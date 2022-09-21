ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in D’Iberville parking lot murder found burned in Prichard, Ala.

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in a D’Iberville parking lot. After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it in Prichard, Alabama. Police say when they found the car Thursday morning, they almost didn’t recognize it because it had been set on fire.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

D’Iberville police looking for murder suspects of Mobile native

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) — The D’Iberville Police Department is working together with the Mobile Police Department and Prichard City Police Department to locate two murder suspects for killing a Mobile native at Scarlet Pearl Casino. D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles believes two men were involved in the killing of Nicholaus Craig, 36. Craig, originally from […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Photos show suspects in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, D’Iberville police released surveillance pictures of the suspects accused of killing a man outside the Scarlet Pearl Casino. Nicholaus Craig, of California, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the casino’s parking lot early Wednesday morning. Craig died at the scene from a single […]
D'IBERVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
California State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
D'iberville, MS
State
Alabama State
D'iberville, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne Police search for suspects in months-long string of thefts

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department is looking for several people wanted in a string of store thefts spanning several months, according to a Facebook post from DPD. The alleged thefts occurred between May and September 2022. Daphne Police said the suspects were driving a white box truck and a white sedan of […]
DAPHNE, AL
WLOX

Police searching for runaway Biloxi teenager

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police Department is asking for help in locating runaway 17-year-old Nathan Peno. Peno was last seen at Pop’s Pizzeria on Cedar Lake Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon wearing black pants, black shoes and a gray shirt bearing the Pop’s Pizzeria logo. He was also carrying a black backpack with a white Adidas logo in white letters. Whether someone picked him up or which direction he traveled are both unknown.
BILOXI, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#D Iberville Police
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police release name of Daphne man killed in I-10 crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 32-year-old Daphne man was killed Wednesday when the vehicle he was driving struck a FedEx truck from behind on Interstate 10 in Mobile, police said. The Mobile Police Department said that at about 5:25 p.m. officers responded to the wreck on I-10 westbound between Canal Street and Texas Street. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a FedEx truck suffered a mechanical failure and was disabled in the center lane of westbound I-10.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fatal I-10 crash victim identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man who crashed into a FedEx truck and later died on I-10 westbound between Canal and Texas Street Wednesday night, according to a release from the MPD. Hamilton Platt, 32, of Daphne rear-ended a FedEx truck in the center lane of I-10 westbound at around 5:25 […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

George Co. man arrested for shooting

UPDATE: Jonah Pinkney was arrested Thursday evening with assistance for the public. He is being held in the George County Regional Correctional Facility. GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are looking for a Lucedale wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. The George County Sheriff’s Office said Jonah Pinkney, 36, […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
Citrus County Chronicle

Family: Man killed in crash never got air bag recall notice

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — When Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at a crash scene in the Panhandle this summer, they found a 23-year-old Navy officer dead at the wheel with neck wounds that initially looked like a possible shooting. A trooper later messaged the U.S. National Highway Traffic...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

State Attorney’s Office clears Escambia Co. deputies after man dies in custody, lead deputy fired

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The State Attorney’s Office has concluded the investigation into the in-custody death of Francisco Lugo, saying they found no evidence that Escambia County deputies were criminally negligent. On May 20, deputies received a call about a suspicious person, who ended up being Lugo. When deputies arrived, they found Lugo walking […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy