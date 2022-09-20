ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texans Love H-E-B For These 4 Good Reasons

One of the great obsessions that Texans hold dear is a grocery store called HEB. The San-Antonio-based supermarket chain encompasses over 340 locations across the state of Texas and brings in droves of loyal customers. The company consistently lives up to its motto: “Here Everything’s Better.”. But not...
93.1 KISS FM

5 Burger Joints We'd Welcome Now That Wendy's Closed Near UTEP

We're sharing our wish list of five burger joints we'd love to see move in now that Wendy's near UTEP has closed permanently. Another business has bit the dust along North Mesa St. as the longtime-standing Wendy's burger spot has closed its doors with no plans to reopen. The nearest Wendy's location for folks in the Kern and UTEP area will now be further up north at 7453 North Mesa.
KBAT 99.9

Wayback Wednesday: Guess What Texas City This Is In 140 Year Old Picture?

Don't you love old vintage pictures of paces that you love? Seeing old pictures of places in Texas is a treat. We love our TEXAS and when old pictures are discovered I think it's an awesome thing. Like this picture. Yeah, it looks pretty vintage, It's actually a picture taken in one of our awesome cities here in Texas. Can you guess which city? Here are 5 clues!
KTSM

El Paso star on the mountain will be dark until October

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso star on the Franklin mountain will be dark from September 23 until September 30 due to maintenance according to the El Paso Chamber. The star will return on October 1st, the El Paso Chamber saying it will be even brighter when it returns after the maintenance. ”The […]
KTSM

Restaurant week hosted by Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting Friday, Sept. 23 through Sept. 30, participating restaurants in Downtown El Paso will have special menus and pricing for a chance to try something new. This is an annual event for all foodies of El Paso. It is recommended to make a reservation at one of the participating restaurants, […]
Reform Austin

Dark Money Group Hits Abbott, Patrick And Paxton In TV Ad

In early September, an unknown group purchased a $6.1 million statewide television campaign in Texas blasting Gov. Greg Abbott for a slew of issues as he campaigns for re-election this November. This week, the mysterious group expanded their campaign to include an attack, in both English and Spanish, to include...
KTSM

The City of El Paso hosts job and education fair

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City and Workforce Solutions Borderplex are hosting a job and education fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 10 to 2p.m. The fair will be held at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens Event Pavilion. The fair will offer many employment and networking opportunities with the city and other […]
KTSM

New Baby Alert! El Paso Zoo welcomes Mongolian horse

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The newborn Przewalski horse also known as the Mongolian horse, is the third of its kind born at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens. “We are excited for the birth of our new Przewalski’s horse and the fact that we are contributing to the conservation and survival of the […]
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

