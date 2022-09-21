Read full article on original website
Related
Woodlands Online& LLC
Open House - 178 Velvet Leaf Place
Charming single-story home on a quiet cul-de-sac corner lot situated in The Woodlands Grogan's Mill Village, surrounded by towering trees. This lovely home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, French door enclosed study, formal dining room, spacious family room and breakfast room off the kitchen.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Lake Conroe Winery Tour
The Lake Conroe Winery Tour will take you on a journey to experience three of Lake Conroe's local wineries: Bernhardt Winery, Blue Epiphany and H-Wines. This tour includes: Transportation to and from all three locations, one full glass of wine at each stop, a Bernhardt Winery souvenir glass, and a commemorative Texas Brewery Tours souvenir tote bag and hangover kit to remember your trip. Grab lunch before your tour at LandShark Bar & Grill and receive one additional complimentary glass of mo zaik wine with your meal.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.499 Million Home in Spring is A Dream Place for A Perfect Lifestyle
The Home in Spring, a dream property with details in every corner, lots of natural light throughout featuring a floating staircase, covered patio deck with summer kitchen and fireplace and more is now available for sale. This home located at 26 Norlund Way, Spring, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 11,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Alejandra De La Campa (Phone: 936-777-4626) at Keller Williams Woodlands for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Spring.
austinmonthly.com
This Waterside Hotel Dazzles with Coastal Dining, A Swim-Up Bar, and Plenty of Meeting Space
It’s an all-too-familiar dilemma for Texas business owners: You want to find a place for a productive, invigorating corporate retreat for your team, but you also desire a location that will keep your staff relaxed and entertained once the workday is done. Enter South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Everything is bigger, grander in Texas -- at least at this ‘majestic’ Sugar Land estate on the market for $5.6M
SUGAR LAND, Texas – A Sugar Land estate on the market for $5,600,000 proves that folks are still into having bigger and grander things in the Lone Star State. The estate at 5 Cypress Valley Court in the Sweetwater area of Sugar Land has five to six bedrooms, six full and 2 half bathrooms and a whopping 12,011 square feet of living space on a one-acre lot.
houstoniamag.com
10 Houston-Area Antique Shops That Never Get Old
From imported items to one-of-a-kind vintage finds, it’s out with the new and in with the old. Thrifting is in, from shopping second-hand vintage clothes that model forgotten times to collecting accent furnishings or colorful trinkets. Another way to embrace a vintage style is through antiquing. There’s no better feeling than looking for—and scoring—one-of-a-kind items that become the perfect staple piece in your home.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Haunting at Bear Branch scares up Halloween fun with “Panic Room”
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Haunting at Bear Branch returns this October to incite fun and frights for residents and visitors of The Woodlands. Hosted by The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department, The Haunting at Bear Branch will feature a “Panic Room” theme, sure to strike fear in those who brave its path.
Friendswood’s Shipley Do-Nuts Moving from Decades-Old Location
Guests will soon be able to grab that blueberry cake donut and coffee through a convenient drive-thru window.
IN THIS ARTICLE
papercitymag.com
New 33-Story Houston High-Rise’s $3 Million Sales Center Says Plenty About the Posher Than Posh Tower Coming
Interior view of the European spa-inspired pool atop 1661 Tanglewood. Simply visiting the posh sales office for the luxe 1661 Tanglewood residential high-rise provides incentive enough for one with ample resources to seriously consider staking a claim on one of the dwellings in the forthcoming development. The 33-story residential tower,...
Cakes U Crave Dessert Bar brings sweet offerings to Pearland
A mermaid-themed cake design on display at the store's counter. (Photo by Saab Sahi) Cakes U Crave Dessert Bar opened June 4 at 1101 Shadow Creek Parkway, Ste. 107, Pearland, according to a social media post from the company. Both the new Pearland and original Sugar Land locations offer various desserts, including macarons, cakes and cupcakes. www.cakesucrave.com.
5 new additions to the Texas Renaissance Festival
The Texas Renaissance festival has added five new features. (Courtesy Texas Renaissance Festival) The Texas Renaissance Festival will be coming to Todd Mission for a new season from Oct. 8-Nov. 27. Celebrating 48 years, the festival has added a variety of new features from new vendors to new performances. “We...
KIII TV3
Texas' second-largest solar farm being built outside of Houston
HOUSTON — A new farm is being built west of Houston in East Saint Bernard. But this farm won't be growing corn and soybeans. This farm will be producing energy. What will be the state's second-largest solar farm will be spread over 1,500 acres in rural Fort Bend County. The ultimate goal for Spanish company Acciona Energy is to have 590,000 solar panels to power the 317-megawatt plant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why did Krispy cream fail in Houston ?
I can tell you that A LOT rides on how well the franchise licensee (franchise owner) understands the company they are buying into. A ton of nationally successful brands will fail in a new market if there is not support from the company in terms of Marketing and Advertising and support infrastructure. Most companies will gladly take your money in franchise fees, especially if the liability for success is not on their shoulders. Basically, if the franchise operator does know the ins and outs of how the company is structured, they can sometimes be left stranded in an isolated market with little support from the company they bought into. Krispy Kreme has some more complex machinery that has to be maintained as well. If you can’t get a tech out to fix it because the nearest one is in MS, that HOT NOW light is either not coming on, or will be false advertising.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Rock the Row Concert Series Returns this Fall, Sponsored by Tachus Fiber Internet
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Rock the Row returns this fall with an exciting new lineup of live music performances. All concerts take place Thursday nights at Hughes Landing from 7 to 9 p.m. Produced by The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department, the 2022 fall concert series, sponsored by Tachus Fiber Internet, features a variety of local artists. Rock the Row is also sponsored by The Howard Hughes Corporation®.
Could You Finish This 5 Pound Cinnamon Roll in League City, Texas?
It's not uncommon to hear about a Texan who drives for a few hours and then waits in line for their favorite food, you hear about this all the time with barbecue. But would you be willing to take the long drive to League City, Texas which is almost Houston for a large cinnamon roll. Okay, I take that back a gigantic cinnamon roll because that is what you will find at Bonnie's Donuts.
5 of Houston's most picturesque patios for fall dining and drinking
These attractive al fresco spaces provide just the right atmosphere for outdoor dining.
fox26houston.com
Things to do this weekend: Rodeos, corn maze, shrimp festival and more!
Fall is finally here! You can start it off with a trip to a rodeo, a corn maze or even a shrimp festival. Here's a look at just some of the events to check out in the Greater Houston area this weekend. Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo. The 86th...
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas, and more!
When you think of Houston, Italian food is probably not what comes to mind. But one of the best parts of living in Houston is just how diverse the restaurant scene is. And if you find yours googling “Best Italian Restaurants near me”, we have you covered!. Whether...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Frank's Americana Has News, Andiron Announces Chef
Frank's Americana Revival, 3015 Weslayan, is expected to open in 2023. The longtime Houston restaurant is currently located at 3736 Westheimer and will remain in operation at that spot until construction at the new location is completed. The new space will offer 6,895 square feet of space with plenty of...
Mexican Mom Cocina Tradicional brings homemade food to The Woodlands area
Mexican Mom, a traditional Mexican kitchen, opened Sept. 21 on Sawdust Road. (Courtesy Mexican Mom) Mexican Mom Cocina Tradicional opened Sept. 21 at 1027 Sawdust Road, Ste. 375, The Woodlands. The Mexican restaurant offers a weekly menu featuring homemade recipes. 832-614-1798. Facebook: Mexican Mom. REPORTER, THE WOODLANDS. Kylee joined Community...
Comments / 0