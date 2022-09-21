Read full article on original website
The Wills Group Raises Over $342,000 at Their Sixth Annual Blackie Wills Golf Classic in Support of its Community Engagement Signature Programs: Nourishing Children and Families and Reimagining Outdoor Spaces
LA PLATA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- The Wills Group, a family-owned company headquartered in La Plata, Maryland, raised more than $342,000 in support of the Blackie Wills Community Leadership Fund at its sixth annual Blackie Wills Golf Classic held at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City, Maryland on Monday, September 12. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005947/en/ Wills Group employees and partners pack over 300 Weekend Backpacks at sixth annual Blackie Wills Golf Classic. Photo credit: Ana Isabel Photography.
Central Bucks Basketball League Raises $5,000 For Local Foster Children at Recent Tournament
The tournament raised funds for local children in need.Image via iStock. A local basketball league recently raised a large sum of donations for a nearby foster care service through a major tournament.
Seaford seniors earn recognition by College Board
The College Board has honored two Seaford High School seniors for their academic success as part of its national recognition programs. Ryan Baldwin received the National African American Recognition Award and Kaitlin Davis earned the National Hispanic Recognition Award. The honors are based on their performance on eligible College Board exams including the PSAT and Advanced Placement tests.
District 742 Announces Attendance
ST. CLOUD -- Attendance at District 742 schools is down, but only by 1%. At last night’s school board meeting, the total enrollment at all schools in District 742 was listed at 9,557. That’s down from 9,710 students at the beginning of the school year in 2021. Executive...
Wilton High School football team raises money for cancer nonprofit during season opener
Wilton High School’s football team dedicated their home opener on Friday to raising awareness and funds for childhood cancer.
Girls at Work, Inc. shows girls they can do anything they put their mind to
Girls are bombarded with messages from a very young age telling them that they can’t , that is too big, this is too heavy, those are too much. Elaine Hamel founded Girls at Work, Inc. in 2000 because to her, empowerment isn't just a buzzword but a way of life. Their mission is to challenge traditional norms and normalize girl power, focusing specifically on uplifting and supporting inner city girls between the ages of 8 and 18, who need stability, safety, and confidence. The girls attending summer camps or after-school programs work in groups and learn how to problem solve, communicate, and use tools to build something practical. Hamel believes that learning how to use power tools shows the girls that they can do anything they put their minds to, better preparing them for a bright future.
