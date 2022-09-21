Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Major supermarket chain opening new store in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersMobile, AL
Discount grocery store to open new location in Alabama this monthKristen WaltersMobile, AL
She Visited Her Father For The Weekend And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMobile, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in D’Iberville parking lot murder found burned in Prichard, Ala.
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in a D’Iberville parking lot. After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it in Prichard, Alabama. Police say when they found the car Thursday morning, they almost didn’t recognize it because it had been set on fire.
D’Iberville police looking for murder suspects of Mobile native
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) — The D’Iberville Police Department is working together with the Mobile Police Department and Prichard City Police Department to locate two murder suspects for killing a Mobile native at Scarlet Pearl Casino. D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles believes two men were involved in the killing of Nicholaus Craig, 36. Craig, originally from […]
Photos show suspects in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, D’Iberville police released surveillance pictures of the suspects accused of killing a man outside the Scarlet Pearl Casino. Nicholaus Craig, of California, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the casino’s parking lot early Wednesday morning. Craig died at the scene from a single […]
Armed and dangerous: Detectives search for man accused of deadly Louisiana home invasion
Tangipahoa detectives have identified a man believed to be connected to a home invasion that killed a man and left his 12-year-old daughter critically injured earlier this month. Anyone who knows where Omarion Hoofkin is or has any other information related to the investigation is urged to contact the TPSO at 985-345-6150.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daphne Police search for suspects in months-long string of thefts
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department is looking for several people wanted in a string of store thefts spanning several months, according to a Facebook post from DPD. The alleged thefts occurred between May and September 2022. Daphne Police said the suspects were driving a white box truck and a white sedan of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
D’Iberville police say Mobile native’s slaying appears to be ‘random act of violence’
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WALA) - Police investigating the shooting death of a Mobile native in the parking lot of a casino early Wednesday say they do not believe the victim and the shooter knew each other. Police Chief Shannon Nobles said investigators believe the shooter came from Mobile, where Nicholaus...
WLOX
Police searching for runaway Biloxi teenager
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police Department is asking for help in locating runaway 17-year-old Nathan Peno. Peno was last seen at Pop’s Pizzeria on Cedar Lake Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon wearing black pants, black shoes and a gray shirt bearing the Pop’s Pizzeria logo. He was also carrying a black backpack with a white Adidas logo in white letters. Whether someone picked him up or which direction he traveled are both unknown.
WPMI
Mobile native shot and killed outside Biloxi casino, suspect's car spotted in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile native was shot and killed outside a Biloxi casino Tuesday morning. Police say 36 year old Nicholas Craig lived in California, but he's originally from Mobile. They say he was celebrating his birthday at the Scarlet Pearl Casino when he was shot and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police release name of Daphne man killed in I-10 crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 32-year-old Daphne man was killed Wednesday when the vehicle he was driving struck a FedEx truck from behind on Interstate 10 in Mobile, police said. The Mobile Police Department said that at about 5:25 p.m. officers responded to the wreck on I-10 westbound between Canal Street and Texas Street. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a FedEx truck suffered a mechanical failure and was disabled in the center lane of westbound I-10.
Fatal I-10 crash victim identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man who crashed into a FedEx truck and later died on I-10 westbound between Canal and Texas Street Wednesday night, according to a release from the MPD. Hamilton Platt, 32, of Daphne rear-ended a FedEx truck in the center lane of I-10 westbound at around 5:25 […]
Man celebrating birthday killed outside Mississippi casino
A man was found dead outside a Mississippi Gulf Coast casino after celebrating his birthday.
WEAR
Body cam video of Escambia County in-custody death released; Deputy will not be charged
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office released the body cam video Friday of May's in-custody death in Escambia County, announcing a former deputy involved will not be charged. It happened on the afternoon of May 20 at Beverley Pkwy. and W Street near the Brent Raiders football field. Frank...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
George Co. man arrested for shooting
UPDATE: Jonah Pinkney was arrested Thursday evening with assistance for the public. He is being held in the George County Regional Correctional Facility. GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are looking for a Lucedale wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. The George County Sheriff’s Office said Jonah Pinkney, 36, […]
9 arrested in undercover drug operation, Mobile Police still looking for 7
Through the operation, police confiscated 4.5 pounds of marijuana, 4.5 grams of cocaine, 3.8 grams of meth, 40 hydrocodone pills, 31 grams of codeine syrup, $1,866, and five guns.
Citrus County Chronicle
Family: Man killed in crash never got air bag recall notice
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — When Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at a crash scene in the Panhandle this summer, they found a 23-year-old Navy officer dead at the wheel with neck wounds that initially looked like a possible shooting. A trooper later messaged the U.S. National Highway Traffic...
State Attorney’s Office clears Escambia Co. deputies after man dies in custody, lead deputy fired
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The State Attorney’s Office has concluded the investigation into the in-custody death of Francisco Lugo, saying they found no evidence that Escambia County deputies were criminally negligent. On May 20, deputies received a call about a suspicious person, who ended up being Lugo. When deputies arrived, they found Lugo walking […]
Man arrested after holding knife to pregnant woman’s stomach: Pensacola Police
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested after allegedly beating a pregnant woman and holding a knife to her stomach after finding out the woman sent “twerking” pictures to people, according to the Pensacola Police Department. Shai Hakym Matthews, 25, was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, battery, aggravated battery, […]
Escambia Co. deputies investigating possible fentanyl overdose at county jail
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies were to the Escambia County Jail on Thursday morning for a possible fentanyl overdose. Deputies said an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, Sept. 22. Deputies said during their investigation, they found fentanyl inside the cell, but cannot confirm if the overdose was from the drug. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man shot in the head at point-blank range survives, considered a ‘medical miracle’ by doctors
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – A man from Missouri who was shot in the head and left to die is making remarkable strides, leaving doctors stunned by his recovery. Chris Smith, 49, was shot in the head a point-blank range on Nov. 24, 2021, after returning home...
utv44.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Mother-in-law suite on Fowl River catches fire overnight
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A mother-in-law suite on Fowl River caught fire overnight. The Fowl Rive Volunteer Fire Department says fire fighters were called shortly after one this morning. No one was inside and no one was hurt. The cause is unknown.
Comments / 0