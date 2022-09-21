Randy Gilley age 63, of Smithville passed away Tuesday August 30, 2022, at St. Thomas Mid-Town Hospital. He was born June 27, 1959, to his parents the late James Garland and Ethel Mae Hale Gilley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Betty Gilley Young, Mark and Stevie Young. Mr. Gilley was a member of Cave Springs Missionary Baptist Church and worked at the Rock Crusher in Liberty for 13 years and for DeKalb County Highway Department for 16 years. He is survived by his wife, Joannia Thompson of Smithville; stepchildren, Lee Ann Brakeall of Alexandria, Joseph Thomason, Jr. of Smithville, and Dewayne Thomason of McMinnville; granddaughter, Brittany (Cody) Harrell; nieces, Leslie (Charles) Martin of Smithville, and Amanda Young of McMinnville; special cousin, Kenneth (Marie) Derting of Liberty. A Graveside Memorial Service will be held 2 PM Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Salem Cemetery with Bro. Michael Hale officiating. There will not be any visitation or services at the funeral home. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

SMITHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO