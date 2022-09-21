ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossfire fans 'couldn't stop' watching Keeley Hawes thriller

By Martin Shore
Crossfire got off to an action-packed start with its gripping first episode and it looks like lots of viewers couldn't stop themselves from binge-watching all three parts of the BBC holiday last night!

Crossfire is set in a luxury resort in the Canary Islands and sees the lives of three families turned upside down after their hotel complex is attacked by a gang of gunmen.

In the nail-biting first episode, we saw our ensemble (led by Keeley Hawes ) enjoying their holiday, even though there was some tension hanging in the air between Jo and her husband, Jason.

However, it didn't take long for the action to properly unfold, and our main cast and their families were split up as they tried to find places to hide in and around the hotel. As a trained police officer, Jo took it upon herself to try to find her way to her family in the hotel and found herself teaming up with Mateo, a member of the hotel security team to observe the gang as they stalked the resort.

Plenty of fans at home couldn't wait to find out what happened to everyone and whether the main stars managed to escape with their lives. Luckily for them, all three episodes were made available to stream as a box set, and it looks like lots of viewers took the opportunity to see the series right through to the end!

One viewer said: "thank goodness for iPlayer... I had to binge it. Amazing gripping, powerful drama. Just realised I haven't moved position on the sofa for all three eps and my cuppa has gone cold!!!!"

Another commented: "I couldn't stop, I had to go for episode 3. Brilliant stuff."

A third chimed in: "Just watched, and thoroughly enjoyed, all three episodes. Particularly enjoyed Hawes' narrative which offered reflections throughout. Acting, characterisation, plot plus beautiful photography. Top notch drama", and there were plenty more Crossfire fans who felt the same!

Crossfire continues tonight at 9 pm on BBC One, with the final episode airing at the same time tomorrow.

All three episodes are also available to stream right now on BBC iPlayer. For more shows to enjoy, check out our guide to the best BBC dramas available on iPlayer right now.

