Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AZFamily
Former 3TV pilot now flying helicopter tours over Sedona's red rocks
Arizona's Family profiled three lodging options that are unlike any other. Shuttle Trailhead Service started up in March and offers up a free park-and-ride. Aumbase Sedona specializes in yoga, consciousness, and sound healing. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. "Awaken Your Yoga" with an adventure tour company specializing in yoga and...
SignalsAZ
Monsoons, Rattlesnakes, Fall Events in Prescott, Ultimate Holiday Guide in Prescott Valley, Bradshaw Football – September 21st, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they Bradshaw’s football loss, Tormé in Prescott, holiday events and the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide, local deals, events, and more. Buckle up...
prescottenews.com
Prescott prepared for a million-dollar solution to its pollution, Part 2 – Bill Williams
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality helped ID Prescott’s pollutant, now the city has to get rid of it. Most of the reports on water in Arizona this past year have been about quantity, with the seven states who are in the Colorado River compact going to battle, as Lakes Mead and Powell shrink. Several of the seven did not ratify the compact in time to prevent the feds from stepping in and bringing rationing. And now that Mexico raised its hand and said they want to be the eighth member, we have an international water rights crisis.
myradioplace.com
Camp Verde Continues Talks on Water Rights
In CAMP VERDE – More than 300 people showed up to hear water-rights experts talk about the ongoing state adjudication. The decades-old court case has seen some activity in the past year and has become of growing interest as Arizona water sources have faded due to the prolonged drought. The Town of Camp Verde and Yavapai Apache Nation hosted attorneys and a GIS expert from Arizona Department of Water Resources. Attorneys have updated the town council for years about the state’s General Stream Adjudication process. Town Manager Russ Martin said they felt it was a good idea to share information with the broader community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
prescottenews.com
Arizona Oncology Set To Expand to New Location in Prescott
New Practice to Provide More Space, Additional Cancer Treatments to Prescott-Area Patients. Arizona Oncology, one of the largest cancer centers in Arizona with more than 70 physicians, will break ground on its new Prescott practice on Saturday, Sept. 24. The new 22,000 square-foot comprehensive care center, located at 5430 Landmark...
AZFamily
Police seek help finding two suspects in Prescott Valley pharmacy robbery
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Prescott Valley Police Department are asking the public for help finding two suspects accused of robbing a pharmacy Wednesday night. Police say the two men stole opioids from a Walgreens near SR 69 and Glassford Hill Road around 7:20 p.m. One of the suspects jumped over the counter and demanded prescription drugs from employees, who were not injured during the ordeal, police say. Officers arrived shortly after the robbery and tried to find the two men, but weren’t successful.
12news.com
Cave Creek Italian restaurant named 'most authentic' in all of Phoenix
Cave Creek Italian restaurant Pomodoro was recently named the "most authentic" in all of Phoenix. Emily Pritchard gives us a tour.
L.A. Weekly
Athish Nagarajan, Dhinesh Nagarajan, Gnanappan Nagarajan, and Vijaya Lakshmi-Gopal Killed in Truck Accident on Interstate 17 [Sedona, AZ]
Car vs Tractor-Trailer Collision on Interstate 17 Claimed the Lives of Four People. The fatal incident happened around 2:15 p.m., at the Sedona exit along Interstate 17. According to the police, a family of four were stopped at a stop sign when a truck, who’s breaks reportedly failed, collided into the family’s sedan. Both vehicles wrecked into a nearby embankment, trapping four passengers inside the sedan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
aztv.com
Yavapai Humane Society Pet of the Week
Every Thursday on Arizona Daily Mix, we check in with the Yavapai Humane Society and introduce you to an animal looking for a forever home. We are passionate about finding homes for the 3,000+ animals they rescue each year. And, we are dedicated to matching families and pets of all ages, sizes, and breeds.
Comments / 0