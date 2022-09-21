Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onfocus.news
A 7-Step Guide for Saving to Buy a House
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Saving for a new home is unlike any other savings experience. You’re not just filling a bank account and hitting a number. Instead, you’re preparing for what is likely the largest purchase of your life. Fortunately, there are professionals well-versed in helping buyers navigate the home-buying process.
onfocus.news
Stoney River Managers Take Pie in the Face to Raise Funds
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – A lot of fun was had by Stoney River Marshfield team members, residents and families while raising $1,602 for a serious cause, the fight against Alzheimer’s, a disease that the assisted living and memory support community professionals hope to help fund a cure for one day soon.
onfocus.news
Assumption Dominates Pacelli, Improves to 5-1 and atop CWC-Small
The Assumption Royals moved to 5-1 on the season with a 41-6 drubbing of Pacelli in CWC-Small Football. “This was a great all around effort by our boys! So proud of how we dominated all 3 facets of the game,” explained Assumption Head Coach Jeff Sullivan. Nick Leberg gained...
onfocus.news
Stevens Point’s Roisin Willis Featured in NFHS Video Segment
Stevens Poiint’s Roisin Willis, who shattered the state record in the 800 by over five seconds and national record by two seconds, is featured on the NFHS Overtime segment, highlighting accomplishments from athletes acrss the country. Check out the feature HERE. 2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onfocus.news
Port Edwards Football Crushes Marion/Tigerton
The Port Edwards Blackhawks improved to 3-2, 1-1 in the 8 Player Central Conference, with a 52-6 win over Marion/Tigerton. Timmy Tranel completed 4 of 6 passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns, and had touchdown runs of 35, 25 and 46 yards. Tranel also had 5 solo tackles and assisted on 3 others for Port Edwards.
onfocus.news
Watch Out for Riders: Tips on sharing the road
WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, approximately 100 motorcyclists are killed and more than 2,500 are injured each year in Wisconsin traffic crashes. Last September, Wisconsin saw a total of 314 crashes resulting in 17 fatalities and 267 injuries. This weekend, drivers may experience...
onfocus.news
Stevens Point Roars Past Wisconsin Rapids
No. 1 – Tatum Thielman, STEVENS POINT def. Corinne Sazama, Wisconsin Rapids, 6-0 , 6-0 No. 2 – Rylan Woytasik, STEVENS POINT def. Jenna Wentland, Wisconsin Rapids, 6-3 , 6-0 No. 3 – Addison Jandrain, STEVENS POINT def. Hayley Jensen, Wisconsin Rapids, 6-4 , 6-1 No. 4 – Lily Meeks, STEVENS POINT def. Julia Krueger, Wisconsin Rapids, 6-0 , 6-0.
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Rapids Girls Tennis Nets Win over D.C. Everest
No. 1 – Nina Allen , D C EVEREST def. Corinne Sazama, Wisconsin Rapids, 7-5 , 6-3 , -; No. 2 – Kyra Loomans, D C EVEREST def. Jenna Wentland, Wisconsin Rapids, 6-1 , 6-3 , -; No. 3 – Hayley Jensen, Wisconsin Rapids def. Nya Harrington, D C EVEREST , 7-5 , 3-6 , 7-6 (4);
IN THIS ARTICLE
onfocus.news
In Our Hearts Forever Infant Loss Memorial Service Scheduled for October 15
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Each October, memorial services are held to remember the babies who die each year through pregnancy loss, stillbirth and newborn death. Attended by parents, families, friends, and health care professionals across the United States, these memorials symbolically unite those who have experienced a loss and those who care for them.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Volleyball sweeps Wausau West
Marshfield swept Wausau West in straight sets,25-9, 25-15, 25-16. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team...
onfocus.news
Newman Goes 2-1 at Tomahawk Volleyball Invite
The Newman Cardinals fell to Tomahawk and defeated Antigo and Prentice at the Tomahawk Volleyball Quad Friday evening. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in...
onfocus.news
Latest rankings from Wisconsin State Country Coaches Association Includes Multipla Area teams
The latest poll from the Wisconsin Cross Country Coache Association has multiple area teams ranked:. Pacelli boys are #2, Phillips #8, #16 all in Division 3. Assumption girls are #1, Stratford #8 in Division 3. Complete rankings HERE. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
onfocus.news
Marshfield Middle School Tennis Defeats St. Peter’s
Marshfield Middle School Girls Tennis improved their record to 7-2 this afternoon with a team win against St. Peter’s (Pacelli) The Tigers had 17 athletes competed in 23 matches. When all matches were complete Marshfield defeated St. Peters 14-9. Dominating in our Doubles bracket was Lilly Griesbach & Audrey...
onfocus.news
Wausau West Improves to 5-1 with Win over SPASH
Wausau W.est jumped out to a 20-3 halftime lead and then stayed the course the rest of the way, collecting a 27-17 win over Stevens Point. SPASH took its only lead of the game on a 33 yard field goal by Cameron Saeger. The Warriors then fought right back with...
onfocus.news
D.C. Everest Outdoes SPASH
D.C. Everest prevailed over SPASH in WVC Boys soccer, 4-1. SPASH took an early 1-0 lead on a goal from Andrew Falkavage. Raul Rosales had two goals to lead the Evergreens. DCE also had goals from Jacob Gissel and Tyler Goertz. Efrain Jaimes-Patino Jr. had 10 saves for SPASH. Jacob...
onfocus.news
Athens Outlasts Abbotsford in Five Set Marawood Battle
Abbotsford and Athens engaged in a Marawood Volleyball Classic, and when the dust settled, it was the Bluejays who prevailed in five sets, 25-20, 20-25, 24-26, 25-16, 15-8. Jazelle Hartwig led Athens with 15 kills and 19 assists. Savannah Epping paced Athens with 19 digs. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic...
onfocus.news
Tomahawk Volleyball Sweeps Mosinee, Ends Mosinee’s GNC Win Streak at 60
Tomahawk defeated Mosinee in Great Northern Conference volleyball, 25-17, 25-21, 25-19 Mosinee’s GNC win streak ends at 60. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams...
onfocus.news
Thorp Football Shuts out Greenwood, Moves to 5-0
The Thorp Cardinals turned in a dominating performance Friday evening, shutting down Greenwood 65-0, moving to 5-0 and tied atop the 8-Player CWC-East standings for first place with Owen-Withee. Aiden Rosemeyer had two touchdown passes and rushed for a third touchdown. Logan Hanson rushed for 141 yards on 7 carries...
onfocus.news
Mosinee Take Care of Northland Pines, Claim River Cup in Shutout Win
Mosinee lights up Northland Pines to win The River Cup, 4-0 Early in the season Mosinee and Northland Pines played down to the wire for a tie game. The River Cup, an annual travelling trophy between Mosinee and Northland Pines, would go to the team that won the season series. Mosinee left no doubt on the winner of The Cup with a resounding shut out of the Eagles.
onfocus.news
D.C. Everest Defeats Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire North at Evergreen Invite
Everest extends their winning streak to 9 in a row after beating Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire North at the Evergreen Invite. Everest is now 9-1 (3-0 in conference). Home vs. Chippewa Falls (9/16) Chippewa Falls 1. DCE 8. Goals/Assists. DCE Cheryee Lor (13’) A: Nolan Alves. DCE Evan...
Comments / 0