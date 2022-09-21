ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adora drops preview for debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’

Adora has dropped a preview for her debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’ ahead of its release next week. The new “album sampler” for the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming debut EP was unveiled earlier today (September 22) and features brief snippets of all five tracks to be included in the forthcoming record. ‘Adorable REbirth’ is due for release next week on September 26 at 6pm KST.
Floating Points drop sizzling new single ‘Problems’

Floating Points – aka Sam Shepherd – has dropped a new single titled ‘Problems’, accompanied by an official music video. The track sees Shepherd collaborate with creative studio Hamill Industries (Pablo Barquín and Anna Diaz) on the official music video. Taking its lead from the...
BLACKPINK – ‘Born Pink’ review: K-pop titans consolidate their identity

The name BLACKPINK comes with certain expectations: larger-than-life production, catchy choruses and drops, staccato raps that name-drop brands, and a fierce bravado end-to-end. And the group’s second album ‘Born Pink’ demonstrates how they’ve honed this formula over the years, especially under the expert supervision of Teddy Park, who has shaped their sound. It comes laden with these familiar elements, led by the single ‘Pink Venom’ that streamlines the audacious approach of BLACKPINK classics like ‘Boombayah’ or ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’.
BLACKPINK become first K-pop girl group to land UK Number One album

BLACKPINK have become the first-ever K-pop girl group to achieve a Number One album in the UK. The South Korean band hit the top spot today (September 23) with their second full length record, ‘Born Pink’, which was released last Friday (September 16). BLACKPINK previously peaked at Number...
Meet the six brilliant new artists on the Brooklyn Sound gig series lineup

If you’re a New York-based music lover with a keen eye on the brightest and buzziest new acts, make space in your diary for the Brooklyn Sound gigs throughout October and November. NME has partnered with Brooklyn Brewery to launch the revival of their live music series, where hype is truly cemented: since its inception in 2018, Brooklyn Sound has supported renowned local artists such as Ho99o9, Lightning Bolt, and Sunflower Bean through its events.
BROOKLYN, NY
Listen to Courtney Barnett cover Sleater-Kinney’s ‘Words And Guitar’

Sleater-Kinney have confirmed details of the forthcoming ‘Dig Me Out’ covers album – listen to Courtney Barnett‘s version of ‘Words And Guitar’ below. The album, a full-length, covers-based recreation of the rock trio’s 1997 album, was first touted earlier this year, with the likes of St. Vincent, Wilco, The Linda Lindas and TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe confirmed to contribute.
Jessie Reyez announces ‘YESSIE’ UK tour dates for 2023

Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez has announced she’ll be touring the UK early next year – find tickets here. Named after her latest album, The YESSIE Tour will be a limited run, kicking off on Saturday January 28 at Birmingham’s O2 Institute, followed by performances at Manchester’s Academy 2 and London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.
Andy C to become first drum’n’bass act to headline The O2 in London

Andy C is set to become the first drum’n’bass artist to headline The O2 in London – tickets for the show will be available here. The DJ, producer and RAM Records co-founder (real name Andrew Clarke) will host his “ground-breaking” ‘Alive 2.0’ show at the 20,000-capacity venue on Good Friday next year (April 7, 2023).
Listen to Stevie Nicks’ cover of Buffalo Springfield’s ‘For What It’s Worth’

Stevie Nicks has shared a cover of Buffalo Springfield‘s ‘For What It’s Worth’, the ’60s protest anthem written by Stephen Stills. The release of the new version was announced earlier this week in a handwritten letter posted to social media. It follows the Fleetwood Mac member’s most recent solo album, 2014’s ’24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault’, a collection of re-recorded demos written between 1969 and 1987. Her last album of new original material was 2011’s ‘In Your Dreams’.
Sam Smith teams up with Kim Petras on throbbing new single ‘Unholy’

Sam Smith and Kim Petras have teamed up on a new track, ‘Unholy’ – you can listen to it below. The throbbing, synth-heavy collaboration serves as the lead single from Smith’s upcoming fourth studio album. “Mummy don’t know daddy’s getting hot/ At the body shop/ Doing something Unholy,” its choral hook goes.
Ozzy Osbourne says ’13’ “wasn’t really a Black Sabbath album”

Ozzy Osbourne has said that he feels that the last Black Sabbath album ’13’ wasn’t really one of the band’s records. The former Black Sabbath singer was discussing his new solo album ‘Patient Number 9’ in an interview when he was asked to reflect on the group’s seemingly final ever record, which was released in 2013.
Soundtrack Of My Life: Mick Schumacher

“I was a child when it came out in 2009. I was small – and I remember I wasn’t allowed to say the lyrics, i had to say ‘f– you’. I first heard it when I was in the car with my family. We had just been to a Lily Allen concert in Switzerland where I got to meet her. I remember it well because I didn’t have to look so far up because she’s not that tall. It was great because I thought ‘finally, someone I can talk to!'”
‘Session: Skate Sim’ review: a garish grind

If you pause Session: Skate Sim to check the controls needed for a trick, it will remind you that it’s a “hardcore” skating sim, and you should expect it to “test your patience.” At times, that’s a laughable understatement. Session, like most challenging games,...
