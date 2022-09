Patsy Jolly Stepp, 68, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home. Patsy was born July 31, 1954, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Ross J. Shook and Willie Mae Shook. She worked as a CNA for In Home Health Care and was a...

TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO