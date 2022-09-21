WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Each October, memorial services are held to remember the babies who die each year through pregnancy loss, stillbirth and newborn death. Attended by parents, families, friends, and health care professionals across the United States, these memorials symbolically unite those who have experienced a loss and those who care for them.

