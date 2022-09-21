Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Active COVID cases in West Virginia rise slightly; no new deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia bumped up slightly on Friday, while no new virus-related deaths were reported and hospitalizations fell by two. The state Department of Health and Human Resources in a news release listed active virus cases at 1,726 – up 64 cases...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports slight increase in COVID-19 cases
CHARLESTON — Statewide active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia slightly rose from Thursday to Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported 1,726 active cases, up 67 from Thursday morning’s pandemic update. Another 473 new cases of the virus were received in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning.
Wyoming County Indictment Causes Confusion for Customers of Raleigh County’s Best Ambulance Service
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 the United States Department of Justice issued a press release referencing a West Virginia ambulance service business owner who is being indicted by a federal grand jury for “willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” According to the indictment, Christopher J. Smyth operated Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC, all of which provided ambulance services in Wyoming County, West Virginia.
connect-bridgeport.com
Shinnston among 15 Awarded Construction Contracts by State DOH; Municipality Project in Six Figures
Replacement of a weight-restricted Mason County bridge is among 15 construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, and Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. A contract to replace the Capehart Bridge was awarded to R.K. Construction Inc., with a low bid of $1,732,069....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for September 23
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
wchstv.com
Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active virus cases dip slightly
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Thursday, while active virus cases dipped slightly. Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following deaths in a news release:. a 72-year-old man from Kanawha County. a 66-year-old man from Monongalia County.
West Virginia woman sentenced to life for fire that killed parents
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who set a fire that killed her parents three years ago when she was 16 has been sentenced to life but will be eligible for parole in 15 years. Madison Wine received the sentence Thursday in Wood County Circuit Court, the Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported. She was charged […]
wchstv.com
Nine COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,379, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 76-year-old man from Lewis County.
RELATED PEOPLE
8 sewer, water projects receive new funding
On Sept. 7, the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced new funding for four sewer and four water system improvement projects throughout West Virginia.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County turns green on West Virginia COVID map
CHARLESTON — Wood County is now green, the lowest level on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, as of Thursday. The county, the largest in the Mid-Ohio Valley, has been yellow, second lowest. Also green in this region are Wetzel, Tyler, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt,...
Gov. Justice announces start of West Virginia’s deer archery, crossbow seasons
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice reminds all West Virginians that West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons start on Saturday, Sept. 24. Furthermore, Gov. Justice reminds resident and nonresident hunters that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps by 11:59 p.m. on Friday if they want a chance to take additional deer during this exciting season. Hunters may purchase their license and stamps at wvhunt.com or at an authorized license retailer. “With the start of fall and the opening of deer seasons and all of the goodness that’s coming just around the corner, there isn’t a better...
WDTV
Few answers given since officer-involved shooting in Nutter Fort one month ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been one month since 37-year-old Jason Owens was killed by police at his father’s funeral in Nutter Fort. Definitive answers remain few and far between. On August 24, U.S. Marshals went to Amos Carvelli Funeral Home to serve a warrant for Owens’ arrest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
Wood Co. Sheriff Deputy filed a civil lawsuit naming several members of Wood Co.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Deputy Tasha Hewitt filed a civil lawsuit naming several members of wood county on September 13th of this year. The lawsuit has been filed, but the defendants have not been served yet. According to the lawsuit, Hewitt’s claims she experienced gender discrimination, retaliation,...
wchstv.com
WVU officials issue warning following report of shot fired on campus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia University officials issued a warning to students and staff Saturday after campus police received a report of a shot fired on campus. The report said a single shot was fired in a parking lot near High Street about 12 a.m. Saturday. Police report...
Jail staff shortage puts workers, inmates at risk, says union rep
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia’s regional jail system has one of the highest inmate death rates in the nation, with Reuters reporting for every 1,000 inmates, there are 2.23 deaths – the highest among 44 states in the study. The national average is 1.46. More than half of the deaths happen before the […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Victims of Crime Acts Entities Receive Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Grants
Gov. Jim Justice recently approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private non-profit entities throughout the state. Gov. Justice made the announcement at the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network's One With Courage Awards Reception in Charleston. VOCA funds provide direct...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Third resident in 40s dies from COVID in past week
CHARLESTON — Statewide COVID-19 cases again slightly declined between Monday and Tuesday while the third death in a week of someone in their 40s has been confirmed in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. Active cases were 1,782 on Tuesday, down 68 from 1,850...
2 arrested after high speed chase on I-79
A high speed chase took place Saturday afternoon in Harrison County.
Saltlick Road will be closed for one day this weekend
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Thursday that County Route 51, Saltlick Road—not to be confused with Salt Lick Road near North Marion High School in Marion County or Saltwell Road off I-79 in Harrison County—will be closed on Saturday. According to the release, the closure will be […]
Fairmont man pleads guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
A Fairmont man this week pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Comments / 0