ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Emmerdale spoilers: 8 HUGE storylines to keep you gripped this autumn

By Kerry Barrett
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

Autumn in Emmerdale only means one thing — drama!

Of course, every October marks Emmerdale 's anniversary, and this year the soap is celebrating being on our screens for a staggering 50 years. What an achievement!

Each time Emmerdale celebrates a milestone birthday the thrills get more dramatic and the stunts more jaw-dropping, so we're expecting great things from the 50th anniversary.

Here's the lowdown on what we'll be watching this autumn...

A whole month of excitement

We’re used to super soap week now – when Coronation Street and Emmerdale pull out the big guns and wow us with stunts and jaw-dropping storylines. But this year, in celebration of the 50th anniversary, Emmerdale wanted to top everything that’s been done before. So the stories will be spread across the whole month of October meaning there’s more time for drama — just the way we like it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tuC4N_0i4KZgdt00

There's going to be plenty of thrills as the soap celebrates 50 years. (Image credit: ITV)

Goodbye to Faith

We’ve heard that The Woolpack will be at the centre of the drama this autumn and we’re pretty sure that means it could be Faith’s exit.

Producer Jane Hudson said the anniversary month will begin with a focus on Faith, and her emotional farewells as she prepares for her death. It’s going to be heartbreaking but we know Sally Dexter, who plays Faith, will put in a storming performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KDyk3_0i4KZgdt00

It's going to be so sad to say farewell to Faith. (Image credit: ITV)

Stormy weather

And speaking of storms, the drama will really ramp up when a huge weather event hits Emmerdale in October.

Of course, we’ve seen storms in soap many times but Emmerdale bosses are confident this one will be different from anything that’s gone before.

Unlike previous storms that featured the poor cast members being drenched in rain, this storm is all about the wind! Lives will be in danger and many of them will never be the same again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2xBk_0i4KZgdt00

Last year it was killer Meena putting lives in danger — this year the peril is very different but just as gripping! (Image credit: ITV)

Aaron’s return

There will be some exciting returns to Emmerdale this autumn.

Aaron Dingle is back to see his dying grandmother, Faith, but of course he’s got a lot of making up to do with sister Liv, who he basically abandoned after the death of his boyfriend Ben at the hands of serial killer Meena.

And frankly, we’re hoping he gets wise to what Liv’s mum Sandra is up to. Things look pretty bleak for Liv right now but we’re hoping her big brother’s return will make things right!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36iN2u_0i4KZgdt00

Can Liv and Aaron put the past behind them? (Image credit: ITV)

More familiar faces

Tracey Metcalfe is one of the characters returning for a brief appearance as part of the anniversary celebrations. Actress Amy Walsh is on maternity leave after the birth of her daughter, but she’s back for a while and Tracey’s got some news for Nate.

Also returning for a short time is Emmerdale legend Diane Sugden. She’s back to help her old friends in the village after all the drama, and producer Jane says she’ll bring ‘a calm to the storm’!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nk7lv_0i4KZgdt00

We can't wait to see Diane back in the village! (Image credit: ITV)

A new arrival

Rumours are rife that there will be a baby born as part of the anniversary month and with Amelia Spencer the only mum-to-be in the village , we’re pretty sure she’s going to be the one who gives birth!

But will there be more drama for the schoolgirl as she prepares for parenthood?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Iyio_0i4KZgdt00

Is Amelia really ready to be a mum? (Image credit: ITV)

A story only Emmerdale can do

We’re scratching our heads over this one. According to producer Jane Hudson, one of the stories this autumn will be something the other soaps couldn’t do.

And she’s revealed that the drama will revolve around Nate, Sam and Belle. We’re intrigued and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for those three.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D9vue_0i4KZgdt00

Belle is involved in one of the big stories this autumn. (Image credit: ITV)

Banged up?

And as the big anniversary month draws to a close, as always there’s the start of another story stretching into winter and beyond.

