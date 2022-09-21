ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, MI

Comments / 0

Related
joeinsider.com

Football Gallery: Mendon 36, Gobles 6

Mendon picked up a 36-6 week five road win over Gobles on Friday. The win puts the Hornets at 3-2 overall and 2-1 in Southwest Michigan League Tier 1 play, while the Tigers fall to 3-2 overall and 3-2 in league. Up next, Mendon travels to Fennville and Gobles heads...
GOBLES, MI
joeinsider.com

Cross Country Roundup: September 20-21

The first Southwest 10 Conference cross country jamboree was hosted by Comstock Wednesday. Bloomingdale finished first in both boys and girls team score. Centreville‘s girls finished third only four points behind the Cardinals and White Pigeon was sixth for girls and fourth for boys. The Bulldogs didn’t have a boys team score and Mendon didn’t for either.
BLOOMINGDALE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, MI
City
Centreville, MI
City
Comstock Township, MI
Centreville, MI
Sports
City
Cassopolis, MI
City
White Pigeon, MI
City
Mendon, MI
City
Constantine, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Schoolcraft, MI
1049 The Edge

Crash and Fight Highlight Spectator Race At Kalamazoo Speedway

Going to the race track can be one of the more fun times for yourself, for a date, or even with family or friends. There are tons of different types of races or Derbys that you can watch at a race track and they never disappoint and provide immense entertainment to their attendees. From School Bus Figure 8's to demolition Derbys, limo Derbys, drag races, traditional races, and so much more are offered to draw in spectators.
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Bulldogs
WNDU

2 dead, 3 injured in Niles shooting

29-year-old Alan Morgan admitted to committing murder and battery of his son, Judah Morgan. First Alert Forecast: Fall Begins Thursday as Temperatures Continue to Turn Cooler. Mishawaka QB Brady Fisher growing in first year as full-time starter. Mishawaka quarterback Brady Fisher is new to the full-time starting job. He took...
NILES, MI
WANE-TV

Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
abc57.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Red Arrow Highway, I-94 ramp

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Red Arrow Highway Thursday afternoon, according to the Lincoln Township Police Department. At 4:40 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Red Arrow Highway and the I-94 westbound on-ramp for the crash. According to the investigation,...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
Banana 101.5

Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern

The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Dowagiac company named Employer of the Year

A Dowagiac company was honored with a top award. Lyons Industries is named the Michigan Works Association 2022 Employer of the year. Lyons Industries is a family manufacturing business, making bathtubs and showers. Michigan works says that Lyons worked with youth services programming, offered internships, and had hiring opportunities for...
DOWAGIAC, MI
swmichigandining.com

Zoo City Beastro

We’ve been really lazy on weekends lately. We’ve spent a big part of our summer not doing anything on Saturday’s because L has wanted to go to open skate at Wings West. The Saturday night open skate is $8 for two hours and during the summer, there’s hardly anyone there.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Renzema's Bakery

Loaves of bread sit on display at Renzema’s Bakery on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 214 Link Ln in Parchment. Renzema's Bakery sells different types of bread for people to order the night before or purchase the next morning.Get Photo. 8 / 16. Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Renzema’s Bakery...
MICHIGAN STATE
kzookids.com

Best New Restaurants in Kalamazoo: Your Fave New Dining Spots

We are lucky to live in Kalamazoo with so many culinary masterpieces nearby. While we LOVE our restaurants (6600+ votes for the best restaurants in Kalamazoo support that notion), we never settle for good enough when it comes to our food. And neither do our local restaurant owners: even during...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy