3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Best Everything Vendor: Truck Outside the Garfield Green Line Stop
Best of Bronzeville & Washington Park 2022 The post Best Everything Vendor: Truck Outside the Garfield Green Line Stop appeared first on South Side Weekly.
thechicagogenius.com
Guy Riding Down Western on Scooter Either Going to be Fine or Instantly Dead
WESTERN AVE — Drivers and bus passengers traveling down Chicago’s infamously congested, permanently-under-construction thoroughfare, Western Ave, might have seen a brave man riding an electric Lime scooter on the busy street. Witnesses agreed that the man, who was wearing business casual attire, a backpack, and no helmet, was either going to be fine on his way to wherever he was heading, or instantly dead if anything went wrong.
indiana105.com
I-65 Ramp Closures Announced for Concrete Restoration
In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces several Interstate 65 ramp closures for concrete restoration projects. Construction is scheduled to begin on or after September 23rd with work expected to wrap up by mid-October. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. The closures, which...
blockclubchicago.org
New Cold Storage Facility That Would Replace McKinley Park Building Would Be ‘Another Blank Wall On Ashland,’ Neighbors Say
MCKINLEY PARK — Developers plans to replace a large industrial building in McKinley Park with a cold storage facility, but neighbors are concerned about potential pollution and preserving the building’s historical architecture. Developers with Karis Cold presented their plans at a community meeting Wednesday night. The group has...
South Holland woman ID'd after killed in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash; 4 others injured
The Major Accidents unit is investigating after a woman was killed and four others were hurt in a DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash, police said.
1 woman killed, 3 others critically injured in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead and three other people are critically injured following a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive overnight. Police said around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a crash, in the 5300 block of South Lake Shore Drive, involving a Toyota Corolla and a Kia Forte. A 35-year-old female woman who was riding in the Toyota was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department where she was pronounced dead. A 64-year-old woman was also transported to U of C in critical condition. A 69-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were taken to Northwestern Hospital also in critical condition, according to fire officials. All northbound lanes are closed. The Major Accidents unit is on the scene investigating the cause of the crash. No further information was immediately available.
18-year-old killed after crashing into concrete pillars, brick wall
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Thursday, September 22, at approximately 8:10 p.m., Indiana State Police was called to investigate a fatal crash in Michigan City. A preliminary investigation by police shows that at approximately 8 p.m., Michigan City officers observed a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way on Michigan Boulevard. Officers attempted to pull the […]
fox32chicago.com
CTA holding career fair to hire full-time bus operators and mechanics
CHICAGO - The Chicago Transit Authority will be holding a career fair next week as it looks to hire bus operators and bus mechanics. The nation's second-largest transit agency said it will hold an on-site career fair on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to interview interested applicants. The CTA did not specify how many positions they are seeking to fill.
fox32chicago.com
Plan to expand private booting in Chicago hits roadblock
CHICAGO - A plan to expand private booting in the city of Chicago has hit a roadblock. A full City Council vote was delayed Wednesday. The controversial ordinance would expand businesses' right to boot cars in private parking lots. Currently, booting on private lots is allowed only if the local...
Rideshare passenger shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A rideshare passenger was shot and wounded on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of West Lake around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police said a 23-year-old man was in the back seat of a Lyft vehicle, when someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire. The man was struck […]
What are your favorite streets to walk down in Chicago?
I like to take long, aimless, ambling walks through the city. I often prefer streets with a lot of businesses to residential streets, even though looking at the houses can be nice.
fox32chicago.com
Man torches vehicles on Chicago's West Side, video shows
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who torched three cars on the city's West Side over the weekend. The brazen crime was caught on camera and the man at the center of it appeared unfazed, according to surveillance video. Luckily, no one was hurt but all three...
Austin Weekly News
At Mars Candy meeting, residents ponder past when thinking about site’s future
At another public meeting related to the redevelopment of the Mars Candy Factory, 2019 N. Oak Park Ave. in Galewood, on Sept. 13, attendees leaned on Chicago’s history to imagine a plan for redeveloping the factory once the company closes it in 2024. Mars officials announced in January that...
Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook
arynook: an architectural preservationist’s dream. Upon entering this community, one is immediately aware of how unique it is. Unlike the grid layout typical of most Chicago neighborhoods, Marynook is a […] The post Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Police supporters march through Chicago with police escort, unclear if they obtained permit
For three days this week, a small band of Chicago police supporters has been marching through the city’s streets with police escorts. Robert Swiderski, of Running for Blue Lives, said his group has been marching since Tuesday.
Man dies days after Chicago building explosion, collapse; cause still undetermined
The collapse and explosion Tuesday initially left eight people injured, including three seriously.
fox32chicago.com
Park Forest woman charged with DUI in deadly rollover crash
LOCKPORT, Ill. - A Park Forest woman has been charged with driving under the influence in a July rollover crash that killed a passenger in her car and critically wounded another. Niara Harris, 32, turned herself in to police Thursday. Harris was driving with two passengers on I-355 around 4...
Teen wounded in South Austin drive-by shooting on West Side, Chicago police say
The teen was walking with a friend on the sidewalk when someone in a black SUV fired shots from inside the vehicle, according to the police.
CBS News
Naperville man dies after fall in apparent freak accident in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- A Naperville man is dead after an apparent accident Thursday afternoon in Morris, according to Grundy County Coroner's John Callahan's office. Around 2:30 p.m., the man identified as Chenping Ni, 58, and the owner of the property, in the 1000 block of Quail Drive, was trimming tree limbs from a ladder. One of the limbs came back and knocked him off the ladder – causing him to fall to the ground.
cwbchicago.com
3-time convicted burglar, on bail for 2 burglaries, burglarized 3 more Lakeview homes this week, prosecutors say
A three-time convicted burglars on bail for two burglary cases, burglarized three more Lakeview homes on Wednesday evening, prosecutors say. Chicago police allegedly found property belonging to all of the latest victims in his backpack. The Lakeview break-ins occurred between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on September 21. Prosecutors said...
