Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The image from the US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 has been kicking around the internet for a year and a half. The centerpiece is anti-vaccine activist Simone Gold, founder of America’s Frontline Doctors, a group that has spent the past two years spreading misinformation about Covid. She’s with John Strand, an international underwear model and the spokesman for the doctors’ group. They are positioned at the front of an angry mob that has just broken down the door to the Rotunda, where a US Capitol Police officer attempts to hold them off. A hand reaches up and grabs the officer by the collar and pulls him to the ground. Gold and Strand push past and swarm into the Capitol with the rest of the rioters.

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO