Saginaw, MI

abc12.com

Decision on proposed Flint water credits pushed back again

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A decision on proposed water credits for Flint residents has been delayed again. The measure that the city council has been discussing since June would give water customers a $300 credit on their bill. After several delays, there were not enough city council members present Wednesday...
FLINT, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing City Council demands AG drop charges against DeAnthony VanAtten

The East Lansing City Council voted to demand that Attorney General Dana Nessel's office drop charges ﻿against DeAnthony VanAtten - a Black man who was shot by East Lansing police officers in April. VanAtten was charged by Nessel's office with seven felony counts, including four counts of assault and three weapons charges, on Aug. 23. He is also charged with one count of third-degree retail fraud - a misdemeanor.The two officers involved were not charged following an investigation by the ﻿Attorney General's Public Integrity Unit.It was revealed during a Sept. 8 Independent Police Oversight Commission meeting by East Lansing Police Department Cpt. Chad Prid that...
EAST LANSING, MI
kisswtlz.com

Kawkawlin Township Gets Pot Business Initiative on Ballot

After a successful petition drive, residents of Kawkawlin will vote on a proposal to allow recreational marijuana businesses in the township during the November 8th election. Proponents of the ballot initiative are holding a town hall meeting on Wednesday, September 28th at 7 P-M at Kawkawlin Township Hall. They say that that for existing businesses, it would be as simple as changing what tags are used on the plants and products, and that the change could bring additional state funding to Kawkawlin of up to $56,000 per adult-use cannabis retailer.
KAWKAWLIN, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

Council Majority Tells AG Dana Nessel to Drop Charges Against VanAtten

In a 3-1 vote during its Sept. 20 meeting, the East Lansing City Council approved recommendations put forth by the city’s Independent Police Oversight Commission that will result in a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel demanding her office drop all charges against DeAnthony VanAtten. VanAtten, who was...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Eight Flint schools parking lots to be rehabbed after board approval

FLINT, MI -- Eight Flint school building parking lots will be rehabbed after the Board of Education approved a $167,250 resolution at its Wednesday, Sept. 21 regular meeting. Asphalt parking lots and storm drain inlets will be demolished and replaced by Stantec Architecture, Inc., a Michigan-based company out of Berkeley, according to board documents.
FLINT, MI
#Arpa#Blight#The Saginaw City Council#American
WILX-TV

City of Lansing accepting American Rescue Plan Act applications

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Lansing will be distributing funds from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act. The city is issuing the grants to organizations and people who meet federal guidelines for economic hardships. Lansing has about $1.9 million total to distribute to eligible groups and programs.
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Slotkin leasing Lansing home from business executive, campaign donor

Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin holds a seven-month lease on a condo in Lansing’s Old Town neighborhood that is owned by an executive and board member of the firm Niowave Inc., a Lansing-based manufacturer of medical radioisotopes that does business with the federal government. Slotkin also advocated for a...
LANSING, MI
kisswtlz.com

Saginaw STARS to Reinstate Fares

The Saginaw Transit Authority & Regional Services, or STARS, is reminding residents that transportation fares will return October 1st at a reduced rate. The main bus route fare will be 1 dollar for the general public and 50 cents for seniors or disabled people, down from 1.50 and 75 cents respectively. 30-day passes as well as LIFT Paratransit rides will also cost less compared to pre-pandemic prices. STARS had been using federal relief funds to cover fares through the pandemic, saving Saginaw residents more than 1.25 million dollars in transportation.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

New owner of Fashion Square Mall near Saginaw revealed

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The new new owners of Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township have been revealed. Kohan Retail Investment Group of New York purchased the mall for $10.8 million through an online auction in August. The company owns several other retail properties, including the Midland Mall and Lansing Mall.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

MyMichigan Health names new president and CEO

SAGINAW, MI — Six months after the unexpected death of Diane Postler-Slattery, MyMichigan Health has a new director and CEO. The MyMichigan Health Board of Directors has named senior vice president and chief medical officer Dr. Lydia A. Watson as president and CEO of MyMichigan Health effective Dec. 1, according to a MyMichigan Health news release.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Flint police looking for two adults reported missing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
FLINT, MI

