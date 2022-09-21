Westlake Wellness

Related
Wyo. Arts Council seeks art for Northwest College
POWELL – Northwest College (NWC) here is constructing a new Student Center, scheduled to open in 2024. Through the state’s Art in Public Buildings program, integrated interior artwork will be commissioned for the new facility, according to a Wednesday Wyoming Arts Council announcement. A request for qualifications is open to artists, with a deadline of Nov. 18. The RFQ is available on callforentry.org. Additional details, including eligibility requirements, timelines and budget information, are available on this webite. For a video of the interior that shows...
LCSD1 Student of the Week for Sept. 26, 2022
Achyut Ramesh Carey Junior High, eighth grade Parents’ names: Chennasamudiram and Geetha Ramesh Achyut Ramesh, who is an eighth grader at Carey Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Sept. 26. ...
