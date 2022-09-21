Read full article on original website
Neeley prods Flint City Council for action on APRA water credit proposal
FLINT, MI -- Mayor Sheldon Neeley is continuing to advocate for his proposed $8.6-million program to provide $300 water bill credits to every customer in Flint despite stubborn resistance from the City Council. Neeley highlighted his American Rescue Plan Act spending priorities during a news conference on Thursday, Sept. 22,...
abc12.com
Decision on proposed Flint water credits pushed back again
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A decision on proposed water credits for Flint residents has been delayed again. The measure that the city council has been discussing since June would give water customers a $300 credit on their bill. After several delays, there were not enough city council members present Wednesday...
East Lansing City Council demands AG drop charges against DeAnthony VanAtten
The East Lansing City Council voted to demand that Attorney General Dana Nessel's office drop charges against DeAnthony VanAtten - a Black man who was shot by East Lansing police officers in April. VanAtten was charged by Nessel's office with seven felony counts, including four counts of assault and three weapons charges, on Aug. 23. He is also charged with one count of third-degree retail fraud - a misdemeanor.The two officers involved were not charged following an investigation by the Attorney General's Public Integrity Unit.It was revealed during a Sept. 8 Independent Police Oversight Commission meeting by East Lansing Police Department Cpt. Chad Prid that...
kisswtlz.com
Kawkawlin Township Gets Pot Business Initiative on Ballot
After a successful petition drive, residents of Kawkawlin will vote on a proposal to allow recreational marijuana businesses in the township during the November 8th election. Proponents of the ballot initiative are holding a town hall meeting on Wednesday, September 28th at 7 P-M at Kawkawlin Township Hall. They say that that for existing businesses, it would be as simple as changing what tags are used on the plants and products, and that the change could bring additional state funding to Kawkawlin of up to $56,000 per adult-use cannabis retailer.
Buick City buyer tells Flint it’s planning 3.5M square-foot industrial park
FLINT, MI -- A company that’s contracted to buy the 350-acre Buick City site in Flint says its plans for the massive property include the construction of 3.5-million square feet of new industrial park space. In paperwork filed with the city, a subsidiary of Ashley Capital spelled out the...
eastlansinginfo.news
Council Majority Tells AG Dana Nessel to Drop Charges Against VanAtten
In a 3-1 vote during its Sept. 20 meeting, the East Lansing City Council approved recommendations put forth by the city’s Independent Police Oversight Commission that will result in a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel demanding her office drop all charges against DeAnthony VanAtten. VanAtten, who was...
Eight Flint schools parking lots to be rehabbed after board approval
FLINT, MI -- Eight Flint school building parking lots will be rehabbed after the Board of Education approved a $167,250 resolution at its Wednesday, Sept. 21 regular meeting. Asphalt parking lots and storm drain inlets will be demolished and replaced by Stantec Architecture, Inc., a Michigan-based company out of Berkeley, according to board documents.
EL City Council passes motion demanding Nessel drop charges against VanAtten
At Tuesday night's meeting, East Lansing City Council passed a motion to demand Attorney General Dana Nessel drop the charges against DeAnthony VanAtten.
WILX-TV
City of Lansing accepting American Rescue Plan Act applications
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Lansing will be distributing funds from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act. The city is issuing the grants to organizations and people who meet federal guidelines for economic hardships. Lansing has about $1.9 million total to distribute to eligible groups and programs.
Detroit News
Slotkin leasing Lansing home from business executive, campaign donor
Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin holds a seven-month lease on a condo in Lansing’s Old Town neighborhood that is owned by an executive and board member of the firm Niowave Inc., a Lansing-based manufacturer of medical radioisotopes that does business with the federal government. Slotkin also advocated for a...
Hemlock Semiconductor Co. could see $27M transfer from state for expanded operations
Whether to approve millions for the expanded operations of Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation in Michigan was the question on lawmakers minds when the House Appropriations Committee met early Wednesday, Sept 21. The contingency fund request would provide $27 million in state funding to Michigan’s Strategic Site Readiness Program for a performance-based...
Saginaw Public School District clarifies when school changes will roll out
SAGINAW, MI— With the construction of the new Saginaw United High School on the horizon, there was some confusion as to when the two high schools, Saginaw High and Arthur Hill, would merge. To clear the air, MLive/The Saginaw News spoke with Superintendent Ramont Roberts about when to expect...
Jury awards Michigan woman $100K who says she lost job over Flint data
FLINT, Mich. — A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who says she lost her job after refusing to falsify blood test results of children exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, her lawyer said Tuesday. April Cook-Hawkins worked at the Genesee County health department for approximately four to five...
kisswtlz.com
Saginaw STARS to Reinstate Fares
The Saginaw Transit Authority & Regional Services, or STARS, is reminding residents that transportation fares will return October 1st at a reduced rate. The main bus route fare will be 1 dollar for the general public and 50 cents for seniors or disabled people, down from 1.50 and 75 cents respectively. 30-day passes as well as LIFT Paratransit rides will also cost less compared to pre-pandemic prices. STARS had been using federal relief funds to cover fares through the pandemic, saving Saginaw residents more than 1.25 million dollars in transportation.
As grim milestone nears, Saginaw hospital event to reflect on pandemic’s toll
SAGINAW, MI — While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact community health, officials with Covenant HealthCare plan to host an event there to help people healing mentally from the global health crisis. Kristin Knoll, a spokesperson with the Saginaw hospital, said individuals can attend “Pillars of Light,” an outdoor...
nbc25news.com
Some Genesee County employees will now be able to work remotely under new policy
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – Some employees for Genesee County will now be able to work remotely. The Genesee County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a new hybrid working model on Wednesday, allowing for some county employees to work from home in certain situations. Not all employees will be...
abc12.com
New owner of Fashion Square Mall near Saginaw revealed
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The new new owners of Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township have been revealed. Kohan Retail Investment Group of New York purchased the mall for $10.8 million through an online auction in August. The company owns several other retail properties, including the Midland Mall and Lansing Mall.
MyMichigan Health names new president and CEO
SAGINAW, MI — Six months after the unexpected death of Diane Postler-Slattery, MyMichigan Health has a new director and CEO. The MyMichigan Health Board of Directors has named senior vice president and chief medical officer Dr. Lydia A. Watson as president and CEO of MyMichigan Health effective Dec. 1, according to a MyMichigan Health news release.
abc12.com
Flint police looking for two adults reported missing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
Flint firefighters battle fully-engulfed blaze across from shuttered elementary school
FLINT, MI — Black smoke rose above the skyline shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, on the city’s east side. Neighbors watched on as Flint firefighters responded to a call for a house fire in the 2100 block of Missouri Avenue. Upon their arrival minutes later, the...
