song called ‘Celestial’ in collaboration with Pokémon. The track is due to land on major streaming platforms next Thursday (September 29) – you can pre-add/pre-save it here. “To celebrate the new song with Pokémon, ‘Celestial’, I’ve got a...
Cardi B links up with Memphis rapper GloRilla on new single ‘Tomorrow 2’
Cardi B has shared a new single with Memphis rapper GloRilla – listen to the pair’s new collaboration, ‘Tomorrow 2’, below. The track is Cardi’s first track since the release of the single ‘Hot Shit’, featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk, back in July. In its official video, Cardi scaled a skyscraper.
Ozzy Osbourne says ’13’ “wasn’t really a Black Sabbath album”
Ozzy Osbourne has said that he feels that the last Black Sabbath album ’13’ wasn’t really one of the band’s records. The former Black Sabbath singer was discussing his new solo album ‘Patient Number 9’ in an interview when he was asked to reflect on the group’s seemingly final ever record, which was released in 2013.
Red Hot Chili Peppers pay tribute to Eddie Van Halen with emotive new single ‘Eddie’
Red Hot Chili Peppers have released the second preview of their forthcoming 13th album, ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’ – an emotive rocker dedicated to the late, great Eddie Van Halen, simply titled ‘Eddie’. In a press release, frontman Anthony Kiedis explained the story behind...
Soundtrack Of My Life: Mick Schumacher
“I was a child when it came out in 2009. I was small – and I remember I wasn’t allowed to say the lyrics, i had to say ‘f– you’. I first heard it when I was in the car with my family. We had just been to a Lily Allen concert in Switzerland where I got to meet her. I remember it well because I didn’t have to look so far up because she’s not that tall. It was great because I thought ‘finally, someone I can talk to!'”
‘Session: Skate Sim’ review: a garish grind
If you pause Session: Skate Sim to check the controls needed for a trick, it will remind you that it’s a “hardcore” skating sim, and you should expect it to “test your patience.” At times, that’s a laughable understatement. Session, like most challenging games,...
‘Return to Monkey Island’ features a cameo from Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann
The recently-released Return to Monkey Island features a cameo from none other than The Last of Us and Uncharted director Neil Druckmann, in the latest in an affectionate back and forth between the developers. Druckmann voices a minor character, found later in the game. Fans may even not notice that...
