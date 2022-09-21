Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
2nd body found inside former Woonsocket mayor’s home identified
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Friday the second body that was found inside of former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard’s home earlier this week has been identified. The Medical Examiners Office said Daniel Grabowski was one of the two bodies recovered from Menard’s...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island officials ID, release cause of deaths, concerning two found dead in former mayor’s home
Officials have identified two people who were found dead this week in a Woonsocket home. A cause of death for both has also been released. The Office of the State Medical Examiners at the Rhode Island Department of Health has identified the second of two decedents recovered at a home in Woonsocket on September 19th as Daniel Grabowski.
ABC6.com
Police find missing man with dementia in Central Falls safely
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Central Falls police said that they found the man who went missing Saturday safely. Police said that 63-year-old Juan Garcia was had last been seen walking in the Washington Street area early in the day. Garcia stands about 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs about...
Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home
Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating early morning shooting that left one injured
One person was sent to the hospital early this morning after being shot in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the Fall River Police Department received notification from Saint Anne’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim had walked into their emergency department. Officer Lindsey...
iheart.com
Providence Man To Prison For Fatal Dog Assault
A Providence man must spend two years in prison for killing his girlfriend's dog. The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says Devon Hernandez pleaded no contest to a felony animal cruelty charge. Hernandez was reportedly caught on home surveillance beating the Pomeranian for urinating on...
Police arrest man accused of running out on restaurant tabs
Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was nabbed in Woonsocket Friday based on charges filed in Middletown.
Car drives into store on Bald Hill Road
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business was heavily damaged Saturday night after a vehicle appears to have drove through the front of the store. 12 News was there at the Wild Birds Unlimited store on Bald Hill Road, where our camera crew saw a maroon vehicle sticking out of the businesses window. Police say […]
1 of 2 decomposed bodies found in Rhode Island home identified as former mayor
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — One of two badly decomposed bodies found in a home in Rhode Island earlier this week has been identified as a former mayor. Woonsocket police officers responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s longtime mayor. While inside the home, officers...
Chief: 3 Massachusetts officers had inappropriate relationships with girl who later died by suicide
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three Stoughton, Massachusetts police officers who have since resigned from their roles with the department engaged in inappropriate relationships with a teenage girl who died by suicide years later, the town’s police chief said. According to WFXT-TV, Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamarra on Friday announced...
iheart.com
Rhode Island Man Charged -Ghost Guns Seized In Federal Investigation
A West Greenwich man is being federally detained in connection to the seizure of a half-dozen "ghost guns". According to the Justice Department, there were also three silencers and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition seized from the home of Walter Garbecki, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing the items.
ABC6.com
2 people taken to hospital after chemical leak in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a chemical leak in Pawtucket early Friday morning. Hazmat teams arrived just before 7:30 a.m. to the scene on Mineral Spring Avenue. Pawtucket Fire Chief William Conroy said when crews arrived, they had an overwhelming smell of...
Police investigating vandalism at Fall River veterans park
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Police in Fall River are investigating an act of vandalism at Veterans Memorial Bicentennial Park across from a war memorial. The vandalism happened sometime between Sunday and Monday, according to Fall River Deputy Chief of Police Barden Castro. The vandal tagged the pavement underneath a bench with black spray paint. The […]
Police: Suspect left several restaurants without paying
Police have identified a person of interest and are trying to determine whether any other restaurants have experienced similar incidents.
ABC6.com
Woman, 26, found shot to death in Taunton apartment
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a woman was found shot to death in a Taunton apartment. Taunton police responded to a call of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the apartment on Tremont Street at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The call came from people who were within the unit at the time of the incident.
Authorities investigating suspicious death of woman in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Taunton. Officers responding to a 911 call from an apartment on Tremont Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. The victim, 26-year-old...
ABC6.com
Portsmouth man charged in recent property thefts
PORTSMOUTH, RI (WLNE) — A Portsmouth man is facing charges after several break-ins in the area. Matthew Schmidt, 34, has been charged with breaking and entering, larceny over $1500, fraudulent use of credit cards, tampering with vehicles and receiving stolen goods. According to police, they was recently several reports...
ABC6.com
Providence police see rise in fentanyl on city’s streets
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It may look like candy, but just one pill of what’s being called ‘rainbow fentanyl‘, can be deadly. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration recently put out a warning about the emergence of this new colorful drug that’s being seen across the country.
West Greenwich man accused of buying, assembling ghost guns
A West Greenwich man is in custody after federal agents discovered six ghost guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside his home, according to prosecutors.
GoLocalProv
David E. Leduc of New Bedford, formerly of Woonsocket Dies at 45
David E. Leduc, 45, of New Bedford, formerly of Woonsocket, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at home. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of Edward and Suzanne (Robidoux) Leduc of Slatersville. He resided in New Bedford for the past years, previously residing in Cranston. Mr. Leduc was...
