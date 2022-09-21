ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Coldest Morning For Most on This First Full Day of Fall

Even though the official start to the Fall Equinox came in at 8:03pm yesterday, today is our first FULL day of Autumn. Mother Nature spared no time in delivering that fall feel. Check out these morning lows:. This was the first morning in the 40s for Milwaukee since June 9th...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
wnanews.com

Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69

Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Take to the lanes to bowl for a cure this Sunday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The village of Richfield in Washington County is hosting a fundraiser this weekend where folks can bowl to benefit a worthy cause. The first annual National Ataxia Foundation Bowl for a Cure is taking place this Sunday. We were joined Thursday, Sept. 22 by several special guests to discuss the importance of the fundraiser, as well as why it is so important to battle ataxia:
RICHFIELD, WI
insideedition.com

Brewery Company Employees in Wisconsin Say They Are on Strike for Fairer Contracts

Molson Coors Brewery employees in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are currently on strike. They say they are all fighting for fairer contracts. Union Chairperson Joe Kanzleiter told WDJT’s Gabriella Bachara that negotiations have taken place since July. So far, an agreement has not been reached. “People are just burnt out and they're tired and they want to show their support and have their voice be heard,” he said. Inside Edition Digital has more.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Festa Italiana; new location, same food and fun

MILWAUKEE - Get ready for a weekend of Italian food, culture and fun as Festa Italiana returns in a new location in Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee) with a preview of this year’s event that plans to have the intimacy and charm of a traditional ethnic street festival.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Rep Theater gets major sponsorship deal for facility renovations

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The largest Wisconsin-based bank has just committed to helping the state's largest performing arts center get closer to its dream home. Associated Bank signed up for a $10 million, 20-year sponsorship for the Milwaukee Rep. Theatre. It's a full audience tonight for Titanic. Theatre-goers are already...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Red Circle Inn under new ownership

NASHOTAH — Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, the Red Circle Inn, has been purchased by Geronimo Hospitality Group, which owns and operates upscale boutique hotels, eateries, clubs and entertainment facilities. Coinciding with the announcement of the restaurant’s purchase was the closure of its dining room and bar for renovations. According...
NASHOTAH, WI
wuwm.com

Exploring the history of Milwaukee's 'Hooverville'

The 1930s were a volatile time for the nation, and Milwaukee was no exception. After a prosperous period during the Roaring '20s, the Great Depression gripped the city as massive unemployment, hunger and homelessness ran rampant under President Herbert Hoover. Bubbler Talk explores question asker Elizabeth Harrington's curiosity about Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Harbor Fest 2022 hits the Harbor District this weekend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The celebration of Milwaukee's working harbor returns this weekend and three of Harbor Fest's organizers sat with with CBS 58 on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Tia Torhorst, CEO of Milwaukee Harbor District, Jennifer Bolger Breceda, Executive Director of Milwaukee Riverkeeper and Kim Pemble, interim Executive Director of Riveredge Nature Center discuss what can be expected from this year's Harbor Fest.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Asian-Latino restaurants find a home in Milwaukee

In the kitchen of AsianRican Foods, a cook fires up some carne frita, big hunks of fried pork. It reminds me of a Chinese dish: roast pork belly. While pork sizzles in the fryer, she makes mofongo to go with it, pounding fried plantains with chicharron, spices, and lots of garlic.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Cooler days and chilly nights arrive for the start of fall

After reaching 80° for the 12th time this month on Tuesday, today is our transition day as temps fall back to cooler levels to start astronomical fall. We started out mild and humid this morning, but lower dew points are pushing in from the northwest with all of southeast WI dropping to comfortable levels by this afternoon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (September 4-17)

Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Talks in progress for Port Washington Lighthouse preservation plans

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Talks continue about a historic landmark that's been part of the Port Washington landscape for nearly 100 years. City officials want to clean up the lighthouse. But other changes being considered could really revise the lakefront's look. The lighthouse is on both the national...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI

