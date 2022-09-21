ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

West Virginia reports slight increase in COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Statewide active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia slightly rose from Thursday to Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported 1,726 active cases, up 67 from Thursday morning’s pandemic update. Another 473 new cases of the virus were received in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming County Indictment Causes Confusion for Customers of Raleigh County’s Best Ambulance Service

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 the United States Department of Justice issued a press release referencing a West Virginia ambulance service business owner who is being indicted by a federal grand jury for “willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” According to the indictment, Christopher J. Smyth operated Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC, all of which provided ambulance services in Wyoming County, West Virginia.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Nine COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,379, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 76-year-old man from Lewis County.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wood County turns green on West Virginia COVID map

CHARLESTON — Wood County is now green, the lowest level on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, as of Thursday. The county, the largest in the Mid-Ohio Valley, has been yellow, second lowest. Also green in this region are Wetzel, Tyler, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Gov. Justice announces start of West Virginia’s deer archery, crossbow seasons

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice reminds all West Virginians that West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons start on Saturday, Sept. 24. Furthermore, Gov. Justice reminds resident and nonresident hunters that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps by 11:59 p.m. on Friday if they want a chance to take additional deer during this exciting season. Hunters may purchase their license and stamps at wvhunt.com or at an authorized license retailer. “With the start of fall and the opening of deer seasons and all of the goodness that’s coming just around the corner, there isn’t a better...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVU officials issue warning following report of shot fired on campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia University officials issued a warning to students and staff Saturday after campus police received a report of a shot fired on campus. The report said a single shot was fired in a parking lot near High Street about 12 a.m. Saturday. Police report...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Harrison County Victims of Crime Acts Entities Receive Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Grants

Gov. Jim Justice recently approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private non-profit entities throughout the state. Gov. Justice made the announcement at the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network's One With Courage Awards Reception in Charleston. VOCA funds provide direct...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Third resident in 40s dies from COVID in past week

CHARLESTON — Statewide COVID-19 cases again slightly declined between Monday and Tuesday while the third death in a week of someone in their 40s has been confirmed in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. Active cases were 1,782 on Tuesday, down 68 from 1,850...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saltlick Road will be closed for one day this weekend

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Thursday that County Route 51, Saltlick Road—not to be confused with Salt Lick Road near North Marion High School in Marion County or Saltwell Road off I-79 in Harrison County—will be closed on Saturday. According to the release, the closure will be […]
MARION COUNTY, WV

