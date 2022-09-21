ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Michigan property owners settle PFAS case for $54M

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge has given tentative approval to a $54 million settlement involving 3M Co., a shoe manufacturer and property owners in western Michigan who said their land and wells were contaminated by toxic “forever chemicals.” The class-action deal involves approximately 1,700 properties north of Grand Rapids. The compounds are in a […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Education
State
Delaware State
City
East Lansing, MI
WLNS

Lansing mayor unveils sustainability plan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Mayor Andy Schor unveiled the city’s new sustainability action plan that aims to combat climate change today. The Sustainability Action Plan (SAP) aims to improve energy efficiency, increase the use of renewable energy, protect water resources and land, and better manage material allocation. “The Sustainability Action Plan represents over a […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

What to look out for as fall nears

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -The Northern Hemisphere will turn the page into fall at 9:03 p.m. Thursday. While mother nature isn’t wasting any time dropping our temperatures, what can we expect over the next few months? Perhaps the most notable part of fall, besides the temperatures, is the amount of daylight. Thursday, the sun will rise […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drawing#World Leaders#Marathon#Bots#Msu#Linus College#Msu Hosting#Un General Assembly
WLNS

Over 7,000 people without power in Ingham, Eaton Counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 7,601 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Eaton and Ingham Counties. The outages are localized near Dimondale, Windsor Township, and southern portions of the Grand Ledge area. Consumers Energy has not determined a cause for the outages yet. Power is expected to be restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Laingsburg parade to have ‘siren-free zone’ for autistic child

LAINSBURG, Mich. (WLNS) — Laingsburg is getting ready to celebrate homecoming tomorrow. But this year’s celebration is going to be a little different. Parker is a seventh grader at Laingsburg Middle School who has autism and struggles with loud noises. He loves parades, but often must wear headphones to block out the sirens or even […]
LAINGSBURG, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Education
WLNS

Jury awards $100K; woman says she lost job over Flint data

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who says she lost her job after refusing to falsify blood test results of children exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, her lawyer said Tuesday. April Cook-Hawkins worked at the Genesee County health department for approximately four to five months before being forced to quit in […]
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy