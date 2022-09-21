Read full article on original website
Outdoors in RI: Archery in the Schools & Bowhunting in Rhode Island
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is pleased to announce the launch of the National Archery in the Schools Program. The National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP®) promotes instruction in international-style target archery as an in-school program for students in fourth grade through high school, typically taught as part of a Physical Education class over the course of two weeks. In addition, archery can also be incorporated into other classes and subject matter throughout the school day, such as history, language, and art.
Morris Nathanson, R.I.P. – David Brussat
(Editor’s Note: Brussat submits this testimony on the morning of Nathanson’s funeral) This is a sad moment for Pawtucket and the rest of Rhode Island, and a sad one for me. A tear runs down my cheek. We have lost one of the most influential and illuminating lights in the Ocean State’s creative firmament.
Pawtucket: Tidewater, housing, schools, rail… Mayor Don Grebian & Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews a leader in Rhode Island. Last week he interviewed Pawtucket Mayor Grebian about the Tidewater soccer stadium, the “Apex” development and more ideas for the future. Grebian has lots of plans to discuss including a new school on the site of McCoy...
Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge Dedication
The Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge Dedication ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 25th from noon to 2pm. The Van Leesten family and friends will honor the life and legacy of Michael S. Van Leesten at the DEDICATION CEREMONY, to be emceed by Lenny Cabral. Michael S. Van...
NEW: Positive Aging Podcast with Patricia Raskin
New Podcast Positive Aging with Patricia Raskin Empowers, Educates, and Uplifts Active Agers. Local, National Experts on Aging Among Guests Announced. Patricia Raskin, well known in Rhode Island for her podcasts and her past talk radio show on “positive aging” is undertaking a new venue to reach even more people with her message. With Rhode Island having long been known to have a higher percentage of aging – and in particular, “old-olds” – and on top of 2 1/2 years of critical concern for older Americans due to COVID, her new show could not be more timely.
GriefSPEAK: The choice to heal – Dr. Mari Nardolillo Dias
“You don’t heal from the loss of a loved one because time passes, you heal because of what you do with the time.” (Carole Crandall) The quote above reflects the motto and mantra of Deborah Manzo McDonald. She lost her adult son and her husband within a 5-year span and made “A Choice”. I can either be holed up in bed for the rest of my life, on drugs and alcohol, or – I can live.” Purposefully. In motion. Deb speaks to all of us with these words:
