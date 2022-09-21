Read full article on original website
Fitz’s Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings, Tiers & Start/Sit Advice (2022)
We’re two games into the new season, and things still feel unsettled. Perhaps it’s because so few teams use the preseason as a dress rehearsal these days. As a result, the first few weeks of the regular season have a preseason feel to them, with roles still not clearly defined in some cases, and with some players still trying to get into regular-season form.
Look: Tyreek Hill Has 6-Word Message For Amon-Ra St. Brown
Amon-Ra St. Brown was the 112th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, meaning 16 wide receivers were selected before him in the draft process. St. Brown has made it a point to remember all the receivers who were selected ahead of him. During Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders, the Detroit wideout made note of the production (or lack thereof) of Dyami Brown — the 82nd overall pick in the 2021 draft.
Derek Carr will not love what’s happening with Josh Jacobs, Hunter Renfrow for Titans game
Heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders offense may be without two of their top players. Hunter Renfrow, who is arguably Carr’s favorite pass-catching option outside Davante Adams, has already been ruled out of Sunday’s contest due to a concussion.
Raiders Announce Decision On Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow
If the Las Vegas Raiders are going to capture their first win of the season this Sunday, they'll need to do it without wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. Renfrow entered concussion protocol after taking a huge hit in overtime against the Arizona Cardinals. On Friday, the Raiders officially ruled out Renfrow...
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 3: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
This week's fantasy football forecast has the QB and DEF to avoid and the rookie and kicker who could win you your fantasy matchup. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 3: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Giants vs. Cowboys: NFL experts make Week 3 picks
The New York Giants (2-0) will host the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday night. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites but that spread has dipped to -0.5 as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
Browns score wild touchdown on last play in win over Steelers
Al Michaels called it the old Stanford band play the Pittsburgh Steelers were trying in desperate times Thursday night in Cleveland. Mitch Trubisky completed a pass with seconds left and the laterals started … going backward. When all was said and done the football was in the end zone...
Justin Herbert questionable to play in Week 3
QB Justin Herbert is being officially listed as questionable for Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars following a Week 2 injury on Thursday night. (Los Angeles Chargers on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Herbert was reported to not be throwing during open-to-media practice on Friday, and following the news, sportsbooks everywhere dropped...
Devin Duvernay (concussion) returns to practice Thursday
Devin Duvernay returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday due to a concussion suffered in the Ravens' loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's unclear whether Duvernay has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, but practicing is a good sign that he'll be available...
Taylor Lewan listed as out for Sunday
According to PFF's Ari Meirov, Tennessee Titans T Taylor Lewan is listed as out for Week 3, but after speculation that he may miss the season with a knee injury, remains off of the Titans' injured reserve list. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Lewan's absence is a tough blow...
Pat Surtain II expected to play Week 3
Patrick Surtain, questionable due to a shoulder injury, is expected to play, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Surtain missed practice early in the week but trended in the right direction with limited and full participations to close out the week. The FantasyPros Team and Position Power Rankings have the Broncos as a Top 10 defense and secondary this week, and both of those would likely drop if Surtain were unable to play.
Julio Jones (knee) to be a game-time decision for Week 3
If Jones does suit up, he figures to potentially be a little limited. With Chris Godwin (hamstring) sidelined and Mike Evans suspended, the Buccaneers wide receiver room looks to be very shallow this weekend. Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman would benefit the most from a fantasy football perspective if Jones is sidelined alongside Godwin and Evans.
Jacoby Brissett throws two TDs In Week 3
Jacoby Brissett completed 21 of his 31 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-17 win over the Steelers in Week 3. Brissett added three rushes for 11 yards in the win. Brissett played well and generally looked sharp when he was asked to throw. His touchdowns went to Amari Cooper and David Njoku in the big win over Cleveland's division rivals. Brissett's fantasy ceiling remains capped in a run-first Cleveland offense but he is showing that he can more than keep Cooper producing from a fantasy standpoint. He will be on the QB2/QB3 borderline for Week 4's matchup against the Falcons.
Christian McCaffrey off injury report, will play Sunday
According to PFF's Ari Meirov, RB Christian McCaffrey is expected to play Sunday and is off the Carolina Panthers' injury report. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) McCaffrey is essentially an automatic RB1 option and the current RB1 in PPR formats for Week 3 according to FantasyPros' expert consensus rankings. McCaffrey has consecutive weeks of 15-plus PPR points, and with a strong opportunity share and health on his side, he should be a lock for a strong outing even if Carolina's offense struggles against a strong New Orleans defense due to his abilities in both the passing and running game.
Julio Jones questionable to play Week 3
According to The Athletic's Greg Auman, WR Julio Jones is questionable for Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers. (Greg Auman on Twitter) Jones missed a lot of time last season with the Titans due to injury, and after what was a promising Tampa Bay debut in Week 1, Jones did not make an appearance in Week 2. He was a true game-time decision, though, so his prospects for Week 3 are higher. Should he play, with WR Mike Evans suspended and WR Chris Godwin questionable, Jones could see a lot of action alongside WR Russell Gage.
Alec Pierce (concussion) cleared to play
Alec Pierce (concussion) has cleared the concussion protocol and is good to go for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Pierce missed Week 2 because of a concussion, but he is now cleared and is likely to play Sunday. The Colts offense has struggled heavily so far this season, so his presence may be beneficial for the team. He doesn't project to have much fantasy value in any formats outside of dynasty leagues.
NFL Week 3 fantasy football and betting advice with Matthew Berry
Did you see that catch from Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens on Thursday night!? That was OBJ-esque. There hasn’t been much to ride on in the fantasy space with Pickens in the early going, but I’m not going to take away from his awesome catch against the Cleveland Browns. Speaking of the Browns, Nick Chubb just continues to completely dominate both in real-life football and in fantasy football. Chubb is currently the overall RB1 in Yahoo standard leagues (half-PPR). It’s still early, but it’s not farfetched to think he can finish among the top five or top three running backs at the pace he’s going. Sheesh.
Dalton Schultz (knee) remains sidelined Friday
Schultz has yet to practice this week after suffering a knee injury in last week's game. He seems unlikely to play on Monday against the Giants, but he has a chance if he can practice on Saturday.
Jason Pierre-Paul to sign with Ravens
The veteran defensive end underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason after being slowed by injuries last season. JPPs long track record of pressuring the quarterback could help a Ravens defense that was already thin on linebackers before losing Steven Means for the season on Sunday. At 33, he's likely not an every-down player anymore but certainly comes with a high pedigree.
George Pickens catches three passes in Week 3
Pickens made the catch of the year on a deep ball in the first half. With a Cleveland defender in close coverage, he made a falling, one-handed grab which brought back memories of the Odell Beckham catch from 2014. Pickens also drew one more target than Chase Claypool in the contest. The rookie should continue to grow his role as the season progresses but he’s not startable in fantasy just yet. A Week 4 matchup against the Jets awaits.
