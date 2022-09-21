LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -The Northern Hemisphere will turn the page into fall at 9:03 p.m. Thursday. While mother nature isn’t wasting any time dropping our temperatures, what can we expect over the next few months? Perhaps the most notable part of fall, besides the temperatures, is the amount of daylight. Thursday, the sun will rise […]

LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO