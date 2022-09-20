Years ago, signs went up across Delaware indicating "drug-free school zones." Those signs will be getting some company. Governor John Carney this week visited Allen Frear Elementary School in Kent County to announce an expansion of existing programs to reduce litter across The First State. The Litter Free School Zones program will encourage schools to sign up and conduct two campus cleanups involving their students, classes and clubs. Litter that is picked up will also be tracked.

