Woonsocket, RI

2nd body found inside former Woonsocket mayor’s home identified

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Friday the second body that was found inside of former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard’s home earlier this week has been identified. The Medical Examiners Office said Daniel Grabowski was one of the two bodies recovered from Menard’s...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Police find missing man with dementia in Central Falls safely

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Central Falls police said that they found the man who went missing Saturday safely. Police said that 63-year-old Juan Garcia was had last been seen walking in the Washington Street area early in the day. Garcia stands about 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs about...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Boston

Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home

Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Rhode Island State
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police investigating early morning shooting that left one injured

One person was sent to the hospital early this morning after being shot in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the Fall River Police Department received notification from Saint Anne’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim had walked into their emergency department. Officer Lindsey...
FALL RIVER, MA
iheart.com

Providence Man To Prison For Fatal Dog Assault

A Providence man must spend two years in prison for killing his girlfriend's dog. The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says Devon Hernandez pleaded no contest to a felony animal cruelty charge. Hernandez was reportedly caught on home surveillance beating the Pomeranian for urinating on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Car drives into store on Bald Hill Road

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business was heavily damaged Saturday night after a vehicle appears to have drove through the front of the store.  12 News was there at the Wild Birds Unlimited store on Bald Hill Road, where our camera crew saw a maroon vehicle sticking out of the businesses window.  Police say […]
WARWICK, RI
iheart.com

Rhode Island Man Charged -Ghost Guns Seized In Federal Investigation

A West Greenwich man is being federally detained in connection to the seizure of a half-dozen "ghost guns". According to the Justice Department, there were also three silencers and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition seized from the home of Walter Garbecki, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing the items.
WEST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

2 people taken to hospital after chemical leak in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a chemical leak in Pawtucket early Friday morning. Hazmat teams arrived just before 7:30 a.m. to the scene on Mineral Spring Avenue. Pawtucket Fire Chief William Conroy said when crews arrived, they had an overwhelming smell of...
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

Police investigating vandalism at Fall River veterans park

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Police in Fall River are investigating an act of vandalism at Veterans Memorial Bicentennial Park across from a war memorial. The vandalism happened sometime between Sunday and Monday, according to Fall River Deputy Chief of Police Barden Castro. The vandal tagged the pavement underneath a bench with black spray paint. The […]
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Woman, 26, found shot to death in Taunton apartment

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a woman was found shot to death in a Taunton apartment. Taunton police responded to a call of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the apartment on Tremont Street at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The call came from people who were within the unit at the time of the incident.
TAUNTON, MA
ABC6.com

Portsmouth man charged in recent property thefts

PORTSMOUTH, RI (WLNE) — A Portsmouth man is facing charges after several break-ins in the area. Matthew Schmidt, 34, has been charged with breaking and entering, larceny over $1500, fraudulent use of credit cards, tampering with vehicles and receiving stolen goods. According to police, they was recently several reports...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
ABC6.com

Providence police see rise in fentanyl on city’s streets

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It may look like candy, but just one pill of what’s being called ‘rainbow fentanyl‘, can be deadly. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration recently put out a warning about the emergence of this new colorful drug that’s being seen across the country.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

David E. Leduc of New Bedford, formerly of Woonsocket Dies at 45

David E. Leduc, 45, of New Bedford, formerly of Woonsocket, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at home. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of Edward and Suzanne (Robidoux) Leduc of Slatersville. He resided in New Bedford for the past years, previously residing in Cranston. Mr. Leduc was...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

