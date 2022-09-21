ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

The Independent

Fifa banning rainbow armbands at World Cup would send ‘devastating’ message

Banning anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar would send out a “devastating” signal, a world players’ union chief has said.Fifa is yet to confirm whether captains from nine European nations, including England and Wales, will be permitted to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband at matches in the tournament this winter.Same-sex relationships and their promotion are illegal in Qatar, which has also been criticised over its treatment of migrant workers.Fifpro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann urged football’s world governing body to “think very hard” before banning the armbands and expects some players will take a stand on human rights...
UEFA
AFP

USA make ominous start to women's World Cup as France ruin Jackson's comeback

Breanna Stewart drilled 22 points as the United States launched their bid Thursday for a fourth straight women's basketball world title with an 87-72 win over Belgium, as France upset hosts Australia to ruin veteran Lauren Jackson's return. Belgium, who finished fourth in 2018, rallied to take the second quarter 17-16, but they were no match for the United States' solid defence and shooting prowess.
BASKETBALL
The Independent

UEFA considers inviting US teams to play in revamped Super Cup

American teams could be invited to take on the Champions League winners in a revamped Super Cup being considered by UEFA.Substantive discussions for a four-team season-opening event to replace the current Super Cup are ongoing, the PA news agency understands.This would feature the winners of the Champions League and Europa League as is the case currently, but also the winners of the new Europa Conference League competition.The United States, considered the key growth market for European football, is the main destination under discussion and one option would be to include the host country’s champions – in this case, the winners...
UEFA
Person
Manuel Neuer
Person
Granit Xhaka
102.5 The Bone

World Cup 2022: When does it start? How to watch? Why Qatar? And who will win it?

The 2022 World Cup, the first men's World Cup outside its traditional summer window, will be played in November and December in Qatar. In many ways, at least on television in the U.S., it will look very similar to other editions of the world's most popular sporting event. But in other ways, it will be strange, unique and controversial. Here's everything you need to know about it.
FIFA
The Hill

Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

15 Spain women’s national team players say they’ll quit if Vilda remains head coach

A simmering conflict between Spain’s women’s national team’s players, head coach Jorge Vilda, and the Spanish Football Federation has definitively come to a head. A report on Spanish radio show El Larguero said on Thursday that 15 players had contacted the federation (RFEF) to announce that they would not be interested in playing for the national team as long as Vilda stays on as head coach. The RFEF released a statement in response, announcing that 15 players had in fact emailed them to demand Vilda’s dismissal as a prerequisite for their continued participation with the national team. In a remarkable statement, the RFEF...
FIFA
The Independent

Is Italy vs England on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

England must not lose against Italy tonight in Milan if they are to avoid suffering relegation from the Uefa Nations League.Gareth Southgate’s side come into the international break bottom of Group 3 on just two points, following two shock defeats to Hungary in June.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogWith the Azzurri on five points, England will be relegated to League B before their final match against Germany on Monday if the Italians manage a draw.England will also be making any late preparations ahead of their World Cup opener against Iran on 21 November,...
WORLD
The Independent

How to buy World Cup 2022 tickets for tournament in Qatar

After over a decade of controversy since it was awarded the tournament, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is just a few months away from beginning.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil in...
FIFA
FOX Sports

Portugal visits Czechs needing win in Nations League

PRAGUE (AP) — Portugal plays the Czech Republic in the Nations League on Saturday with Cristiano Ronaldo's team hoping to set up a showdown with Spain to decide who advances to the Final Four tournament. Ronaldo, who will be looking to add to his international record of 117 goals,...
SOCCER
The Independent

Italy vs England confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight

Ivan Toney could make his England debut tonight as Gareth Southgaet’s side resume their preparations ahead of November’s World Cup.The Brentford striker received his first call-up as a reward for his excellent start to the Premier League season and now has the chance to stake a late claim in Southgate’s World Cup squad.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogToney will not be the only one keen to prove a point, in what is England’s penultimate fixture before heading out to Qatar in November.England also play Germany on Monday but they will be relegated from...
PREMIER LEAGUE

