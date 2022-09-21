As far back as he can remember, Josh Davies always wanted to be a hockey player. "I think I was about two or three when my dad put me into a pair of skates," the feisty forward said. "I just went out there and skated. I remember that my mom told me that I wouldn't skate without a hockey stick in my hand, so she gave me one and it just kind of went from there."

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO