Sabres announce 2022 training camp roster
FORWARDS (34) New episode of 'Sabres: Embedded' goes behind the scenes of free agency. See how GM Kevyn Adams landed Comrie and Lyubushkin. A new episode of "Buffalo Sabres: Embedded" presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is now live on Sabres.com and the team's official YouTube channel.
Report: Bruins sign veteran defenseman to PTO contract
The Boston Bruins had room to invite one more player to 2022 training camp, and it appears they're doing so. The Bruins are adding veteran defenseman Anton Stralman on a professional tryout contract, or PTO, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Ty Anderson reported Thursday. PTOs aren't standard NHL contracts, but allow...
New Florida Panthers finding good opportunities early in training camp
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Colin White could get used to this. Put in a great position to succeed right out of the gate, the new Florida Panthers forward has been spending the first few on-ice sessions of training camp playing primarily on a line with a pair of talented hard-nosed forwards in Sam Bennett and fellow newcomer Matthew Tkachuk.
PROSPECTS: Josh Davies joins 'Panthers Pipeline' podcast
As far back as he can remember, Josh Davies always wanted to be a hockey player. "I think I was about two or three when my dad put me into a pair of skates," the feisty forward said. "I just went out there and skated. I remember that my mom told me that I wouldn't skate without a hockey stick in my hand, so she gave me one and it just kind of went from there."
Handicapping the 2022-23 Calgary Flames roster as training camp begins
Friends, there are 67 players at Calgary Flames training camp. Obviously, not all 67 players are going to make the team. Heck, all 67 players don’t have an equal chance of making the team. To help everybody navigate the many, many players in camp, here’s how things stack up...
Improving Sabres Lock Up GM Kevyn Adams On Multi-Year Extension
The Buffalo Sabres have missed the playoffs the last 11 seasons and have seemingly been in rebuild mode for most of that period, but the club appears to have turned the corner under General manager Kevyn Adams, who was rewarded with a multi-year contract extension on Wednesday. The Western New...
Devils to Scrimmage on Day Two of Camp | NOTEBOOK
After the first day of training camp where all three groups of players took part in an hour-long practice session, the schedule will look a bit different on Friday. Today will be the first of three scrimmages the Devils will take part in, with Groups B and C going head to head at 10:50 a.m. The scrimmage will be live-streamed on Devils' social media platforms.
Bernier Plays, Smith Stands Out in First Scrimmage of Camp | FEATURE
The first scrimmage of camp was an opportunity for first impressions, and players battling back from injury. A scrimmage like this isn't always about the final score, though being athletes it's always competitive, but it's a first real opportunity to showcase yourself to the coaching staff and management. From players making a first impression as newcomers, to players battling back from injury, this was the first opportunity at camp to appear in game-action and see where they measure up.
Excitement Surrounds Panthers Players After Offseason Shakeup
As the Florida Panthers arrived at their annual media day to kick off the season, you got the sense there was new-found energy in the building. Especially with all the changes in the offseason. After a post-season that ended far too early, players of the Florida Panthers were eager to...
Bruins training camp: Four young players who could make the NHL roster
The Boston Bruins need to do a better job drafting younger players, developing them and giving them a real opportunity to showcase their talents at the NHL level. A failure in recent years to accomplish these objectives has forced the team to plug roster holes, especially in the bottom-six, via free agency and the trade market. That's not sustainable.
2022 Flyers Training Camp: Day 2
On the first day of ‘Camp Tortorella,’ no pucks were included. Just ice, skates, and time. John Tortorella began the 2022 Flyers Training Camp with an exclusive skating session for each group. He stuck to his guns, mentally and physically challenging his roster. Tortorella explained:. “It doesn’t matter...
Islanders Sign Schneider, Soshnikov and Wotherspoon
Islanders sign Cory Schneider, forward Nikita Soshnikov and defenseman Parker Wotherspoon to one-year deals. The New York Islanders announced today that goaltender Cory Schneider, forward Nikita Soshnikov and defenseman Parker Wotherspoon have signed one-year deals. Schneider, 36, appeared in one game with the Islanders last season, making 27 saves to...
Avalanche 2022-23 Training Camp Roster
Full list of players in attendance at the 2022-23 Avalanche Training Camp. See below for the full list of players in attendance at the Colorado Avalanche's 2022-23 training camp roster. Click here for full details on the skaters. Landeskog to Miss Start of Season with Lower-Body Injury. Avalanche captain Gabriel...
