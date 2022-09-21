Read full article on original website
GoFundMe launched to help send remains of man who died in Wednesday’s Fort Hall crash home
FORT HALL — The brother of one of the men who died in Wednesday’s crash near Fort Hall has started crowd-funding efforts to transport his remains. According to a GoFundMe page, the family of Feadem Fidim hopes to raise $5,000 in order to send his remains to his home in the Micronesian islands.
Local man charged with trafficking methamphetamine
POCATELLO — A local man police say was carrying methamphetamine and amphetamine on his return trip from California faces a felony charge. Isaac Cesar Reyes, 25, has been charged with trafficking meth after he was allegedly found in possession of nearly a half-pound of the drug, court records show.
Man arraigned in court after allegedly throwing himself through car windshield
IDAHO FALLS – A man was charged with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor injury to property after reportedly throwing himself through a car windshield to stop a woman from leaving. Idaho Falls Police were called to a home for a disturbance on June 1. When they arrived, they saw a...
Rigby man charged after allegedly eluding trooper in vehicle and throwing suspected marijuana out the window
IDAHO FALLS — A 22-year-old Rigby man faces multiple charges after allegedly eluding a trooper in his vehicle and then throwing suspected marijuana out of his window to prevent it from being discovered. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho State Police, on Sept. 20,...
Local veteran and suicide survivor walks 22 miles to raise awareness
MALAD — A local man is walking 22 miles on 9/22 to raise awareness for veterans who have lost their lives to suicide. Warren Price of Malad started walking Thursday morning at 5:30 a.m. near Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls along U.S. Highway 91. He will end his journey in Blackfoot.
Ashton woman says city denied permit for ramp so her husband could use with wheelchair; city says it did not meet requirements
ASHTON — A local woman says her husband has been having health issues and needs a ramp for a wheelchair outside of their home, however, they’ve been told the ramp does not meet city code. Karon Robertson and her husband George have been living in their Ashton home...
UPDATE: Four killed, 2 men and 2 women, ID’d following Wednesday crash
The four people who died in a fiery crash Wednesday night near Fort Hall have been identified. According to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner, 44-year-old Delight Moemberg, 63-year-old Deborah Pabawena, 37-year-old Feadem Fidim and 28-year-old Philip Ponzo were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. All four were Bannock County residents.
Fiery Crash Kills Four on Fort Hall Reservation
FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-Four people died in a fiery crash Wednesday on the Fort Hall Reservation when a car collided with a potato truck. According to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, emergency crews responded a little after 6:30 p.m. to a report of a car on fire at the intersection of Reservation Road and Rio Vista Road. The car had been headed east on Reservation Road when it crashed with the potatoes truck, all four adults inside the sedan died at the scene. The male driver of the truck was taken to a Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The For Hall Police Department along with Idaho State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Man arrested after SWAT team is called and neighborhood evacuated
IDAHO FALLS — A Bonneville County man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after deputies responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the 2000 N. block of 31st E. Dispatch received the call just before 4 p.m. from a victim who had locked himself in the bathroom of a camper after being threatened by 32-year-old Justin Blaine Haddon. Deputies spoke with the victim on the phone who advised Haddon woke him up and told him he had to deal drugs or he would put a bullet in his head.
Three Grace High School students charged with hazing
GRACE — Three Grace High School students were recently charged in connection to alleged hazing incidents earlier this year, authorities said. Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey told the Idaho State Journal on Thursday that the three students were charged in connection to two separate incidents that occurred near the end of August. Two students were charged with misdemeanor hazing and another student was charged with misdemeanor charges of hazing and...
Local man accused of attempting to strangle 13-year-old boy
POCATELLO — A 35-year-old local man has been charged with felony injury to a child after police say he attempted to strangle a 13-year-old boy. Joshua Ray Constantinoff, 35, of Pocatello, was charged on Monday following a Pocatello police investigation on Saturday, according to police and court records. The incident began to unfold around 8:15 p.m. Saturday when Pocatello police were dispatched to the 2400 block of South Second Avenue...
Local Sheriff's Office Warns of Phone Scams
A local sheriff’s office is warning of another scam that is going around. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office wants people to know that if you get a phone call saying that you missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants out for your arrest, hang up the phone.
Four dead, one injured when car and potato truck collide near Chubbuck
Four people died in a two-vehicle crash northwest of Chubbuck early Wednesday evening, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office reported. The 6:40 p.m. wreck involved a potato truck and car at the intersection of Reservation and Rio Vista roads on the border of the Fort Hall Reservation. It is believed the car was traveling east on Reservation Road when it collided with a Searle Farms potato truck driving north on Rio...
Man gets probation revoked, sentenced to prison for stalking
BLACKFOOT – A local man is being sent to prison after admitting to violating the terms of his probation. George Carl Capson, 44, was originally sentenced to probation in May on a felony stalking charge. On Monday, he admitted to violating the terms of that sentence and was ordered...
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
Multiple people dead after wreck near Chubbuck
Multiple people died in a crash northwest of Chubbuck early Wednesday evening, Idaho State Police reported. The wreck involved two vehicles at the intersection of Reservation and Rio Vista roads around 6:40 p.m. One of the vehicles reportedly caught fire following the collision, which occurred on the border of the Fort Hall Reservation. Authorities have...
Portneuf Medical Center achieves another milestone in heart care
POCATELLO —The Portneuf Heart and Vascular Institute at Portneuf Medical Center achieved a significant milestone this month, when, for the first time, it utilized the Impella 5.5 heart pump to successfully treat a patient during a procedure performed by Jacob DeLaRosa, MD, cardiothoracic surgeon. Many patients can undergo major...
Man arraigned on felony drug charges after initial investigation into illegal fireworks
IDAHO FALLS – A man was arraigned in district court Monday for multiple felonies after he was initially investigated in June for using illegal fireworks. Cade Gabriel Jose Nish, 26, pleaded not guilty to all charges, including one count of felony grand theft of firearms, rifles, or shotguns, three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, one count of felony manufacturing of a controlled substance, two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and one count of misdemeanor use of drug paraphernalia.
Puppy Market in Ammon attracts protesters
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)- Almost every Saturday during the warmer months, people often sell puppies in the parking lot near Sportsman’s Warehouse. Drake Plazier was there to protest the market and the sellers. He says his main goal is to remind people about animals in the shelters who still need...
Collect gems or rocks? Idaho Falls rock club is holding its annual sale
