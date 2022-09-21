Read full article on original website
Related
2022 El Paso-Area Corn Mazes and Pumpkin Patches: What’s New and What’s in Store
Attention lovers of fall-time corn mazes: your “corny” adventure awaits. Those looking to pick out the perfect pumpkin from among acres and acres of orange gourds, or wander into a field of cornstalks that tower over your head can do so this year at three area farms in El Paso and Southern New Mexico.
The Top 10 Popular Texas Bucket List Destinations On YouTube
The Texas Bucket List has given people a chance to experience parts of Texas that, perhaps many of us never had the chance to check out. A lot of these spots are places we know & love. But are the most popular TX destinations according to views on the Texas Bucket List YouTube page?
Enjoy Breathtaking Views at This Unique Airbnb Bus In Texas
Over the years I have shared some places you can escape to for a peaceful getaway outside of El Paso. Now when you think of an Airbnb you picture either a house or an apartment, not a motorized vehicle. But one unique Airbnb in Texas is stationed at one heck...
Majestic Spot for Peace & Quiet In NM Isn’t Far From El Paso
There are tons of places in Texas and New Mexico that are worth visiting when you need an escape. Sometimes those places we love to escape to are far from city lights and sounds. Normally, those kinds of spots hidden away have such a majestic view and delightful sounds. By...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
93.1 KISS FM
El Paso, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0