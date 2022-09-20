Read full article on original website
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
These Texas chocolate shops named among best chocolate shops in the nation
Chocolate, everybody loves it... unless you don't and that's okay.
Texans Love H-E-B For These 4 Good Reasons
One of the great obsessions that Texans hold dear is a grocery store called HEB. The San-Antonio-based supermarket chain encompasses over 340 locations across the state of Texas and brings in droves of loyal customers. The company consistently lives up to its motto: “Here Everything’s Better.”. But not...
El Paso Hotel Chosen As One of Best Places To Stay In Texas
Lately the Sun City has been shown a ton of love from people all over social media; from influencers choosing some great local restaurants, or just coming to visit for the first time. Well recently another influencer, the Texas Travel blogger, Ana aka The Bucket List Latina, on Instagram, has...
5 Burger Joints We’d Welcome Now That Wendy’s Closed Near UTEP
We're sharing our wish list of five burger joints we'd love to see move in now that Wendy's near UTEP has closed permanently. Another business has bit the dust along North Mesa St. as the longtime-standing Wendy's burger spot has closed its doors with no plans to reopen. The nearest Wendy's location for folks in the Kern and UTEP area will now be further up north at 7453 North Mesa.
Study ranks top 5 burger chains in Texas, Whataburger responds to not making the list
A study conducted by Top Data has ranked the top five burger chains in the U.S. by state, and Whataburger did not make the list for Texas.
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
Burgers, burgers, burgers, that's what we're talking about today after a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!
Wayback Wednesday: Guess What Texas City This Is In 140 Year Old Picture?
Don't you love old vintage pictures of paces that you love? Seeing old pictures of places in Texas is a treat. We love our TEXAS and when old pictures are discovered I think it's an awesome thing. Like this picture. Yeah, it looks pretty vintage, It's actually a picture taken in one of our awesome cities here in Texas. Can you guess which city? Here are 5 clues!
El Paso star on the mountain will be dark until October
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso star on the Franklin mountain will be dark from September 23 until September 30 due to maintenance according to the El Paso Chamber. The star will return on October 1st, the El Paso Chamber saying it will be even brighter when it returns after the maintenance. ”The […]
Restaurant week hosted by Downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting Friday, Sept. 23 through Sept. 30, participating restaurants in Downtown El Paso will have special menus and pricing for a chance to try something new. This is an annual event for all foodies of El Paso. It is recommended to make a reservation at one of the participating restaurants, […]
'Totally Insane': Texas H-E-B Shoppers Wait In Super Long Line For Opening
"We are so happy that H-E-B is finally here."
Beto O’Rourke concludes campaign tour as Greg Abbott addresses rally in Alice, Texas
Beto O’Rourke wraps up his 49-day tour of Texas in San Antonio. An event surrounded by music, merchandise, local artists and community sounds more like a farmers market or artisan fair when, in reality, it is a final push to assemble Democratic voters in Texas. Nestled in the heart...
Report says this restaurant has the best pizza in Texas
What was your first food love? Maybe it was a hamburger, chicken tenders, noodles, ice cream, bacon, or maybe it was something that is loved worldwide and has been loved for generations, pizza.
Dark Money Group Hits Abbott, Patrick And Paxton In TV Ad
In early September, an unknown group purchased a $6.1 million statewide television campaign in Texas blasting Gov. Greg Abbott for a slew of issues as he campaigns for re-election this November. This week, the mysterious group expanded their campaign to include an attack, in both English and Spanish, to include...
El Pasoans Would Love To See These Local Restaurants Open Up In Our Airport
Traveling. It’s all fun and games until you’re stuck in an airport because of delays and the airport you’re at doesn’t have the best restaurant or store options!. Now, I’m not much of an airplane traveler. I prefer road trips, but I have traveled a few times and I have witnessed some pretty amazing airports!
This restaurant near Houston has the best Chinese takeout in Texas, report says
Chinese takeout is a staple for most busy households across the United States as parents getting home late from work don't have time to cook, they turn to one of the greatest cuisines for a delicious and quick bite-to-eat.
Illegal Tamales? What the ‘Cottage Law’ in Texas Means for You
We all want to make sure the food we're eating is safe. That's why we pay attention to things like the 'Clean Plate Award', and if the restaurant we plan to visit got a good report from the health inspector. Illegal Tamales in Texas. However, thousands of people on social...
The City of El Paso hosts job and education fair
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City and Workforce Solutions Borderplex are hosting a job and education fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 10 to 2p.m. The fair will be held at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens Event Pavilion. The fair will offer many employment and networking opportunities with the city and other […]
New Baby Alert! El Paso Zoo welcomes Mongolian horse
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The newborn Przewalski horse also known as the Mongolian horse, is the third of its kind born at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens. “We are excited for the birth of our new Przewalski’s horse and the fact that we are contributing to the conservation and survival of the […]
Pugs reunited with migrant owners at end of 3,000-mile trek from Venezuela
"You never know what the Border Patrol is going to encounter at the border. We’re trying to be humane, not only with the people, but also with the animals we encounter.” El Paso Border Patrol Sector Chief Agent Gloria I. Chavez