This year, we’re going to see one of the characters facing a life behind bars. It’s a new chapter for one of the Dale’s families, according to show bosses, and we’re not sure whether the potential prisoner will be facing a terrible miscarriage of justice or be totally bang to rights.

We’ll have to wait and see!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41FwrE_0i4KZgdt00

One resident could be saying goodbye to the village for a long time. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Whoa! Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Is Going Full-On Scheme Queen

A daughter’s gotta do what a daughter’s gotta do. Well, some would disagree with that, but this is Bold & Beautiful firebrand Steffy we are talking about — and we all know that when it comes to her parents getting back together, she’ll do anything. And she does just that the week of September 19 — at the worst possible time for Brooke!
TV & VIDEOS
Cheryl E Preston

Kyle and Summer make a stunning discovery on The Young and the Restless

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) are in for some surprises in the coming weeks. No details have been given but fans know all will be revealed in time. Whatever happens, it will probably center around Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Diane Jenkins ( Cynthia Walters). A majority of Y&R fans have said they are team Diane this time around base Phyllis has been so relentless.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Dexter
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Preview: Steffy Throws Gasoline and a Lit Match On Her Cease-Fire With Hope

We thought that their days of feuding were behind them. Silly us. The Bold and the Beautiful hasn’t just set the stage for another round of Brooke vs. Taylor, it’s laid the groundwork for a major return to Steffy and Hope’s age-old feud, too. For the most part in recent years, the stepsisters have maintained a civil relationship, at least when Liam wasn’t flip-flopping and Deacon wasn’t being lumped into the same villainous category as Sheila. (The guy’s no saint, but c’mon… )
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?

Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea

Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Autumn#Spoiler#Storylines#Itv#Woolpack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The List

The Real Reason Steffy Married Wyatt On The Bold And The Beautiful

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and her history with the Spencer men on "The Bold and the Beautiful" has been well-documented. As many viewers can recall, the reason why Steffy slept with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) while she was still married to Liam Spencer was because her husband had kissed Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) behind her back at the time, according to Soaps in Depth. Don Diamont, who plays Bill Spencer on the hit CBS soap, told Soap Opera Digest that their affair was definitely one of his favorite storylines. He said, "That was truly an intense and passionate relationship. You consummate their relationship, but yes, it was intense. What might have started out as a flirtatious manipulation on Steffy's part really turned into a heavy-duty love relationship."
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 9/21/22: The Hook Strikes Again!

As Port Charles reels from Brando’s death in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers, The Hook sets their sights on another victim! Plus, Brook Lynn fights for her job, Portia offers assistance, Valentin tries to keep Victor in check, Alexis wants to make things right, and Anna isn’t being as careful as she thinks!
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Even as Chelsea’s Life Circles the Drain, Young & Restless’ Melissa Claire Egan Is ‘Flush’ With Greatness

The CBS soap fave is definitely dedicated to getting her lines just right. It’s no secret that Chelsea’s life is a mess these days. Not only is she feeling lost without her close friend Rey, who she developed feelings for, but she planted a kiss on Billy, another guy who is already tied to someone else, and she seems to be at a crossroads where her professional life is concerned.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 8/31/22: Did Nikolas Hurt Ava?

Everyone has questions in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers but will anyone get the answers they’re after? Sasha wonders if she has a future with Brando, Finn is confused, Jordan interrogates Liz, Trina wonders if Spencer is okay, Valentin wonders what Lucy wants with his father as Victor and Anna toy with each other, Drew and Carly discuss their relationship, and Nikolas is caught over a comatose Ava!
TV SERIES
Cheryl E Preston

Daniel may come between Lily and Billy on The Young and the Restless

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that when Daniel Romalotti Jr. (Michael Graziadei) returns to Genoa City he might cause problems for Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Daniel was Lily’s first husband so the spark might still be there. Billy and Lily are having a lot of difficulties and it's probably time for the writers to shake things up.
GENOA CITY, WI
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

218
Followers
2K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy