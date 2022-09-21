Read full article on original website
CBS 58
58 Hometowns: We're taking the tour to Pleasant Prairie and Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is heading to Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and the Bronzeville neighborhood on Thursday, Sept. 29 as part of our CBS 58 Hometowns tour. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
CBS 58
Coldest Morning For Most on This First Full Day of Fall
Even though the official start to the Fall Equinox came in at 8:03pm yesterday, today is our first FULL day of Autumn. Mother Nature spared no time in delivering that fall feel. Check out these morning lows:. This was the first morning in the 40s for Milwaukee since June 9th...
CBS 58
Kenosha begins 3-year $100 million fiberoptic infrastructure project; promises faster internet
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Friday, Sept. 23, the city of Kenosha geared up for faster internet after partnering with outside help, starting a $100 million project over the span of three years. The city partnered with SiFi networks, a privately-owned telecommunications company. "It's two things -- its equity, for...
southmilwaukeeblog.com
Reassessing for the First Time Since 2011: It’s Revaluation Time in South Milwaukee
It’s time for a property revaluation in the City of South Milwaukee, the first in 11 years — and plenty of questions, I’m sure. Notices should be arriving this week. Mine did on Wednesday, and it showed a 46.6% increase in our home’s assessed valuation. What...
wnanews.com
Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69
Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
CBS 58
Take to the lanes to bowl for a cure this Sunday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The village of Richfield in Washington County is hosting a fundraiser this weekend where folks can bowl to benefit a worthy cause. The first annual National Ataxia Foundation Bowl for a Cure is taking place this Sunday. We were joined Thursday, Sept. 22 by several special guests to discuss the importance of the fundraiser, as well as why it is so important to battle ataxia:
8 best places to see fall foliage in Southeast Wisconsin, Milwaukee
Wisconsin is home to over 6 million acres of public lands, 49 state parks, 15 state forests, and 44 state biking trails, providing opportunities to view fall foliage across the state.
insideedition.com
Brewery Company Employees in Wisconsin Say They Are on Strike for Fairer Contracts
Molson Coors Brewery employees in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are currently on strike. They say they are all fighting for fairer contracts. Union Chairperson Joe Kanzleiter told WDJT’s Gabriella Bachara that negotiations have taken place since July. So far, an agreement has not been reached. “People are just burnt out and they're tired and they want to show their support and have their voice be heard,” he said. Inside Edition Digital has more.
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Festa Italiana; new location, same food and fun
MILWAUKEE - Get ready for a weekend of Italian food, culture and fun as Festa Italiana returns in a new location in Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee) with a preview of this year’s event that plans to have the intimacy and charm of a traditional ethnic street festival.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Rep Theater gets major sponsorship deal for facility renovations
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The largest Wisconsin-based bank has just committed to helping the state's largest performing arts center get closer to its dream home. Associated Bank signed up for a $10 million, 20-year sponsorship for the Milwaukee Rep. Theatre. It's a full audience tonight for Titanic. Theatre-goers are already...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Red Circle Inn under new ownership
NASHOTAH — Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, the Red Circle Inn, has been purchased by Geronimo Hospitality Group, which owns and operates upscale boutique hotels, eateries, clubs and entertainment facilities. Coinciding with the announcement of the restaurant’s purchase was the closure of its dining room and bar for renovations. According...
wuwm.com
Exploring the history of Milwaukee's 'Hooverville'
The 1930s were a volatile time for the nation, and Milwaukee was no exception. After a prosperous period during the Roaring '20s, the Great Depression gripped the city as massive unemployment, hunger and homelessness ran rampant under President Herbert Hoover. Bubbler Talk explores question asker Elizabeth Harrington's curiosity about Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Harbor Fest 2022 hits the Harbor District this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The celebration of Milwaukee's working harbor returns this weekend and three of Harbor Fest's organizers sat with with CBS 58 on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Tia Torhorst, CEO of Milwaukee Harbor District, Jennifer Bolger Breceda, Executive Director of Milwaukee Riverkeeper and Kim Pemble, interim Executive Director of Riveredge Nature Center discuss what can be expected from this year's Harbor Fest.
wuwm.com
Asian-Latino restaurants find a home in Milwaukee
In the kitchen of AsianRican Foods, a cook fires up some carne frita, big hunks of fried pork. It reminds me of a Chinese dish: roast pork belly. While pork sizzles in the fryer, she makes mofongo to go with it, pounding fried plantains with chicharron, spices, and lots of garlic.
CBS 58
Cooler days and chilly nights arrive for the start of fall
After reaching 80° for the 12th time this month on Tuesday, today is our transition day as temps fall back to cooler levels to start astronomical fall. We started out mild and humid this morning, but lower dew points are pushing in from the northwest with all of southeast WI dropping to comfortable levels by this afternoon.
Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival 2022: Events, tickets and ink-galore
Hundreds of tattoo artists and tattoo enthusiasts will be gathering at the Wisconsin Center at the end of September for the 12th Annual Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival.
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny, windy Thursday with highs near 60
Temperatures will hold steady in the 70s most of the day under partly cloudy skies. There is only a slight chance of a shower ahead of this evening's arriving cold front.
milwaukeerecord.com
In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (September 4-17)
Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
CBS 58
Talks in progress for Port Washington Lighthouse preservation plans
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Talks continue about a historic landmark that's been part of the Port Washington landscape for nearly 100 years. City officials want to clean up the lighthouse. But other changes being considered could really revise the lakefront's look. The lighthouse is on both the national...
