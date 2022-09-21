Read full article on original website
MSU Golf to host big event at American Dunes in Grand Haven
The 18-team tournament is at American Dunes Golf Course.
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: FOWLER WINS BACKROAD BRAWL, MASON REMAINS THE TOP DAWGS FOR REDS
We've got huge games all around the schedule, including out at Haslett where Mason is in town for the Big Game.
New EPA approval for Lansing Ultium Cells plant
The Environmental Protection Agency has made a new approval that will quicken the process of building the new Ultium Cells facility.
Michigan property owners settle PFAS case for $54M
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge has given tentative approval to a $54 million settlement involving 3M Co., a shoe manufacturer and property owners in western Michigan who said their land and wells were contaminated by toxic “forever chemicals.” The class-action deal involves approximately 1,700 properties north of Grand Rapids. The compounds are in a […]
Lansing mayor unveils sustainability plan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Mayor Andy Schor unveiled the city’s new sustainability action plan that aims to combat climate change today. The Sustainability Action Plan (SAP) aims to improve energy efficiency, increase the use of renewable energy, protect water resources and land, and better manage material allocation. “The Sustainability Action Plan represents over a […]
What to look out for as fall nears
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -The Northern Hemisphere will turn the page into fall at 9:03 p.m. Thursday. While mother nature isn’t wasting any time dropping our temperatures, what can we expect over the next few months? Perhaps the most notable part of fall, besides the temperatures, is the amount of daylight. Thursday, the sun will rise […]
Sparrow gets big shipment of new COVID booster
According to Sparrow, the vaccines should be available this week.
Michigan deer pulls a Blake Griffin, jumps over car
The Michigan State Police Fifth District Twitter account shared some dash cam video of an athletic deer casually jumping over a car on the road.
Over 7,000 people without power in Ingham, Eaton Counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 7,601 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Eaton and Ingham Counties. The outages are localized near Dimondale, Windsor Township, and southern portions of the Grand Ledge area. Consumers Energy has not determined a cause for the outages yet. Power is expected to be restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. […]
These shops prove that Lansing loves Halloween
Here’s a few spots in Lansing you can check out this Halloween season.
Laingsburg parade to have ‘siren-free zone’ for autistic child
LAINSBURG, Mich. (WLNS) — Laingsburg is getting ready to celebrate homecoming tomorrow. But this year’s celebration is going to be a little different. Parker is a seventh grader at Laingsburg Middle School who has autism and struggles with loud noises. He loves parades, but often must wear headphones to block out the sirens or even […]
Mel Tucker in ‘improvement mode’ after Washington loss
The third-year coach didn't mince words about the play of the secondary or his coaching ability after watching the tape.
Crime forces ELPD to beef up security
Safety is a growing concern in East Lansing amid recent incidents of violence. Now the East Lansing Police Department says it's beefing up security.
Jury awards $100K; woman says she lost job over Flint data
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who says she lost her job after refusing to falsify blood test results of children exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, her lawyer said Tuesday. April Cook-Hawkins worked at the Genesee County health department for approximately four to five months before being forced to quit in […]
Michigan man pleads guilty to murder, mutilation of body
Mark Latunski appeared in Shiawassee County court Thursday, nearly three years after 25-year-old Kevin Bacon was killed, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.
Lansing Police searching for missing teen girl
The 16-year-old was last seen near SkyVue Apartments in Lansing.
Alleged thief returns laptop to computer repair store owner
A laptop stolen from Capitol Macintosh last weekend was returned safely Wednesday.
Dancer, the mystery cat could use a home
Though she's missing a couple of teeth, it doesn't bother her much.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Ingham, Eaton, Jackson counties
According to the National Weather Service, the storm could carry wind gusts up to 60 mph and ping pong ball size hail.
