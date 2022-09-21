Emmerdale spoilers: 8 HUGE storylines to keep you gripped this autumn

Autumn in Emmerdale only means one thing — drama!

Of course, every October marks Emmerdale 's anniversary, and this year the soap is celebrating being on our screens for a staggering 50 years. What an achievement!

Each time Emmerdale celebrates a milestone birthday the thrills get more dramatic and the stunts more jaw-dropping, so we're expecting great things from the 50th anniversary.

Here's the lowdown on what we'll be watching this autumn...

A whole month of excitement

We’re used to super soap week now – when Coronation Street and Emmerdale pull out the big guns and wow us with stunts and jaw-dropping storylines. But this year, in celebration of the 50th anniversary, Emmerdale wanted to top everything that’s been done before. So the stories will be spread across the whole month of October meaning there’s more time for drama — just the way we like it!

There's going to be plenty of thrills as the soap celebrates 50 years. (Image credit: ITV)

Goodbye to Faith

We’ve heard that The Woolpack will be at the centre of the drama this autumn and we’re pretty sure that means it could be Faith’s exit.

Producer Jane Hudson said the anniversary month will begin with a focus on Faith, and her emotional farewells as she prepares for her death. It’s going to be heartbreaking but we know Sally Dexter, who plays Faith, will put in a storming performance.

It's going to be so sad to say farewell to Faith. (Image credit: ITV)

Stormy weather

And speaking of storms, the drama will really ramp up when a huge weather event hits Emmerdale in October.

Of course, we’ve seen storms in soap many times but Emmerdale bosses are confident this one will be different from anything that’s gone before.

Unlike previous storms that featured the poor cast members being drenched in rain, this storm is all about the wind! Lives will be in danger and many of them will never be the same again.

Last year it was killer Meena putting lives in danger — this year the peril is very different but just as gripping! (Image credit: ITV)

Aaron’s return

There will be some exciting returns to Emmerdale this autumn.

Aaron Dingle is back to see his dying grandmother, Faith, but of course he’s got a lot of making up to do with sister Liv, who he basically abandoned after the death of his boyfriend Ben at the hands of serial killer Meena.

And frankly, we’re hoping he gets wise to what Liv’s mum Sandra is up to. Things look pretty bleak for Liv right now but we’re hoping her big brother’s return will make things right!

Can Liv and Aaron put the past behind them? (Image credit: ITV)

More familiar faces

Tracey Metcalfe is one of the characters returning for a brief appearance as part of the anniversary celebrations. Actress Amy Walsh is on maternity leave after the birth of her daughter, but she’s back for a while and Tracey’s got some news for Nate.

Also returning for a short time is Emmerdale legend Diane Sugden. She’s back to help her old friends in the village after all the drama, and producer Jane says she’ll bring ‘a calm to the storm’!

We can't wait to see Diane back in the village! (Image credit: ITV)

A new arrival

Rumours are rife that there will be a baby born as part of the anniversary month and with Amelia Spencer the only mum-to-be in the village , we’re pretty sure she’s going to be the one who gives birth!

But will there be more drama for the schoolgirl as she prepares for parenthood?

Is Amelia really ready to be a mum? (Image credit: ITV)

A story only Emmerdale can do

We’re scratching our heads over this one. According to producer Jane Hudson, one of the stories this autumn will be something the other soaps couldn’t do.

And she’s revealed that the drama will revolve around Nate, Sam and Belle. We’re intrigued and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for those three.

Belle is involved in one of the big stories this autumn. (Image credit: ITV)

Banged up?

And as the big anniversary month draws to a close, as always there’s the start of another story stretching into winter and beyond.

This year, we’re going to see one of the characters facing a life behind bars. It’s a new chapter for one of the Dale’s families, according to show bosses, and we’re not sure whether the potential prisoner will be facing a terrible miscarriage of justice or be totally bang to rights.

We’ll have to wait and see!

One resident could be saying goodbye to the village for a long time. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on ITV.