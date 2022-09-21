Read full article on original website
joeinsider.com
Football Gallery: Mendon 36, Gobles 6
Mendon picked up a 36-6 week five road win over Gobles on Friday. The win puts the Hornets at 3-2 overall and 2-1 in Southwest Michigan League Tier 1 play, while the Tigers fall to 3-2 overall and 3-2 in league. Up next, Mendon travels to Fennville and Gobles heads...
joeinsider.com
Cross Country Roundup: September 20-21
The first Southwest 10 Conference cross country jamboree was hosted by Comstock Wednesday. Bloomingdale finished first in both boys and girls team score. Centreville‘s girls finished third only four points behind the Cardinals and White Pigeon was sixth for girls and fourth for boys. The Bulldogs didn’t have a boys team score and Mendon didn’t for either.
MLive.com
Kalamazoo-area Week 5 prep football picks: Which teams move closer to a playoff berth?
KALAMAZOO, MI – After three weeks of upsets, the Kalamazoo-area high school football scene finally saw some normalcy in Week 4, as the top local teams strengthened their case for a playoff berth. That the top teams were able to show up and take care of business also provided...
wtvbam.com
Uniform shipping snafu means last minute change for CHS football Purple Game
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A shipping problem has forced a change of plans for the Coldwater High School football team’s portion of Purple Week which raises money for the fight against cancer. High School Athletic Director Todd Farmer says he got a call from the company that makes...
MLive.com
Otsego’s Bulldog Stadium carries out vision, honors memory of former athletic director
OTSEGO, MI – Don Knight was a tireless advocate for all things Otsego, but one part of his work as Bulldogs athletic director that held a that held a special place his heart was the construction of the new high school and athletic fields in 2006. Unfortunately, Knight died...
und.com
Notre Dame Mourns the Loss of Track and Field Assistant Coach Adam Beltran
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – University of Notre Dame track and field assistant coach of 15 years, Adam Beltran, passed away Wednesday, September 21, after a battle with cancer. He was 46. “It was my pleasure to work with Adam over the last 8 years,” Matt Sparks, the Hatherly-Piane Director...
Crash and Fight Highlight Spectator Race At Kalamazoo Speedway
Going to the race track can be one of the more fun times for yourself, for a date, or even with family or friends. There are tons of different types of races or Derbys that you can watch at a race track and they never disappoint and provide immense entertainment to their attendees. From School Bus Figure 8's to demolition Derbys, limo Derbys, drag races, traditional races, and so much more are offered to draw in spectators.
WNDU
ND Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees fires up QB Drew Pyne during Cal game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As a junior, Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne made his first career start under center on Saturday against Cal. And after overcoming a slow start that saw the offense go three-and-out in the their first four drives, he did enough to help the Irish win their first game of the season.
Man dies after 3-truck crash near Paw Paw
A man has died after a crash that involved three trucks on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police.
WNDU
2 dead, 3 injured in Niles shooting
29-year-old Alan Morgan admitted to committing murder and battery of his son, Judah Morgan. First Alert Forecast: Fall Begins Thursday as Temperatures Continue to Turn Cooler. Mishawaka QB Brady Fisher growing in first year as full-time starter. Mishawaka quarterback Brady Fisher is new to the full-time starting job. He took...
Dowagiac woman injured in Cass County rollover crash
The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. near Decatur Road and Dutch Settlement Street in Volinia Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
WANE-TV
Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
abc57.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Red Arrow Highway, I-94 ramp
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Red Arrow Highway Thursday afternoon, according to the Lincoln Township Police Department. At 4:40 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Red Arrow Highway and the I-94 westbound on-ramp for the crash. According to the investigation,...
Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern
The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
95.3 MNC
Dowagiac company named Employer of the Year
A Dowagiac company was honored with a top award. Lyons Industries is named the Michigan Works Association 2022 Employer of the year. Lyons Industries is a family manufacturing business, making bathtubs and showers. Michigan works says that Lyons worked with youth services programming, offered internships, and had hiring opportunities for...
swmichigandining.com
Zoo City Beastro
We’ve been really lazy on weekends lately. We’ve spent a big part of our summer not doing anything on Saturday’s because L has wanted to go to open skate at Wings West. The Saturday night open skate is $8 for two hours and during the summer, there’s hardly anyone there.
Drive & Shine car wash work will cause lane closure on South Westnedge Avenue
PORTAGE, MI -- Work on a new car wash development will lead to a lane closure next week, the city of Portage said. Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, the curb lane will be closed for northbound traffic on South Westnedge Avenue, from Andy Avenue to Kilgore Road, for driveway improvements at Drive & Shine, located at 5003 S. Westnedge Ave.
2 killed, 3 more injured in Michigan shooting
Police say a group approached a home on 6th Avenue and fired shots, then drove off.
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Renzema's Bakery
Loaves of bread sit on display at Renzema’s Bakery on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 214 Link Ln in Parchment. Renzema's Bakery sells different types of bread for people to order the night before or purchase the next morning.Get Photo. 8 / 16. Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Renzema’s Bakery...
kzookids.com
Best New Restaurants in Kalamazoo: Your Fave New Dining Spots
We are lucky to live in Kalamazoo with so many culinary masterpieces nearby. While we LOVE our restaurants (6600+ votes for the best restaurants in Kalamazoo support that notion), we never settle for good enough when it comes to our food. And neither do our local restaurant owners: even during...
