WDEL 1150AM
Dover, Firefly experiencing water discoloration problems
Dover's water system has experienced a problem just in time for the start of the Firefly Music Festival. Dover Public Works announced last night that some water in their system near the Festival was turning brown, due to an issue near the Persimmon Creek. Firefly officials were offering bottled water...
"Think globally, act locally" - students encouraged to join Litter-Free School Zone campaign
Years ago, signs went up across Delaware indicating "drug-free school zones." Those signs will be getting some company. Governor John Carney this week visited Allen Frear Elementary School in Kent County to announce an expansion of existing programs to reduce litter across The First State. The Litter Free School Zones program will encourage schools to sign up and conduct two campus cleanups involving their students, classes and clubs. Litter that is picked up will also be tracked.
