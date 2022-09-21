Read full article on original website
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Katy Mills adds two stores and a well known restaurantCovering KatyKaty, TX
Gun waiving man frightens people shopping in Cinco RanchCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
"I don’t wanna be called a gold digger because I’m not." An 89-year-old billionaire weds a 26-year-old aspiring model.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Houston Press
Billy Joel Is In A Houston State Of Mind At Minute Maid Park
Call him the Piano Man, the Stranger, the Entertainer, or even a Big Shot (just don't blame him for instigating any conflagrations), Billy Joel doesn't need much of an introduction. His debut album was released just over 50 years ago, and he was a fixture on radio and that TV channel that used to play music videos for decades.
Houston Press
Tejas Got Soul Series At Discovery Green
For seven years now, Houston’s Tejas Got Soul has been working to preserve and shine a light on Houston’s rich Chicano musical history. What began as a DJ collective project focusing on spinning Chicano music from the past on Sundays at D&W Lounge has blossomed into a collective of like minded individuals who are now pushing their mission to bigger events.
houstoniamag.com
How Paradise Palace Is Changing Houston’s Nightlife Scene
No sections. No bottle service. No hierarchy. Just dancing. This is the ethos of Paradise Palace, the new social club in East Downtown that redefines Houston’s club culture. Located in the building that once housed LA-based arcade bar EightyTwo, the new club boasts a vibrant aesthetic that fuses classical elements of ancient Greece with South Beach Miami. It welcomed thousands of patrons across two weekends back in late July and has continued to find success by introducing new and under-recognized music genres to the city’s nightlife scene.
Click2Houston.com
8 best bets for your Houston weekend: ZZ Top, Wu-Tang, Lego sculptures, a sunset wine walk and more
HOUSTON – A sunset wine walk, a salute to Black artists and a celebration of The Beach Boys via dance made our list of this weekend’s Houston cultural offerings. 🩰 Houston Ballet Presents “Good Vibrations”. Sept. 22-Oct. 2. Thursday marks the world premiere of “Good Vibrations”...
cw39.com
Whenever she hears a beat she starts moving!
HOUSTON (KIAH) – She may not be in kindergarten just yet, but she has the twinkle toes that just won’t stop! 4 year old Houston native Maya Dagan is a dancing force to be reckoned with, and her talent is already receiving national attention. Maya is a 4...
Houston Press
Best Bets: Good Vibrations, Happy Days, and Southern D!scomfort
We hate to go against the calendar, but instead of celebrating National Girls’ Night In Day, we encourage everyone to have a night out. There’s a lot to do in the coming days, and below you’ll find the upcoming week’s best bets, including world premieres, new art works, and music that evokes the city of Houston itself.
antiMUSIC
ZZ Top Launch Tres Hombres Bourbon
(mfh) ZZ Top announced the launch of their second in a line of limited release whiskeys, Tres Hombres Bourbon. This second expression follows its collaborative “Texas Whisky”, first released in November 2021. Tres Hombres Bourbon will be available beginning this week at select retailers in Austin, Dallas and...
Time to Party: Voodoo Doughnuts Opening Their Fifth Location in Texas
Voodoo Doughnuts is expanding in Texas and adding their fifth location in Katy, TX!. Their other Texas locations include two in Houston, one in Cypress and one in Austin. No other details about the new location have been given; and there really hasn't been an update on the new location- but judging by the comments, everyone sounds super excited for it!
Houston Press
Elation, Sensation, and Good Vibrations in Houston Ballet’s Mixed Rep Program
There’s a certain, unavoidable pressure in building new art atop already established great art. As the name indicates, Houston Ballet’s new mixed repertory program, titled Good Vibrations, includes a world premiere work from Arthur Pita based on the classic Beach Boys song of the same name. The 1966...
Houston Press
Blending The Cultures: Piñata Protest Returns To Houston
Piñata Protest live for the first time is a memorable and dizzying experience. The San Antonio based Tex-Mex Punk rock band hits the crowd like a cold glass of water to the face and a shot of warm rum to the heart with their one of a kind, in your face sound.
Click2Houston.com
Houston resident, businessman, rapper 50 Cent, strikes drink deal with Houston Astros ⚾🥂
HOUSTON – The Houston Astros and rapper, philanthropist, and new Clutch City resident 50 Cent struck a partnership between the MLB franchise and his company Sire Spirits. Fifty, whose birth name is Curtis Jackson, is the owner of Sire Spirits which retails spirits and wine in stores across the nation.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Best Dressed Women Embrace Sequins at Lunch With This Famed Designer In Town
The 2022 Houston Chronicle Best Dressed honorees backstage at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) What a conundrum the Houston Chronicle Best Dressed luncheon presented to Houston fashion mavens on this late September day when the ornery mercury soared to 95 degrees. And what to wear midday in homage to featured designer Naeem Khan, whose fashions trend toward glitz and evening?
Foundation marks 100th anniversary of birth of Texas philanthropist Cynthia Woods Mitchell
Cynthia and George Mitchell were known for their philanthropy throughout the Houston region. (Courtesy The Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation) Sept. 24 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Cynthia Woods Mitchell, known throughout the Greater Houston area for her philanthropy and activity in communities including The Woodlands and Galveston.
KHOU
Pizza vending machines make their debut in Houston
HOUSTON — Pizza fans – listen up!. The delicious delicacy just got more convenient! You can now get a hot, fresh pie straight from a vending machine in a new craze coming to Houston. The sights, the sounds, and the smells of Downtown Houston don't typically make your...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Frank's Americana Has News, Andiron Announces Chef
Frank's Americana Revival, 3015 Weslayan, is expected to open in 2023. The longtime Houston restaurant is currently located at 3736 Westheimer and will remain in operation at that spot until construction at the new location is completed. The new space will offer 6,895 square feet of space with plenty of...
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas, and more!
When you think of Houston, Italian food is probably not what comes to mind. But one of the best parts of living in Houston is just how diverse the restaurant scene is. And if you find yours googling “Best Italian Restaurants near me”, we have you covered!. Whether...
papercitymag.com
This Houston Diamond Duo Helps Bring Smiles to Children In Need — And To Each Other
Sneha and Nick Merchant. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the sixth of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Nick and Sneha Merchant.
5 of Houston's most picturesque patios for fall dining and drinking
These attractive al fresco spaces provide just the right atmosphere for outdoor dining.
Let’s Take a Big Peek Inside the Most Expensive Home in Houston, TX Today
So, if you're clicking this you're probably like me and just curious about Houston's $60 million dollar home. If you could actually afford it, you probably our perusing radio station websites for your next giant-a$$ mansion. Of course homes like this English manor exist in one of the largest U.S....
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2′s Frank Billingsley celebrates 40 years in broadcasting; Share your well-wishes for the beloved meteorologist here
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley is celebrating 40 years of broadcasting on Sept. 22. Share your well-wishes for Frank as he celebrates this milestone in his career in the form below. We’ll share them with Frank and we could share your comments on-air and online with him as we honor our beloved chief meteorologist.
