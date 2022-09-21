ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Sandler Center Hosting Opening Reception for ‘The Door of Good: A Fairy Tale’ Exhibition Oct. 10

Virginia Beach, Virginia
 4 days ago

​The Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Sandler Center Foundation and the Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department will host an opening reception for "The Door of Good: A Fairy Tale," a solo exhibition by Jean Peacock, on Monday, Oct. 10, from 6-8 p.m. in the Sandler Center Art Gallery, 201 Market St.

The exhibition is based on a book she published together with Matthew Bernier, a puppeteer and art therapist at Eastern Virginia Medical School, featuring 42 oil paintings that were used to illustrate the book.

Peacock, who is primarily an oil painter, has participated in juried solo and invitational group exhibitions throughout the region and southeastern Virginia, and has won several awards. Her paintings are also included in private collections throughout the world. She has lectured for several artistic organizations and is especially proud to support local charitable organizations through the sale of her and her husband's paintings. Peacock is also the founder of Studio 3009 and The Gertrude Group, a weekly gathering of over a dozen local artists who visit her home for conversation and fun.

One of the highlights of Peacock's career was being a resident d'Art Center artist for over 20 years. While at d'Art Center, she organized an exhibition highlighting employees from D'Egg Restaurant in Norfolk. Ten artists from d'Art Center painted employees' portraits and exhibited them in the restaurant, debuting at a large opening reception with food and drink from the restaurant.

"Art is an adventure that I am willing to take," said Peacock.

Artwork in this exhibition will be on display until January 2023. Email the artist at jeanpcock@gmail.com to inquire about her work.

ABOUT THE CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH CULTURAL AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT:

The Cultural Affairs Department engages residents and visitors through meaningful arts, heritage, and cultural experiences to connect and strengthen communities. The Department assists and directs the Virginia Beach Arts & Humanities Commission, coordinates the City's Public Art Program, oversees Virginia Beach History Museums, provides contract management for the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, serves as the liaison with Virginia MOCA and the ViBe Creative District, and serves as a resource to local arts and humanities organizations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jPRMF_0i4KPIrp00

# # #

