Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sabres give GM Kevyn Adams multiyear extension
The Buffalo Sabres have signed general manager Kevyn Adams to a multiyear extension, the team announced Wednesday. Terms of the contract have not been reported or released. Adams is entering his third season as general manager and 14th season with the organization overall as an executive. First joining the Sabres as a development coach in 2009-10 after announcing his retirement in early 2009, Adams made the jump to the NHL bench after just two seasons. Named an assistant coach for the 2011-12 season, he was behind the bench for the first two seasons of the team’s current 11-season playoff drought. At that point, he was named a director of the team for 2013-14, whose responsibilities included overseeing Buffalo’s youth hockey program.
Yardbarker
Jeff Gorton setup New York Rangers for success, Chris Drury needs to finish the job
The New York Rangers are considered a playoff team and a Stanley Cup contender for the 2022-23 season. A lot of the success they experienced last year and will in the near future is due in large part to players that former GM Jeff Gorton either drafted, signed, or traded for.
NHL
Medical updates from training camp - Sept. 22
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens issued several medical updates on Thursday just before the speed and conditioning testing began at the Bell Sports Complex. Nick Suzuki has a lower-body injury and will miss two weeks. Josh Anderson has an upper-body injury. He's listed as day-to-day. Jake Evans has an upper-body injury....
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade
New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Buffalo Sabres reward GM Kevyn Adams with contract extension
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Though his rebuilding job is far from complete, Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams signed a contract extension on Wednesday, an indication that ownership believes he has the franchise pointed in the right direction. Terms of the extension were not revealed. Adams, who's in his third season...
NHL
Islanders Sign Schneider, Soshnikov and Wotherspoon
Islanders sign Cory Schneider, forward Nikita Soshnikov and defenseman Parker Wotherspoon to one-year deals. The New York Islanders announced today that goaltender Cory Schneider, forward Nikita Soshnikov and defenseman Parker Wotherspoon have signed one-year deals. Schneider, 36, appeared in one game with the Islanders last season, making 27 saves to...
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames groupings start coming together on first day of training camp
The Calgary Flames began their 2022-23 training camp in earnest on Thursday morning, hitting the ice for the first time as a formal group and starting to craft this year’s edition of the team. With a bunch of new faces in camp from an eventful off-season, Thursday was the first time to see everybody together.
NHL・
NHL
'NHL Fantasy on Ice' draft to stream on YouTube
Live show, presented by Truly Hard Seltzer, will air Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. ET. The inaugural Fantasy on Ice Draft, presented by Truly, will give you all the tips you need to dominate your league. Tune-in Sept. 27 at 3pm. 00:47 •. With the 2022-23 NHL season around...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning came into the 2021-22 season with sky-high expectations thanks to two straight Stanley Cups. There was some concern of a step back because they lost all three pieces of their coveted third line of Blake Coleman, Yanni Gourde, and Barclay Goodrow, but many still expected the Lightning to be competitive.
Yardbarker
The 2022 Flyers Training Camp Guide
The training camp roster includes all players tied to an NHL or AHL contract, Flyers prospects, and camp invites. The 2022 Flyers Training Camp roster consists of 41 forwards, 22 defensemen, and eight goaltenders. Wade Allison. Allison suffered an injury against the New York Rangers in the 2021 Rookie Camp...
Sabres expected to name captain prior to regular season
The Buffalo Sabres haven’t officially had a captain since just prior to this season when they stripped the title from the injured Jack Eichel prior to an early-season trade to the Vegas Golden Knights. That year-long absence will come to an end soon, though, as newly-extended general manager Kevyn Adams told reporters today that the team will announce their leadership group for 2022-23, including a team captain, prior to the regular season.
Sabres' Dahlin expects even more improvement in his game.
Dahlin loves hockey so he watched the Stanley Cup playoffs, but he hated it. He said, “I don’t really want to watch the playoffs, but I can’t not watch it, but it pisses you off for sure.
Comments / 0