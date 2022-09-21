Westlake Wellness

POWELL – Northwest College (NWC) here is constructing a new Student Center, scheduled to open in 2024. Through the state’s Art in Public Buildings program, integrated interior artwork will be commissioned for the new facility, according to a Wednesday Wyoming Arts Council announcement. A request for qualifications is open to artists, with a deadline of Nov. 18. The RFQ is available on callforentry.org. Additional details, including eligibility requirements, timelines and budget information, are available on this webite. For a video of the interior that shows...

