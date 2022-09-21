Read full article on original website
Related
wjle.com
Colby Barnes has another big night in Tigers 55-7 thumping of Cannon County
Talented Tiger running back Colby Barnes had another big night scoring five of the eight touchdowns in DeKalb County’s 55-7 thumping of the Cannon County Lions at Woodbury Friday night. DeKalb County improves to 5-1 overall and will host the struggling Livingston Academy Wildcats (0-6) next Friday night, September...
wjle.com
Aspen Contracting Awards Lou Ann Sanders of Smithville a free roof (View video here)
A Smithville woman got a brand-new roof for her home free of charge Friday thanks to Covers 4 Others , a program which awards new roofs to recipients across the nation who are nominated and selected through a public voting process. Lou Ann Sanders of Lincoln Street is among only...
wjle.com
Randy Gilley
Randy Gilley age 63, of Smithville passed away Tuesday August 30, 2022, at St. Thomas Mid-Town Hospital. He was born June 27, 1959, to his parents the late James Garland and Ethel Mae Hale Gilley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Betty Gilley Young, Mark and Stevie Young. Mr. Gilley was a member of Cave Springs Missionary Baptist Church and worked at the Rock Crusher in Liberty for 13 years and for DeKalb County Highway Department for 16 years. He is survived by his wife, Joannia Thompson of Smithville; stepchildren, Lee Ann Brakeall of Alexandria, Joseph Thomason, Jr. of Smithville, and Dewayne Thomason of McMinnville; granddaughter, Brittany (Cody) Harrell; nieces, Leslie (Charles) Martin of Smithville, and Amanda Young of McMinnville; special cousin, Kenneth (Marie) Derting of Liberty. A Graveside Memorial Service will be held 2 PM Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Salem Cemetery with Bro. Michael Hale officiating. There will not be any visitation or services at the funeral home. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
wjle.com
No Bond for Martinez
The man charged with first degree murder in the beating death of his girlfriend this week will remain in jail without bond. 35-year-old Simon Rodriguez Martinez made his first appearance in DeKalb County General Sessions Court Thursday. The presiding judge, Vester Parsley, who filled in for Judge Brandon Cox, did not set a bond for Martinez but has scheduled a preliminary hearing for him on October 11. The District Public Defenders Office will represent him. Judge Cox had to be absent due to a judicial conference he was attending.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjle.com
Former County Landfill Employee Charged with Theft and Debit Card Fraud
A DeKalb County Landfill employee has been terminated and charged with theft and fraudulent use of a debit card for allegedly using a county government fuel card for personal use. The theft allegedly occurred multiple times from June 21, 2021 to September 11, 2022 totaling almost $3,000. 54-year-old Mark Randall...
Comments / 0